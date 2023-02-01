Alienware has announced pricing and availability of its m18, m16, x16, 500Hz monitor, and Command Center

Alienware made many announcements at CES 2023 but left us hanging on prices and availability. Fast forward a few weeks, the company has dropped pricing on its m18, m16, x16, AW2524H 500Hz gaming monitor and the Command Center. Check out our article covering the company’s gaming announcements here.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Here’s what to expect in terms of pricing and when you can actually buy these new devices:

Alienware m18: New 18-inch performance juggernaut designed for gamers who prioritize performance. First available in the US on 2/9 with an NVIDIA 4080 config at $2,899 (US) Additional configs to come later with entry model starting at $2,099 (US), $2,999 (CA) Coming in Q2 with AMD options; pricing TBD closer to availability

New 18-inch performance juggernaut designed for gamers who prioritize performance.

Alienware m16 : Designed for gamers who want all the power and latest cutting-edge features in a more compact powerhouse than the m18. First available in the US on 2/9 with an NVIDIA 4080 config at $2,599 (US) Additional configs to come later with entry model starting at $1,899 (US), $2,699 (CA) Coming in Q2 with AMD options; pricing TBD closer to availability

: Designed for gamers who want all the power and latest cutting-edge features in a more compact powerhouse than the m18.

Alienware x16: Most luxurious Alienware laptop designed to complement every aspect of a gamer’s lifestyle, even beyond gaming. First available in the US on 2/14 with an NVIDIA 4080 config at $3,099 (US) Additional configs will follow with the entry model starting at $2,199 (US), $2,999 (CA) Coming in Q2 with AMD options; pricing TBD closer to availability

Most luxurious Alienware laptop designed to complement every aspect of a gamer’s lifestyle, even beyond gaming.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H): A supersonic refresh rate enabling players to take advantage of extremely high frame rates in games. First available in China on 2/9 and will be available in NA soon North American pricing will be shared closer to availability

A supersonic refresh rate enabling players to take advantage of extremely high frame rates in games.

Alienware Command Center: Version 6.0 is built on a new architecture with improved UI/UX for you to access, monitor, and control your Alienware PC’s performance, AlienFX lighting and peripheral settings, and game library. Available on all new Alienware and G Series laptops launching in 2023 and beyond, starting with x16, m16, and m18

Version 6.0 is built on a new architecture with improved UI/UX for you to access, monitor, and control your Alienware PC’s performance, AlienFX lighting and peripheral settings, and game library.

What do you think of these new Alienware devices? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on February 1, 2023.