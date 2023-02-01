The Samsung Galaxy S23 series carrier deals are here: AT&T, Verizon, and Xfinity

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was announced earlier today, and you may be thinking of picking one up. Of course, you can buy one directly from Samsung, but the upfront price may be out of range for some. Samsung offers trade-in monies and discounts, but even those may not be enough to cover a total upfront purchase.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

This is where the carriers come in. If you already have AT&T, Verizon, or Xfinity Mobile devices, they all have deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series. They also have discounts for new customers. This is nothing new, these deals drop after every Samsung Unpacked event, but they are worth checking out if you can’t drop for the full-priced S23. Here’s what you can expect from these three carriers.

Disclaimer

**ALL POSTED DEALS COME WITH TERMS & CONDITIONS; PLEASE GO TO THE CARRIER WEBSITES TO READ THE FINE PRINT.**

AT&T Deals

AT&T is offering $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series and free memory upgrades with pre-orders (128GB to 256GB for the S23; 256GB to 512GB for the S23+ or S23 Ultra). This means customers can get the following:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+ for ZERO DOLLARS with eligible trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $199.99 (256 GB) or $379.99 (512GB) with eligible trade-in

The new devices hit store shelves on Feb. 17. Additionally, AT&T offers an unlimited cloud storage option for $19.99 a month. AT&T customers can automatically backup photos and videos, protect their content with a personalized pin, and store and backup content across multiple devices.

Verizon Deals

For a limited time, if you switch to Verizon or upgrade, you can get a Samsung Galaxy 23 on Verizon, or get $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone, all with select trade-ins on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. And, get a free Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with purchase. Switchers also get a $200 Verizon eCard after they sign up.

Plus, if you pre-order your Galaxy S23 series smartphone on Verizon today, you get upgraded to the next storage tier for free. Get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB or the 512GB model for the price of 256GB.

All three phones will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender on Verizon.com and in Verizon stores on February 17. Here’s the Galaxy S23 lineup:

Galaxy S23 Ultra (6.8” screen)3 starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail)

Galaxy S23+ (6.6” screen)3 starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

Galaxy S23 (6.1” screen)3 starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)

Xfinity Mobile Deals

Starting today and through March 31st, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are offering two exciting deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

New Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can get $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone. All eligible customers must purchase their phone on a 24-month Device Payment Plan, port a new number, and activate a new Xfinity Mobile or Comcast Business Mobile line within 30 days of purchase to receive $500 off a new Samsung phone. Existing customers can also receive $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone.

New and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can get up to $800 off a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 with a qualifying device trade-in.

What do you think of these carrier deals? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on February 1, 2023.