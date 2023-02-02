New on Netflix February 3-9: The tables turn on Joe Goldberg in You Season 4

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 3-9th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 3-9th list, which is headlined by Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg becomes the prey in Part 1 of You: Season 4.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any new games coming from the streaming platform in February.

And now for the Netflix February 3-9th list:

February 3

Class (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

Infiesto (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.

Stromboli (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 🇺🇸

True Spirit (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇺:) When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story.

Viking Wolf (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 🇺🇸

February 5

The Spectacular Now 🇨🇦

February 6

Outlander: Season 6 🇨🇦

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

February 7

Medieval 🇨🇦

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring an interview with Bill Russell prior to his passing in 2022, Bill Russell: Legend is the definitive telling of the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon.

The Exchange (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇼): Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 🇺🇸

February 9

Dear David (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (NETFLIX FAMILY): An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

You: Season 4: Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 3-9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

