The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 34” gaming monitor is now available

Samsung Electronics America today announced the retail availability of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB). First debuted at IFA 2022, the Odyssey OLED G8 delivers a premium gaming experience with a low 0.03ms response time, a 175Hz refresh rate, and life-like image quality.

The 34-inch QD-OLED monitor has a super slim, premium metal design with mesmerizing Core Lighting+ that syncs to the action on screen, making any gaming setup with the Odyssey OLED G8 one to be admired. Gamers are fully immersed with its 1800R curvature and Ultra-WQHD (3,440 x 1,440 resolution) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view to combat, races, and more. Its minimized port design for easier cable management supports Mini- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C charging up to 65 watts.

The monitor has adaptive sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, eliminating choppiness and image tearing in fast-action game scenes. The Odyssey OLED G8 requires no backlighting or color filter, delivering true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness. Dark and bright game scenes are also further defined with HDR True Black 400.

OLED technology is well-suited for various screens, including gaming monitors. The premium picture quality enhances the viewing experience, while the fast response time and superior viewing angles give gamers a competitive edge. With Samsung QD-OLED’s Quantum Dots and its Neo Quantum Processor, the Odyssey OLED G8 delivers brighter whites, deeper blacks, and near-infinite color contrast for an intensely captivating view.

Later this year, Samsung will broaden its portfolio with the Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch, which offers industry-leading technology for a great gaming experience in a more prominent form factor. Unveiled at CES 2023, it is the world’s first 32:9 aspect ratio OLED gaming monitor. The Dual Quad-HD display (5120×1440 resolution) sports a 240Hz refresh rate.

Both OLED monitors feature Samsung’s Smart TV platform, including popular video streaming apps with no downloads or sign-ups. Additionally, Samsung’s all-in-one game streaming discovery platform, Gaming Hub, allows users to instantly access popular cloud-based gaming applications with smooth visuals and responsive gameplay. The integrated IoT hub enables the users to check all the IoT devices wirelessly connected to the monitor. In contrast, the SmartThings app allows users to monitor IoT devices throughout the house easily.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is available for $1,499.99 at Samsung’s website and select retailers.

