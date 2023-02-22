Prepare yourself for Cocaine Bear with these free Crackle movies

There’s nothing like a good B-Movie, especially if it’s done right! Cocaine Bear is probably not intended to be a B-Movie as it stars Ray Liotta and Keri Russell, and a true story inspires the plot, but this sure does have a Snakes On A Plane vibe. Check out the trailer and synopsis below and find other interesting animalistic B-movies on Crackle to prepare you for Cocaine Bear!

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, Cocaine Bear is a wild dark comedy that finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019’s Charlie’s Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark).

Cocaine Bear is directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen); Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller. The film is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida.

Crackle’s Cocaine Bear Pre-Show List

Grizzly Rage

A road trip for four high-school buddies celebrating their graduation turns into a lesson in survival when they accidentally hit a bear cub and suffer the wrath of the avenging mother, Grizzly. What unfolds is a long dark night of stark raging fear as they face off against the wilds of nature.

Bear

Two couples trapped in a mini-van must use their wits and courage to fend off a vicious assault from a Grizzly Bear and survive. As they battle the cunning and intelligent creatures, secrets between them emerge. Will the shocking revelations tear them apart before the bear does?

Croc

A beach resort town in Thailand loses good chunks of its tourist trade when a killer croc is cut loose and left to roam the swamps—and backyards—of the locals. The feeding frenzy also raises the stakes in the competition between two competing croc farmers liable to lose an arm and a leg if business drops off.

Crocodile

A group of friends goes out on a boat trip on a lake in Southern California, but their joyful weekend turns into horror when a giant killer crocodile searching for its stolen eggs kills anyone in its way. Can they all escape in one piece, or will they slowly and painfully fall to the mammoth reptile?

Crocodile II

A criminal carrying stolen money and gold hijack a plane that crashes in a Mexican swamp, where a giant crocodile terrorizes the survivors.

Croczilla

Xiao befriends Amao, a 36-foot crocodile living in his father’s croc sanctuary. His father is forced to sell the crocodiles to a gangster who plans to use them for high-priced meals. Amao escapes, slaying his captors in the process, and swallows a cell phone with the location of $1 million.

Lake Placid 2

Three giant crocodiles terrorize locals and tourists at a lakeside resort.

Lake Placid 3

Monstrous crocodiles terrorize a serene country lake, leading to a bloody showdown as a wildlife scientist, local sheriff, and feisty female hunter converge to take these predators down.

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

The crocs are back in this latest installment of the hit franchise.

Black Water Abyss

Deep in the forests of Australia, a group of friends are exploring a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trapped them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerged from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

2 Headed Shark Attack

When a mutated two-headed shark sinks a college educational ship, the survivors escape to a deserted atoll. But when it starts flooding, the coeds are no longer safe from the double jaws of the monster.

House Shark

When Frank finds his happy home under attack by a dangerous but largely unknown breed of shark, he enlists the aid of the world’s only “House Shark” Expert, Zachary, and a grizzled former real estate agent, Abraham, to embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast and claim back his life.

Ice Sharks

A new breed of aggressive, ravenous sharks cracks the frozen ocean floor of an Arctic research station, devouring all who fall through. As the station sinks into frigid waters, those alive must fashion makeshift weapons or suffer the same fate.

Ouija Shark

A group of teenage girls summons an ancient man-eating shark after messing with a spirit board that washes up on the beach. An occult specialist must enter the shark’s realm to rid this world of the deadly spirit ghost.

Shark Killer

The services of shark killer Chase Walker have been engaged by his brother Jake, the head of a South African crime ring. The gig: kill the black-finned shark that swallowed a valuable diamond during a gang transaction. Enlisted to keep an eye on Chase is Jake’s girlfriend, Jasmine. But Chase and Jasmine’s relationship deepens with the threats from a rival crime boss: bring the diamond to him or die. Soon, loyalties will shift, and Chase will learn that trusting in the blood is for suckers.

Now, it’s a crime boss against crime boss, brother against brother, and man against nature, as Chase strives to rescue Jasmine, save his own life, and track down the great black-finned shark that will be the greatest challenge of his career.

Maneater

The hunter becomes hunted when a wild animal stalks the forested shadows of the Appalachian Trail out of its element, hungry and born to ravage.

Jurassic Shark

An oil company unwittingly releases a prehistoric shark that stalks a group of college students on an abandoned island.

Megashark vs. Crocosaurus

The massive prehistoric shark has survived the last battle, and the world is again threatened when a new, more dangerous foe is discovered in the jungles of Africa.

Megashark vs. Giant Octopus

First, a passenger plane vanishes over the Pacific Ocean. Then an oil platform is obliterated. Marine biologist Emma MacNeil is dispatched to investigate the phenomena, and, with the help of Japanese scientist Seiji Shimada, she makes a discovery that will rock the world.

Sharktapus vs. Pteracuda

An American scientist creates a half-pterodactyl, half-barracuda creature, Pteracuda, which inevitably escapes, leaving the Sharktopus to stop it.

Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf

When a mad scientist mixes the genes of a killer whale and a wolf, it creates the Whalewolf, and it’s up to Sharktopus to stop it.

Anacondas: Trail of Blood

One of the slithering, genetically enhanced anaconda offspring has regenerated to live on in this next action-packed chapter of the Anaconda series. The dying mogul, Murdoch (John Rhys-Davies), hires a doctor to harvest a fresh supply of blood orchids and experiment with the regenerative nectar on a baby snake.

Overnight, the offspring grows monstrous enough in size and appetite to devour the excellent doctor whole before slithering free on a regenerative rampage. Beautiful herpetologist Amanda (Crystal Allen), dedicated to destroying the beasts she helped create, leads a team of young scientists against a pack of Murdoch’s armed thugs to get the coveted orchids before the snake hunts both factions down.

Anaconda 3: Offspring

After two genetically-altered anaconda snakes escape their lab cages, an elite troop of soldiers, big game hunters, and scientists must track the enormous creatures through the forest. The clock ticks as the queen snake are about to give birth to hundreds more of the deadliest animals on earth.

Snakeman

When an object is found that points to the secret of eternal youth, a research team is sent to find the fountain, only to discover that a giant snake protects it

Piranha (1978)

When flesh-eating piranhas are accidentally released into a summer resort’s rivers, the guests become their next meal.

Piranha (1995)

Remake of the classic film tale of nature biting back. When flesh-eating piranhas are accidentally released into a summer resort’s rivers, the guests become their next meal.

Mega-Piranha

A mutant strain of giant ferocious piranha escapes from the Amazon and eats toward Florida.

Red Water

Facing bankruptcy, Louisiana fishing boat captain John Sanders (Lou Diamond Phillips) and his faithful first mate Emery Broussard (Rob Boltin) have little choice but to return to the career they left, underwater oil drilling, when Sanders’ ex-wife, Kelli (Kristy Swanson), offers to pay them well for their help with a massive underground reserve under the Atchafalaya River.

Police captain Dale Landry (Dennis Haskins) has a more serious problem: A killer bull shark has swum up the Atchafalaya and is attacking people. As Sanders, Emery, Kelli, and company begin diving, they encounter a pack of predators threatening to be far more dangerous than the shark. A trio of criminals led by Ice (Coolio) is already diving in search of a secret cache of money and will stop at nothing to locate it.

Ben

Ben, the rat, returns to lead a violent rodent army in this 1972 horror sequel to “Willard.”

The Giant Leeches

The legendary Yvette Vickers stars along with Jan Shepard, Ken Clark, and some nasty giant leeches! They’re just a bunch of actors in plastic costumes, but director Bernard Kowalski made the most of his small budget.

Behemoth

An earthquake reactivates a long-dormant volcano threatening the small town of Ascension, trembling in its shadow. But the gaping maws in the region reveal evidence of something else—a centuries-old subterranean creature at last allowed to break free in a black cloud of fire and ash.

Snake Island

A group of tourists in Africa stops at the abandoned Snake Island. When they find themselves trapped, they discover thousands of deadly snakes intent on reclaiming the island.

Piranhaconda

Two piranha/anaconda hybrid creatures hunt down the scientist who stole their egg and a film crew making a slasher film in the jungle.

2010: Moby Dick

A modern adaptation of the classic novel of the captain of a high-tech submarine and his obsessive quest to destroy the enormous prehistoric whale that maimed him.

Are you going to watch Cocaine Bear? What about this rundown of B-movies? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!