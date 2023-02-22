Spotify adds AI-powered DJ in the U.S. and Canada for Premium subscribers

Everywhere you go these days, it seems like you’re hearing about OpenAI and ChatGPT, and not always for the best. Spotify just introduced a fun way they are using Generative AI based on OpenAI technology to bring an AI-powered DJ to your pocket, assuming you are in U.S. and Canada and a Spotify Premium subscriber.

Spotify’s new AI-powered DJ works through a combination of the company’s personalization technology, which already recommends music based on your listening habits, and Generative AI based on OpenAI technology. The latter utilizes the expertise of Spotify’s editors to provide insightful facts about what you’re listening to. The company’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Javier “X” Jernigan provided the initial voice model for the DJ and Spotify indicates it will “continue to iterate and innovate” as time goes on.

Rolling out today to Spotify Premium users in the U.S. and Canada, you can access your new AI-powered DJ on your mobile device.

Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Tap Play on the DJ card. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you. Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

On that note, while I had a Spotify Android app update this morning, I’ve still yet to see the aforementioned DJ card so it might be a server-side rollout.

