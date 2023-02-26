MWC 2023: TCL announces enhanced 40 Series and new tablets

TCL has announced multiple mobile, tablet, and connected devices at MWC 2023. Launching in the US, TCL 40 Series continues the TCL mission of providing 5G for everyone with the new TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G and a 4G option TCL 40 XL. Launching globally, TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL TAB 11 continue TCL’s commitment to display excellence without compromising eye health.

“Our customers are at the heart of all we do. We listen to feedback, and as a result, have introduced major performance and display upgrades with TCL NXTURBO and TCL NXTPAPER 2.0,” said Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at TCL Communication. “These upgrades mean devices like TCL NXTPAPER 11 and the new TCL 40 Series smartphones are market-leading while supporting our goal of democratizing technology. Plus, with the support of our strong carrier partnerships, they also help us to deliver on our mission of providing 5G for everyone.”

TCL at MWC 2023

TCL 40 Series

TCL 40XL at MWC 2023

Exclusive to the US market and soon available through mobile carriers and retailers, the TCL 40 Series adds three new smartphones to its lineup: TCL 40 XE 5G, TCL 40 X 5G, and TCL 40 XL. Supported by TCL’s world-leading carrier partnerships, TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G continue TCL’s mission of providing affordable 5G for everyone.

For those who want a 5G smartphone but don’t want to break the bank, look no further than TCL’s most affordable 5G smartphone to date: TCL 40 XE 5G. Enjoy TV shows, movies, and sports in HD+ with a 90 Hz refresh rate, recreating moments on its stunning 6.56 “-display. Can’t wait to download the next episode? Stream thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and 5G connection easily. And, if your series marathon has drained the 5000mAh battery, rest easy knowing Sleep Smart Charging will charge your phone without deteriorating battery health.

TCL 40XE 5G at MWC 2023

Content creators can ensure the capture of every inspiring moment with TCL 40 X 5 G’s 50MP triple AI camera and 8MP selfie camera. Supported by the same massive 5000mAh battery as its sister, users can spend all day snapping their shots. Once done, view and edit treasured memories in perfect detail on its 6.56-inch HD+ TCL NXTVISION display, watch back videos without lag, and, when ready, share them with friends easily thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. Need a workhorse phone that won’t break the bank? TCL 40 XL features a 50MP AI Triple Camera, and a lag-free Helio G37 octa-core processor, alleviating the stress of buffering when on video calls or streaming content on its 6.75-inch HD+ TCL NXTVISION display.

Launching alongside the new TCL 40 Series variants, TCL 406 is TCL’s most affordable Android 13 4G smartphone to date. Packing an entertainment punch, you can listen to your favorite tracks for longer thanks to its huge 5000mAh 2-day charge battery. If you prefer soaps to songs, TCL 406’s TCL NXTVISION boosted 6.6″ HD+ display helps you feel a part of the drama, plus dual speakers give a surround sound feel to enhance the experience further.

TCL 40X 5G at MWC 2023

TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G benefit from TCL’s new NXTURBO display enhancing software, improving GPU performance by 30% while reducing power consumption by up to 17%. Thanks to TCL NXTURBO, TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G can handle lag-free streaming without significantly impacting battery life.

Increased graphics processing algorithms make scrolling slicker, and for those looking for gaming power, TCL NXTURBO helps ensure the full frame and a more realistic in-game experience. Also perfect for live streaming and online video playing, TCL NXTURBO dramatically improves a device’s rendering efficiency by up to 50%. TCL NXTURBO will come to other TCL smartphones later this year, including TCL 40 SE, now available across Europe.

Tablets

NXTPAPER at MWC 2023

TCL continues building on the success and critical acclaim of its NXTPAPER technology with upgrades to software and hardware. TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 boasts even brighter, more striking displays, all while protecting eye health.

Featured on new TCL NXTPAPER tablets, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 delivers 150% more brightness than the original technology, up to 500 nits. Plus, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 exceeds TÜV certified levels of blue light reduction thanks to hardware level filtering, putting eye health first without screen yellowing. Complementing this, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0’s automatic light sensor now adjusts color temperature based on the environment and time, delivering an even more comfortable viewing and reading experience.

TAB 11 at MWC 2023

Benefited from NXTPAPER 2.0, TCL NXTPAPER 11’s striking 11-inch 2K display delivers a stunning picture, with AI Visual Boost making colors bolder and more lifelike. TCL NXTPAPER 11 also packs a productivity punch. Whether hosting video calls with the 8MP front wide-angle camera or taking notes with the ultra-realistic optional T-pen, TCL NXTPAPER 11 makes life easy. Plus, TCL NXTPAPER 11 has a massive 8000 mAh battery and reverse charging, meaning whether it’s work or play, nothing interrupts your flow.

Prefer a more conventional tablet experience? TCL TAB 11 is an entertainment powerhouse with a stunning 11-inch 2K TCL NXTVISION display and quad speakers. Weighing just 462g, TCL TAB 11’s slim 6.9mm design fits into almost any bag, perfect for life on the go. But, if you only want to use the tablet at home, TCL TAB 11 has LTE and non-LTE variants, giving you the flexibility to enjoy it however you choose

Pricing and Availability

TCL 40 XE 5G: from $169 available in North America only from June 2023

TCL 40 X 5G: from $199, available in North America only from June 2023

TCL 40 XL: from $149, available in North America only from May 2023

TCL NXTURBO: available through OTA updates later this year

TCL 406: from $119 available now in Europe, coming to select regions

TCL NXTPAPER 11: from $249, starting from Europe in May 2023, coming to select regions

TCL TAB 11: from $179 available from May 2023, LTE version available from $209

TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo: from $49.99, available now

