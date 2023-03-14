Plugable UD-768PDZ review: Triple-display docking station with 100W PD, and plenty of additional ports

If you have a laptop, chances are you’ve looked into various USB-C docks to expand not only the number of ports on your system but also the number of displays you can connect. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, including ones that allow you to connect up to three additional displays to your system.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Our Plugable UD-768PDZ review looks at one of the company’s latest triple-display USB-C docks which also features 100W PD and plenty of additional ports for your laptop. Read on to see why it earned a Highly Rated badge here at Techaeris.

The Quick Take

We’ve generally always been impressed by Plugable’s computer peripherals here at Techaeris. They are usually high-quality, perform as expected, and offer great value for the price. The Plugable UD-768PDZ is no exception, although the materials used for the casing aren’t the same as we’re used to seeing from the company.

That aside, if you’re looking to connect up to three 1080p HDMI monitors to your laptop and increase the number of ports as well, this triple-monitor docking station is a solid consideration. It also has up to 100W of Power Delivery, meaning you can power most laptops off of it while connected to it, meaning you still only have one power cord to power this and your laptop.

Specifications

The Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Get Connected: Spread out with three HDMI displays, power up with 100W charging, connect with 5x USB-A ports (1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 4x USB 3.0 (5Gbps)), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) port, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, and an audio in/out port on this USB C dock

Spread out with three HDMI displays, power up with 100W charging, connect with 5x USB-A ports (1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 4x USB 3.0 (5Gbps)), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) port, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, and an audio in/out port on this USB C dock Triple Display: Productivity abounds on this HDMI docking station for multiple monitors with room for all of your important screens. 3x HDMI ports (one with host-dependent HDCP) offer resolution up to 1920×1080 @ 60Hz, even on laptops that only support one, like M1 and M2 Macs.

Productivity abounds on this HDMI docking station for multiple monitors with room for all of your important screens. 3x HDMI ports (one with host-dependent HDCP) offer resolution up to 1920×1080 @ 60Hz, even on laptops that only support one, like M1 and M2 Macs. Power Delivered: This triple-monitor docking station keeps you charged all day with 100W Power Delivery. For your phone or accessories, a USB-C port on the front of the dock delivers up to 20W charging.

This triple-monitor docking station keeps you charged all day with 100W Power Delivery. For your phone or accessories, a USB-C port on the front of the dock delivers up to 20W charging. Compatibility: This USB C docking station works with systems running Windows 10 and newer, macOS 10.15+, and ChromeOS with USB4, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and/or USB-C. Driver download required.

This USB C docking station works with systems running Windows 10 and newer, macOS 10.15+, and ChromeOS with USB4, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and/or USB-C. Driver download required. 2-Year Warranty: All Plugables products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

What’s in the box

Plugable USB-C Docking Station with Power Delivery/Charging

USB-C to USB-C Cable

170W Power Adapter

Quick Start Guide

What’s included with the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.

Design

Plugable has plenty of USB-C and other peripheral accessories for computers. Most of the ones we’ve reviewed here at Techaeris tend to have a high-quality, lightweight metal shell. The Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station is the first that I recall seeing in recent memory that changes up the metal shell for a plastic one. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it is still solid and sturdy after all, it doesn’t exude quality like other Plugable peripherals I’ve reviewed in the past.

On that note, the Plugable UD-7168PDZ is roughly 3 1/2″ in depth, 8 1/4″ in width, and 1 1/4″ in height. The only branding on the black outer shell is the Plugable logo printed in white on the top. The front edge of the triple-monitor docking station is where you’ll find an LED power indicator light, the front USB-C port with 20W Power Delivery, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) port, the 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, and an SD-Card slot.

The back of this USB-C docking station is where you’ll find most of the other ports. These include four USB 3.0 (5Gbps) ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, three HDMI 2.1 ports (one with host-dependent HDCP support), the USB-C to host port with 100W Power Delivery, and finally the barrel power plug port.

The ports on the back of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.

As for the sides, the right side has a lock slot while the right side is where the power button is housed, allowing you to turn the hub functionality on or off as required.

Given the power requirements of the USB-C docking station, the Plugable UD-768PDZ is powered by the included 170W power brick. It does have a smaller barrel-style plug and a lengthy cord suitable for most setups.

The Plugable USB-C Triple Docking Station looks pretty similar to a lot of other docking stations out there. I do prefer the metal finish on the company’s other peripherals, but at the end of the day, this dock is still sturdy and solid feeling.

Ease of Use

Like most USB-C docking stations, the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station is pretty straightforward to use. Simply plug it into the included power brick, connect your various peripherals and monitors, connect it to your laptop or computer, and turn it on.

If you have issues with the monitor displays, you can install the Silicon Motion drivers available on Plugable’s website. There are drivers for both Windows and Mac, although, on a Windows 11 machine, I didn’t have to manually install the drivers to get the attached monitors to work.

Performance

First and foremost, Plugable offers various triple-display docks based on your needs. This one specifically only offers support for up to three 1080p monitors while others offer a mix of 1080p and 4K support, and others offer up to 4K monitors support on all three output ports. Of course, the higher resolution support also translates into (typically speaking) increased price.

The ports on the front of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.

On that note, while I don’t typically use 1080p monitors, I did test this with a laptop connected to three and it worked as I would expect. Depending on your workflow, and if FHD monitors are all you need, this docking station adds that capability on both Windows and Mac systems. As for the other ports, it was nice to be able to connect my laptop to the dock via USB-C and have it powered by a single power cord going to the dock. All the other ports — the USB-A, front USB-C, RJ-45, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and SD card slot — all worked as intended, and at the speeds advertised.

Based on the specifications of this USB-C triple-display docking station, I had no issues with its performance.

Price/Value

Docking stations with a lot of ports typically aren’t cheap, but you do get what you pay for, generally speaking. The Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station retails for $179.99, which is pretty reasonable compared to other offerings and what you get. Better yet, the company is currently offering $20 off on Amazon.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. The top of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. The ports on the front of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. The ports on the back of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. The right side of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station. The left side of the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station.

Wrap-up

If you’re in need of extra monitors and ports for your laptop or computer, the Plugable UD-768PDZ USB-C Triple Display Docking Station offers just that. Although the HDMI ports only support 1080p monitors, you can add up to three, not to mention the additional ports and 100W Power Delivery for your laptop to help reduce the number of cords required.