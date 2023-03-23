Lenovo’s new Legion slim series laptops combine performance and portability

Lenovo says the Lenovo Legion Slim laptops, allowing gamers to harness the freedom that the newest series has to offer. The Lenovo Legion Slim series is all about empowering players to crush their gaming goals while also pursuing their creative passions, and there are more options than ever among the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16”, 8), Lenovo Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16”, 8), and—an all-new size for this yearthe Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8), which elevates laptop power and portability to a whole new level.

Lenovo Legion March 2023 Announcement

This newest generation of the series is also the first to sport the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips. These are onboard physical AI chips that power Lenovo AI Engine+, which dynamically adjusts the Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals to optimize cooling on the fly and maintain maximum output with minimal noise.

Lenovo Legion Slim series laptops are designed to meet the multi-faceted needs of gamers, with an SD slot, rapid charging battery technology Windows 11, three months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as access to Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D immersive audio, and Lenovo Vantage helping users get the most out of their machines.

Offering peace of mind, Lenovo’s Legion Ultimate Support service is available with round-the-clock tech support, guidance and assistance so gamers don’t have to miss a beat, and with Legion Arena, users can create their ultimate gaming hub with all their titles accessible in one place rather than having to switch between apps. Additionally, gamers looking to expand their horizons—literally—can look forward to the new Lenovo Legion R45w-30 44.5” 32:9 ultrawide curved display and the new Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 Gaming Monitor that delivers extreme clarity and vivid color with its 34-inch mini-LED backlit panel.

“Lenovo has always believed in empowering gamers with the flexibility to choose the right machine for their gaming performance and lifestyle,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “The new Lenovo Legion Slim Series of gaming laptops, along with the Lenovo Legion Pro Series, Legion Towers, and Lenovo LOQ gaming devices, fills out our gaming portfolio with customizable options that cater to players with a wide range of gaming goals.” Lenovo

The latest 8 th gen Lenovo Legion Slim 7 series is designed to answer the demands of the gamer who needs a laptop that can run AAA titles with ease while still being agile enough to handle other tasks such as streaming, content creation, or work computing. Available with Windows 11 and up to a 13 th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor in the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processor in the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, both have up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 GPU and up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM that bring worlds both created and explored to crisp, vibrant life on their 16-inch 16:10 Lenovo PureSight gaming display.

With up to a WQXGA 240Hz VRR 500nit panel for those who value speedy response times in their gaming sessions, or a 3.2K 165Hz VRR 430nit with 100% DCI-P3 panel for creators who require the highest resolutions and color gamut for their workflow, the Lenovo PureSight gaming display options can meet the user’s most exacting requirements.

The laptops are built to stay cool even under heavy load, thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0 advanced thermal system, featuring quad copper hybrid heat pipes, phase-change thermal compound, and a brand-new air intake and 90blade fan system – resulting in just 48dB of fan noise in performance mode. The thermals are pushed even farther thanks to the onboard Lenovo LA AI chip, which dynamically tunes thermal performance to maximize framerates and minimize noise, allowing the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 to reach up to 140W TDP.

The 99.99Whr battery—the largest allowed in the internal cabin of most airplanes —allows users to work uninterrupted when inspiration hits with up to 10 hours of battery. While Super Rapid Charge provides a full charge in as little as 80 minutes via a 230W Slim Adapter, both USB-C ® ports support 140W charging as well as DisplayPort™ 1.4. Wi-Fi 7 7 is supported thanks to the Filogic 380 Wi-Fi 7 card by MediaTek, making the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 series one of the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 enabled laptops and engineered so that slow internet speeds won’t be a bottleneck to success.

The full-sized Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard has a full numpad, large arrow keys, and 1.5mm key travel designed for smooth typing over long sessions. The keyboard is customizable both with interchangeable WASD keycaps as well as via Lenovo Legion Spectrum per-key RGB lighting and is also available with a white backlight for those looking for a more understated aesthetic. All this computing power is housed in a slim (as slim as 17.99mm at its thinnest point) all-metal chassis available in Storm Grey or Glacier White8 , and weighs in at under 2kg (4.4lbs), making the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 the most agile Lenovo Legion Slim laptops ever.

Lenovo Legion believes in empowering gamers with more choice and flexibility, and this is most visible on the new 8 th gen additions to the Legion portfolio—the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i and 5. Choices begin at laptop size: the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and 5i are available in 16-inch, and there’s even a 14-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 5 which sports an OLED panel.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5i is available with up to a 13 th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, while the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is available with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7840HS processor. Both models are available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Legion ColdFront 5.0 keeps gaming sessions cool and quiet while helping to prevent throttling, with its larger hybrid copper heat pipes and fins, phase change thermal compound, increased air intakes and exhaust, as well as a turbocharged 12V dual liquid polymer fan system.

Also onboard is the LA1 AI chip that powers Lenovo AI Engine+, controlling the thermals to dynamically allocate wattage between CPU and GPU to optimize performance and help minimize fan noise. The LA chip paired with high output GPU options like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU lets the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i put out up to 160W TDP, perfect for the gamer who is unwilling to sacrifice power in the heat of battle. Lower output GPU options are also available that thin out the laptop chassis to a sleek (as thin as 19.7mm/0.86in at its thinnest point) for gamers who want a laptop that, at as light as 2.3kg (5.07lbs), is as portable as it is powerful. All Lenovo Legion Slim 5 series laptops can be configured with up to 32GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM and expandable up to 64GB aftermarket. Under the metal lid, the 16-inch WQXGA 16:10 500nit Lenovo PureSight gaming display panel with up to 240Hz VRR lets the full graphical power and speed of the internals bring games to life.

The up to 80Wh battery offers up to 8 hours 1 of battery life and supports Super Rapid Charge6 , which means less time charging and more time on the go. And with a USB-C port that supports 140W charging, feel free to leave the Slim charging brick at home for even more portability. The full-sized Legion TrueStrike keyboard is customizable with replaceable WASD keycaps as well as Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB lighting, adding a striking splash of eye-catching flair to the Storm Grey or Misty Grey chassis. An all-white backlit keyboard 8 is available for a stealthier look.

Lenovo Legion’s newest pair of gaming displays offer two ultra-wide visuals for immersive gaming. When it’s time to switch from gaming to productivity, both the Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 and R45w-30 Gaming Monitors offer the multitasking flexibility of PIP/PBP, KVM, as well as Lenovo’s True Split technology, which allows the display to be partitioned into two discrete monitors with just one input cable. An onboard high speed 2.5G RJ45 input on both monitors provides stronger, smoother, and more stable connections during competitive gaming sessions and meetings. Both displays are compatible with Lenovo’s Artery software which offers gamers advanced functions to tweak their displays exactly, as well as gaming tools that give gamers an extra edge when gaming.

Gamers who demand accurate color, contrast, and speed, need look no further than the new Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 Gaming Monitor. The 34-inch ultra-wide WQHD curved mini-LED DisplayHDR 1000 panel delivers lifelike contrast between deep shadows and crisp brightness. With 125% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 10bit color depth, and Delta E<2 color accuracy, the only thing blurry about the Y34wz-30 is the line between virtual and reality. The 180Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time mean uncompromisingly smooth gaming. The Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 also supports 140W of power via USB-C, supplying power to laptops or other devices, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB hub to support a whole host of connections.

The new Lenovo Legion R45w-30 Gaming Monitor—Lenovo’s newest 44.5-inch 32:9 widescreen monitor—is a great choice for gamers and creators looking for extra screen real estate to fully immerse themselves both in their games and their workflows. The 120% sRGB, 115% DCI-P3 display peaks at 500nits brightness, and its 165Hz refresh rate is overclockable to 170Hz, translating to a smoother, more encapsulating gaming experience. The 1ms MPRT response times ensure that fast-twitch games feel natural and effortless. Support for AMD FreeSync® Premium Pro, and New Adaptive Sync minimizes screen tearing while maximizing HDR, translating to a truly immersive gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 supports USB-C gen 2 with 75W of smart power, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and has a USB hub and audio out ports to support any configuration of accessories.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (16”, 8) with Intel Core processor will start at $1,769.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (16”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $1,769.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2023.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5i (16”, 8) with Intel Core processor will start at $1,349.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $1,199.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2023.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor is expected to be available starting October 2023, with local pricing to be disclosed later.

The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 Monitor will start at $999.99 and is expected to be available starting August 2023.

The Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 Monitor will start at $1,199.99 and is expected to be available starting July 2023.

