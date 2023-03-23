Turtle Beach proclaims new Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset as “the new king”

There are many companies that make wireless gaming headsets, Turtle Beach is arguably one of the best. This morning, the company unveiled “the new king of ultra-premium wireless gaming audio” — the Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The latest from Turtle Beach, the Stealth Pro is a wireless multiplatform gaming headset which will work on ALL your gaming devices (albeit, as is usually the case, in an Xbox and a Playstation version). It also features Bluetooth 5.1 dual connectivity for use away from the computer or to listen to music, take calls, or use chat programs like Discord while gaming.

Not only does the Stealth Pro feature the company’s 50mm Nanoclear drivers, but it also comes with up to 25dB noise reduction, a TruSpeak boom mic, dual built-in mics for use while out and about, premium leatherette and ProSpecs glass-friendly memory foam cushions, and much more. My favourite new feature? The swappable dual battery system means you’ll never be waiting for the headset to charge.

“Our Stealth Pro is the absolute pinnacle of gaming audio with sound quality, noise-cancellation, build quality, and comfort that are simply unmatched. Not only does the Stealth Pro’s high-quality audio beat everything else in the market, but all your settings are saved directly to the headset and controlled in the app, so you can take your personalized sound with you when you’re on the go. Since its earliest days in development, our team benchmarked the Stealth Pro’s audio quality and noise-cancellation against other high-end headsets and engineered it to beat the competition on every level. With nearly 50 years of expertise delivering cutting-edge innovation in PC and gaming audio, the Stealth Pro stands proudly as a beacon for others to now follow.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The full list (and it’s a big list) of features of the Stealth Pro includes:

Multiplatform Compatibility: The Stealth Pro is designed for multiplatform gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 & PS4, Windows PC and Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile/tablet devices with Bluetooth.

The Stealth Pro is designed for multiplatform gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 & PS4, Windows PC and Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile/tablet devices with Bluetooth. Exceptional Audio Fidelity: Turtle Beach engineers pushed the boundaries of audio fidelity to create the best-sounding headset ever. Powerful, hand-selected 50mm Nanoclear drivers are larger than the competition – 56% more surface area than competitors’ 40mm drivers – creating more robust bass response, and are matched to eliminate subtle differences between left and right speakers. The Stealth Pro’s optimized audio cavity and active software tuning produce a highly-detailed soundstage for captivating 3D surround sound, including Windows Sonic on Xbox and Sony 3D Audio for PS5.

headset ever. Powerful, hand-selected 50mm Nanoclear drivers are larger than the competition – 56% more surface area than competitors’ 40mm drivers – creating more robust bass response, and are matched to eliminate subtle differences between left and right speakers. The Stealth Pro’s optimized audio cavity and active software tuning produce a highly-detailed soundstage for captivating 3D surround sound, including Windows Sonic on Xbox and Sony 3D Audio for PS5. Unrivaled Active Noise-Cancellation: Experience the most effective, competitively benchmarked noise-cancellation available in a gaming headset. Four internal noise-cancelling microphones reduce noise levels by 25dB, making Stealth Pro adaptable to any situation. Whether gamers are looking to tune out distractions or accentuate ambient sounds for nearly full noise transparency, noise-cancelling adjustments can be made using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, or by mapping control noise-cancellation levels to the headset’s wheel.

Experience the most effective, competitively benchmarked noise-cancellation available in a gaming headset. Four internal noise-cancelling microphones reduce noise levels by 25dB, making Stealth Pro adaptable to any situation. Whether gamers are looking to tune out distractions or accentuate ambient sounds for nearly full noise transparency, noise-cancelling adjustments can be made using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, or by mapping control noise-cancellation levels to the headset’s wheel. S.M.A.R.T. Noise-Cancelling TruSpeak Boom Microphone: Gone are the days of distracting, disruptive background noise interfering with your gaming session. Turtle Beach engineers designed a microphone specifically tuned to pick up just your voice, reducing up to 97% of background noise – up to 10x more effective than the competition*. Utilizing a cardioid polar pattern plus Turtle Beach’s S.M.A.R.T. (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) noise-cancelling technology, the next-generation TruSpeak microphone actively adapts to environmental noise to let just your voice through. (*25dB noise reduction behind mic vs. 2dB competitors as tested by Turtle Beach)

Gone are the days of distracting, disruptive background noise interfering with your gaming session. Turtle Beach engineers designed a microphone specifically tuned to pick up just your voice, reducing up to 97% of background noise – up to 10x more effective than the competition*. Utilizing a cardioid polar pattern plus Turtle Beach’s S.M.A.R.T. (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) noise-cancelling technology, the next-generation TruSpeak microphone actively adapts to environmental noise to let just your voice through. (*25dB noise reduction behind mic vs. 2dB competitors as tested by Turtle Beach) S.M.A.R.T. Concealed Microphones: S.M.A.R.T. noise-cancelling technology also powers two concealed microphones that provide clear, concise chat whether you’re on-the-go, or simply prefer no boom mic.

S.M.A.R.T. noise-cancelling technology also powers two concealed microphones that provide clear, concise chat whether you’re on-the-go, or simply prefer no boom mic. Swappable Dual Battery System: Two swappable 12+ hour battery packs provide continuous power, and a quick 15-minute charge gives three additional hours of battery life.

Two swappable 12+ hour battery packs provide continuous power, and a quick 15-minute charge gives three additional hours of battery life. Sleek, Wireless Transmitter & Battery Charger: The low-profile transmitter station delivers a lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection, serves as the charging station for the battery packs and has a built-in USB-A port for charging other devices.

The low-profile transmitter station delivers a lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection, serves as the charging station for the battery packs and has a built-in USB-A port for charging other devices. Lag-Free Wireless Connection: Tuned at Turtle Beach’s San Diego, CA audio lab, the 2.4GHz lag-free wireless solution provides up to 50’ / 15m of wireless range and optimizes gaming audio and chat in real-time for a lag-free gameplay advantage.

Tuned at Turtle Beach’s San Diego, CA audio lab, the 2.4GHz lag-free wireless solution provides up to 50’ / 15m of wireless range and optimizes gaming audio and chat in real-time for a lag-free gameplay advantage. Bluetooth 5.1 Dual Connectivity: Simultaneously listen to your own music, Discord, or take calls while gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac, or Nintendo Switch with Bluetooth 5.1 and Turtle Beach’s dual-connectivity technology.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset.

App-Based Audio Customization for Mobile & Desktop: Easily adjust EQ settings, set levels for noise-cancellation and more using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app for iOS & Android, or Turtle Beach Audio Hub V2 for Windows PCs & Mac.

Easily adjust EQ settings, set levels for noise-cancellation and more using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app for iOS & Android, or Turtle Beach Audio Hub V2 for Windows PCs & Mac. Remappable Wheel & Mode Button: Make Stealth Pro your own with a remappable wheel & mode button that can be assigned to distinct functions based on your gaming style using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

Make Stealth Pro your own with a remappable wheel & mode button that can be assigned to distinct functions based on your gaming style using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app. Advanced 10-Band EQ and Microphone Enhancements: Design custom audio EQs specific to the type of game being played and adjust microphone sensitivity, noise gate, mic monitoring levels and more, all directly from the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

Design custom audio EQs specific to the type of game being played and adjust microphone sensitivity, noise gate, mic monitoring levels and more, all directly from the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app. Superior Comfort: Plush leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology provide a snug seal for enhanced noise-isolation and all-day comfort.

Plush leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology provide a snug seal for enhanced noise-isolation and all-day comfort. Refined Aesthetic: Built for gaming, commuting, traveling and everywhere in between, Stealth Pro has a refined, versatile design, soft touch finishes, and durable steel-reinforced construction.

Built for gaming, commuting, traveling and everywhere in between, Stealth Pro has a refined, versatile design, soft touch finishes, and durable steel-reinforced construction. Advanced Superhuman Hearing: Enjoy the same great battlefield advantage of Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, and gamers can now toggle between three different preset levels and adjust the intensity for a wide range of games.

Enjoy the same great battlefield advantage of Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, and gamers can now toggle between three different preset levels and adjust the intensity for a wide range of games. Variable Mic Monitoring: Avoid shouting thanks to Variable Mic Monitoring (or sidetone) which allows you to hear and adjust your voice through the headset while you chat.

Avoid shouting thanks to Variable Mic Monitoring (or sidetone) which allows you to hear and adjust your voice through the headset while you chat. Travel-Friendly Design: The included travel pouch makes it easy to take Stealth Pro on-the-go or stow away, and an additional USB-C cable lets you charge the headset directly when away from the transmitter.

Available for pre-order on the Turtle Beach website and participating retailers like Amazon, the Stealth Pro has an MSRP of $329.99. The headset will be shipping and widely available on April 23rd. Be sure to check back closer to that date for (hopefully) our full review.

What do you think about the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset? Do you think it can reign supreme as “the new king of ultra-premium wireless gaming audio?” Are you going to be preordering a pair? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.