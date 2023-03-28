Pantheone Audio announces its Obsidian smart speaker with an interesting design

Pantheone Audio is a new company to us here, we’ve not reviewed any of their products, and this is our first time reporting on their devices. The company’s latest smart speaker is certainly interesting and expensive at $1,399.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Pantheone Audio calls itself a design firm that creates “beautifully designed pieces of art and décor that also serve as state-of-the-art sound systems.” The new Obsidian smart speaker does have a unique design, that’s not even a question, and we’d be interested to hear if the audio matches the beauty of its design.

The company says, “Obsidian is a collision of art and sound inspired by the organic lava rock of the same name.” The company also claims this new smart speaker can deliver crisp acoustics from streaming services or a physically connected device.

The Pantheone Audio Obsidian speaker boasts a handcrafted, high-density resin cabinet and delivers exceptional sound quality through its state-of-the-art acoustic engineering and powerful audio system. It streams high-resolution audio thanks to its powerful internal woofer with a high excursion design and two silk dome tweeters.

Obsidian allows connectivity via AirPlay 2, WiFi, Bluetooth, or an auxiliary cable for music playback via a user’s favorite streaming service, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, iHeart Radio, TuneIn Radio, and many more. In addition, Obsidian can connect to a variety of other devices, including other Obsidians, to offer a unique, immersive audio environment that brings the listener into the fold of the melodies, wherever they are in a location.

While the built-in Alexa functionality lets users manage the system and their smart home automation integrations through voice commands, the accompanying Pantheone app (iOS and Android) enables users to control the system through their phones or tablets for volume or track skipping and to access various functions such as sleep mode and multi-room player. Updates to the Pantheone I and Obsidian speakers can be done through OTA (Over-the-Air). The easy-to-use front speaker control panel enables direct control at the user’s fingertips.

Available in black and white at Pantheone Audio, Obsidian, and the Pantheone I are priced at $1,399 and $2,750.

The Pantheone Audio Obsidian is certainly interesting. What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!