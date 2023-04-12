Lexar Announces Relaunch for Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series

Designed for professional videographers looking to capture cinema-quality video, the Lexar CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series boasts blazing-fast performance with speeds up to 1900MB/s read and up to 1500MB/s write.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With minimum sustained write speeds of 1300MB/s, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series enables seamless recording from start to finish without dropping a frame, allowing professionals to get the most out of their cameras. It also features rugged durability for added protection against the elements, including extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration.

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series also offers capacities of 1TB and 2TB, so professional videographers can handle demanding workloads without having to constantly change cards. In addition, the 1TB-2TB cards are RED Approved.

To maximize professional workflows and productivity, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series offers its greatest performance gains when paired with the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Reader so professionals can spend more time shooting and less time waiting for transfers.

Here are the key features of this new Lexar CFexpress Type B card:

Massive capacity – now available in up to 2TB

Blazing-fast performance with transfer speeds of up to 1900MB/s1 read and 1500MB/s1 write

Capture smooth 8K RAW video with ease thanks to write speeds up to 1500MB/s1 and minimum sustained write speeds of 1300MB/s1

Rugged durability ensures you can capture with confidence

Utilizes PCIe® 3.0 and NVMe™ protocol for unmatched speeds

Professional CFexpress™ Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Reader-Compatible (sold separately)

Lifetime limited warranty

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series will be available in North America in Q2 at an MSRP of $729.99 for 2TB; $469.99 for 1TB; $389.99 for 512GB; $299.99 for 256GB; $199.99 for 128GB and is available this month in other regions.

