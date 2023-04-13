NAMM 2023: beyerdynamic reimagines its classic M Series mics

beyerdynamic is unveiling a redesign of its storied M Series mics at NAMM 2023. The iconic M Series, which has recorded Jimi Hendrix’s explosive guitar riffs and accompanied Dua Lipa’s global ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, is getting a design refresh to merge tradition with the future.

The new design keeps to the mics’ core principles. It retains the sound quality loved by generations of artists but gains a new future aesthetic, in line with other beyerdynamic gear and perfect for today’s emerging pro audio talent. With esteemed studio artists Steve Albini and Eddie Kramer, and exciting performances from several live musicians, beyerdynamic is celebrating this milestone with a booth at NAMM 2023 that pays homage to its microphones and headphones history.

“For more than 60 years, beyerdynamic’s created masterpieces like the M 160 in Germany, while musicians, producers, and sound engineers have been doing the same with our products worldwide, ” said beyerdynamic’s director of production, Thorsten Bender. “Our tradition of excellence in sound and build quality will continue to power the next 60 years of pro-audio creation.”

These M Series mics announced at NAMM 2023 have married excellent sound quality with precise manufacturing at the highest level for decades. Their audio quality continues to set the standard globally for professionals who consistently use the mics for their natural sound with little discoloration, excellent technical properties such as high impulse fidelity, and application-specific product designs. From the earliest stages of development through testing, M Series’ quality has traditionally been achieved through detailed production in Germany, accentuated by precision filigree work – handcrafted by a select group of brilliant craftspeople.

“Our two ribbon microphones – the M 160 and M 130 – are particularly difficult to produce,” continued Bender. “We carefully select specialists who’ve undergone up to a year of training and have outstanding dexterity – which is why only a few employees can manufacture mics such as the M 160.”

That tradition will continue with the newly designed series but add the benefit of a more streamlined production and build process to enhance everything from logistics to servicing. Without changing the beloved sound of the various M Series mics, this new design direction will make changes around the product to enhance the overall M-Series experience.

“When a product line is so beloved that it lasts 60 years on the market, it’s critical to balance making nuanced changes with maintaining what makes the products beloved in the first place,” said Bender.

The newly refreshed mics announced at NAMM 2023 will follow a uniform design language and product name strategy across the series – creating a simplified and visual expression of beyerdynamic’s microphone DNA. Optimizing how the mics have been produced for decades will also create inventory stability and better serviceability.

Starting later this year, all beyerdynamic online stores, dealers, and retailers will begin to sell the newly updated M Series mics exclusively. Servicing and support will continue for existing M Series models as the Pro-Audio world transitions with us into this next chapter of the beyerdynamic M Series mics.

