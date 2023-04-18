HyperX ChargePlay Quad updated with new colourway and improved charging time

It’s been a minute (o.k., a few years) since we reviewed the HyperX ChargePlay Quad which allows you to easily keep up to four Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons charged and ready to go. This week, the company announced the ChargePlay Quad 2 with a new red and white colourway (Poké Ball anyone?) and improved charging time.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The original ChargePlay Quad was a winner here at Techaeris, with no real complaints. The new colourway does tie in more to the Nintendo ecosystem, and reducing the charge time to less than four hours is definitely a welcome addition.

“HyperX continues to enhance its range of console accessories to provide better gaming experiences for players across different platforms. The new HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 ensures players’ equipment is fully charged and ready for lengthy gaming sessions.” Aurelius Martinez, global category manager – cloud and console gaming, HyperX

As for the updated version, the ChargePlay Quad 2 still connects to the Nintendo Switch’s USB port and can charge up to four Joy-Con controllers in under four hours. The rubberized weighted base securely holds all four controllers in place and offers easy-glide docking, making attaching and detaching controllers effortless. The ChargePlay Quad 2 also features LED light battery indicators that display charge status, enabling users to monitor the charge status of each Joy-Con controller easily.

The HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 Joy-Con Charging Station.

Key specifications of the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 Joy-Con Charging Station include:

Gaming Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Type: Joy-Con Docking Port

Joy-Con Docking Port Number of Controllers: 4 Joy-Con controllers

4 Joy-Con controllers Charge Time: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours Power Type: USB Type-C to A cable

USB Type-C to A cable Cable Length: 2m (6.6′)

2m (6.6′) Dimensions: 117 x 117 x 57mm (4.6 x 4.6 x 2.2″)

117 x 117 x 57mm (4.6 x 4.6 x 2.2″) Weight: 280g (0.6lb)

The new HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 Joy-Con Charging Station is available through the HyperX US Shop

and other retailers like Amazon for $29.99.

What do you think about the latest charging station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers from HyperX? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.