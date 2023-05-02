Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023, catch what’s new to stream for free

Can you believe that May 2023 is here? That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in May 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for May 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

May 2023 Lineup

Crackle

Bluestone 42 (2013 BBC Series)

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

Follows the lives of a group of soldiers serving in a bomb disposal detachment in Afghanistan.

Cast: Stephen Wight (Men in Black: International), Tony Gardner (Last Tango In Halifax), Jamie Quinn (Two Doors Down). Available: 5/1

Red Cap (2003 BBC Series)

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

Distinctive red caps are part of the uniform of the UK military’s Special Investigations Branch, who are tasked with investigating crimes associated with their own country’s armed forces personnel stationed in Germany.

Cast: Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Gordon Kennedy (Harlots). Available: 5/1

The Detonator (2006)

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

This explosive action-packed thriller stars Wesley Snipes as CIA agent Sonni Griffith. Ordered to escort a Russian woman to the U.S. and to keep her safe from the angry arms dealer who are in hot pursuit of her, Griffith (Snipes) must also uncover the leak within the CIA which is leading the well-armed mercenaries directly to them.

Cast: Wesley Snipes (Blade), William Hope (Captain America: The First Avenger), Tim Dutton (The Bourne Identity). Available: 5/1

The Great Train Robbery

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

A two-part drama which portrays The Great Train Robbery of 8 August 1963, firstly from the point of view of the robbers and then from the point of view of the police who set out to identify and catch the robbers.

Cast: Robert Glenister (MI-5), Jack Roth (Bohemian Rhapsody), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast). Available: 5/1

The Final Countdown

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

An aircraft carrier is thrown back in time near Hawaii hours before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Cast: Kirk Douglas (Spartacus), Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now), Katherine Ross (The Graduate). Available: 5/1

Rillington Place

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s.

Cast: Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction), Nico Mirallegro (Spy/Master), Samantha Morton (Minority Report). Available: 5/1

The Lucky Texan

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

Jerry Mason, a young Texan, and Jake Benson, an old rancher, become partners and strike it rich with a gold mine. They then find their lives complicated by bad guys and a woman.

Cast: John Wayne (True Grit), Brabara Sheldon (Fits in a Fiddle), George “Gabby” Hayes (El Paso). Available: 5/1

Halloween

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

Halloween stars in her debut role. Anyone who’s ever watched a horror film in the last 35 years knows the story of Michael Myers, who as a child, butchered his sister with a kitchen knife. Committed to a mental institution and watched over by Dr. Loomis he engineers his escape 15 years later, returning to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night to terrorize anyone who gets in his way, including babysitter Laurie Strode.

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis (A Fish Called Wanda), Donald Pleasance (Escape From New York), Nancy Kyes (The Fog). Available: 5/1

Tour of Duty

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

The trials of a U.S. Army platoon serving in the field during the Vietnam War.

Cast: Terence Knox (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Stephen Caffrey (Columbo), Tony Becker (The Hunters). Available: 5/1

Anzio

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

The story of one of WWIIs bloodiest battles as the Allies smash through the German lines which have enclosed the Anzio beachhead.

Cast: Robert Mitchum (The Longest Day), Peter Falk (Columbo), Robert Ryan (The Dirty Dozen). Available: 5/1

Ike: Countdown to D-Day

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

A dramatization of the 90 days leading up to Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy, and how General Dwight Eisenhower, against all odds, brilliantly orchestrated the most important military maneuver in modern history.

Cast: Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I.), James Remar (Yellowstone), Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show). Available: 5/1

Okinawa

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

A navy officer assumes command of a destroyer’s reluctant and resentful crew on the eve of the invasion of Okinawa.

Cast: Pat O’Brien (Some Like It Hot), Cameron Mitchell (How to Marry a Millionaire), Richard Denning (An Affair to Remember). Available: 5/1

Redbox

Lights, Camera, Crackle: May 2023

The Blackcoat’s Daughter: Two girls must battle a mysterious evil force when they get left behind at their boarding school over winter break. Available: 5/18. Cast: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men)

Two girls must battle a mysterious evil force when they get left behind at their boarding school over winter break. Available: 5/18. Cast: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) Navy Seals: A battle-hardened SEAL Team set off on a mission to destroy a shipment of US-built Stinger missiles that have fallen into terrorist hands. Cast: Charlie Sheen (Platoon), Michael Biehn (The Terminator). Available: 5/1

A battle-hardened SEAL Team set off on a mission to destroy a shipment of US-built Stinger missiles that have fallen into terrorist hands. Cast: Charlie Sheen (Platoon), Michael Biehn (The Terminator). Available: 5/1 Daughter of the Wolf: A military veteran hunts the men who kidnapped her son. Cast: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), Richard Dreyfuss (JAWS). Available: 5/1

A military veteran hunts the men who kidnapped her son. Cast: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), Richard Dreyfuss (JAWS). Available: 5/1 Ruby in Paradise: A young woman struggles for independence and identity in a small Florida tourist town. Cast: Ashley Judd (Heat), Todd Field (In the Bedroom). Available: 5/1

A young woman struggles for independence and identity in a small Florida tourist town. Cast: Ashley Judd (Heat), Todd Field (In the Bedroom). Available: 5/1 2 Days in New York: Manhattan couple Marion and Mingus, who each have children from prior relationships, find their comfortable family dynamic jostled by a visit from Marion’s relatives. Cast: Julie Delpy (Before Sunset), Chris Rock (Head of State) Available: 5/22

Manhattan couple Marion and Mingus, who each have children from prior relationships, find their comfortable family dynamic jostled by a visit from Marion’s relatives. Cast: Julie Delpy (Before Sunset), Chris Rock (Head of State) Available: 5/22 Alan Partridge: When famous DJ Alan Partridge’s radio station is taken over by a new media conglomerate, it sets in motion a chain of events which see Alan having to work with the police to defuse a potentially violent siege. Cast: Steve Coogan (24 Hours Party People), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) Available: 5/22

When famous DJ Alan Partridge’s radio station is taken over by a new media conglomerate, it sets in motion a chain of events which see Alan having to work with the police to defuse a potentially violent siege. Cast: Steve Coogan (24 Hours Party People), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) Available: 5/22 Bronson: A young man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office ends up spending three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson. Cast: Tom Hardy (Inception), Kelly Adams (Hustle) Available: 5/22

A young man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office ends up spending three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson. Cast: Tom Hardy (Inception), Kelly Adams (Hustle) Available: 5/22 Fay Grim: A ten-years-later continuation of Hal Hartley’s “Henry Fool”, where Fay Grim (Posey) is coerced by a CIA agent (Goldblum) to try and locate notebooks that belonged to her fugitive ex-husband (Ryan). Published in them is information that could compromises the security of the U.S., causing Fay to first head to Paris to fetch them. Cast: Parker Possey (Waiting For Guffman), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) Available: 5/22

A ten-years-later continuation of Hal Hartley’s “Henry Fool”, where Fay Grim (Posey) is coerced by a CIA agent (Goldblum) to try and locate notebooks that belonged to her fugitive ex-husband (Ryan). Published in them is information that could compromises the security of the U.S., causing Fay to first head to Paris to fetch them. Cast: Parker Possey (Waiting For Guffman), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) Available: 5/22 The Hard Truth: After his cousin commits suicide, Stewart Cooper begins to unravel a web of shaming, lies, and secrets. Driven by his own emotional turmoil, he turns the tables on his cousin’s ex and the man she had an affair with — her church pastor. Cast: Simone Missick (Nick Cage), Michael Beach (Aquaman) Available: 5/1

After his cousin commits suicide, Stewart Cooper begins to unravel a web of shaming, lies, and secrets. Driven by his own emotional turmoil, he turns the tables on his cousin’s ex and the man she had an affair with — her church pastor. Cast: Simone Missick (Nick Cage), Michael Beach (Aquaman) Available: 5/1 Life’s a Breeze: Tells the story of a family as they search for a lost fortune around the streets of Dublin. Cast: Fionnula Flanagan (Waking Ned Devine), Pat Shortt (The Banshees of Inisherin) Available: 5/1

Tells the story of a family as they search for a lost fortune around the streets of Dublin. Cast: Fionnula Flanagan (Waking Ned Devine), Pat Shortt (The Banshees of Inisherin) Available: 5/1 Pond Life: In summer 1994 in a quiet mining village just outside Doncaster, a rumour stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds. Trevor takes watch one night at the water’s edge. The following night, he decides to lead a brigade of young friends and neighbours on a fishing expedition. In a world of broken families, cassette tapes, and rumbling political fever, these friends, with their own struggles to bear, share a moment of harmony that they will never forget as they witness the carp for themselves. Cast: Tom Varey (Game of Thrones), Esme Creed-Miles (Dark River) Available: 5/1

In summer 1994 in a quiet mining village just outside Doncaster, a rumour stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds. Trevor takes watch one night at the water’s edge. The following night, he decides to lead a brigade of young friends and neighbours on a fishing expedition. In a world of broken families, cassette tapes, and rumbling political fever, these friends, with their own struggles to bear, share a moment of harmony that they will never forget as they witness the carp for themselves. Cast: Tom Varey (Game of Thrones), Esme Creed-Miles (Dark River) Available: 5/1 2:22 : A man’s life is derailed when an ominous pattern of events repeats itself in exactly the same manner every day, ending at precisely 2:22 p.m. Cast: Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) Available: 5/1

: A man’s life is derailed when an ominous pattern of events repeats itself in exactly the same manner every day, ending at precisely 2:22 p.m. Cast: Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) Available: 5/1 John Dies at the End : A new street drug that sends its users across time and dimensions has one drawback: some people return no longer human. Can two college drop-outs save humanity from this silent, otherworldly invasion? Cast: Chase Williamson (The Guest), Paul Giamatti (Billions) Available: 5/1

: A new street drug that sends its users across time and dimensions has one drawback: some people return no longer human. Can two college drop-outs save humanity from this silent, otherworldly invasion? Cast: Chase Williamson (The Guest), Paul Giamatti (Billions) Available: 5/1 River’s Edge : A high school slacker commits a shocking act and proceeds to let his friends in on the secret. However, the friends’ reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself. Cast: Kianu Reeves (The Matrix), Krispin Glover (Back to the Future) Available: 5/1

: A high school slacker commits a shocking act and proceeds to let his friends in on the secret. However, the friends’ reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself. Cast: Kianu Reeves (The Matrix), Krispin Glover (Back to the Future) Available: 5/1 Waves : Traces the journey of a suburban family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Cast: Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes At Night) Available: 5/1

: Traces the journey of a suburban family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Cast: Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes At Night) Available: 5/1 Diggers A story about a tight-knit group of friends, who try to maintain their small-town way of life in the face of enormous changes in 1970s Long Island. Cast: Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Maura Tierney (ER) Available: 5/1

Chicken Soup

Inside Hotel Chocolat : The BBC series Inside Hotel Chocolat goes behind-the-doors of Britain’s biggest independent chocolate maker. Host: Glynis Barber (EastEnders)

: The BBC series Inside Hotel Chocolat goes behind-the-doors of Britain’s biggest independent chocolate maker. Host: Glynis Barber (EastEnders) Death on the Nile (1978) As Hercule Poirot enjoys a luxurious cruise down the Nile, a newlywed heiress is found murdered on board. Can Poirot identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its journey? Cast: Bette Davis (What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?), Angela Lansbury (Murder She Wrote), Peter Ustinov (Spartacus), Mia Farrow (Rosemary’s Baby) Available: May 4th

As Hercule Poirot enjoys a luxurious cruise down the Nile, a newlywed heiress is found murdered on board. Can Poirot identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its journey? Cast: Bette Davis (What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?), Angela Lansbury (Murder She Wrote), Peter Ustinov (Spartacus), Mia Farrow (Rosemary’s Baby) Available: May 4th All Things Bright and Beautiful : County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. 1954 is the year of special devotion to Our Lady. When Barry’s prayers to her are mistaken for a two-way conversation, the result is a wave of religious hysteria. Barry’s father must rescue him from the worship of the village folk and the ambitions of Father McAteer. Cast: Tom Wilkinson (In the Bedroom), Ciaran Fitzgerald (The Boxer), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects) Available: May 1st

: County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. 1954 is the year of special devotion to Our Lady. When Barry’s prayers to her are mistaken for a two-way conversation, the result is a wave of religious hysteria. Barry’s father must rescue him from the worship of the village folk and the ambitions of Father McAteer. Cast: Tom Wilkinson (In the Bedroom), Ciaran Fitzgerald (The Boxer), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects) Available: May 1st Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In: Season 3 The original rapid fire sketch comedy show. Cast: Dan Rowan (The Ed Sullivan Show), Dick Martin (Newhart), Ruth Buzzi (Sesame Street), Goldie Hawn (The First Wives Club), Lily Tomlin (All of Me) Available: May 18th

The original rapid fire sketch comedy show. Cast: Dan Rowan (The Ed Sullivan Show), Dick Martin (Newhart), Ruth Buzzi (Sesame Street), Goldie Hawn (The First Wives Club), Lily Tomlin (All of Me) Available: May 18th The Wedding Arrangement: When botanist Violet needs help preparing flower arrangements for a wedding, she calls upon Jack, a nature photographer. Can they ensure the wedding is a success, and find love in the process? Cast: Kristina Cole (Billions), Cody Griffis (Good Girls) Available: May 1st

When botanist Violet needs help preparing flower arrangements for a wedding, she calls upon Jack, a nature photographer. Can they ensure the wedding is a success, and find love in the process? Cast: Kristina Cole (Billions), Cody Griffis (Good Girls) Available: May 1st High Strung : Dancer Ruby, starting at Manhattan Conservatory of the Arts, meets English violinist Johnnie, playing in a subway station. Music and dance follow. Cast: Keenan Kampa (Swan Lake 3D), Nicholas Galatzine (Cinderella) Available: May 1st

: Dancer Ruby, starting at Manhattan Conservatory of the Arts, meets English violinist Johnnie, playing in a subway station. Music and dance follow. Cast: Keenan Kampa (Swan Lake 3D), Nicholas Galatzine (Cinderella) Available: May 1st Walk of Fame : A motley crew of aspiring performers come under the guidance of an eccentric and volatile acting coach. Cast: Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) Available: May 1st

: A motley crew of aspiring performers come under the guidance of an eccentric and volatile acting coach. Cast: Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) Available: May 1st The Answer Man : A reclusive author of spiritual books is pursued for advice by a single mother and a man fresh out of rehab. Cast: Jeff Daniels (Dumb & Dumber), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) Available: May 1st

: A reclusive author of spiritual books is pursued for advice by a single mother and a man fresh out of rehab. Cast: Jeff Daniels (Dumb & Dumber), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) Available: May 1st Murphy’s Romance : Emma moves to a ranch with her son after a divorce and befriends the older Murphy, but things turn complicated when her ex shows up. Cast: Sally Fields (Steel Magnolias), James Garner (The Rockford Files) Available: May 1st

: Emma moves to a ranch with her son after a divorce and befriends the older Murphy, but things turn complicated when her ex shows up. Cast: Sally Fields (Steel Magnolias), James Garner (The Rockford Files) Available: May 1st King Charles: A New Era Prince Charles: The Making of a King : Charles, Prince of Wales. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles always knew he would one day become King. Becoming heir apparent at just three years old, Charles has become the oldest and longest serving heir apparent in British history, as well as the longest serving Prince of Wales, having held the title since 1958. Available: May 1st

: Charles, Prince of Wales. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles always knew he would one day become King. Becoming heir apparent at just three years old, Charles has become the oldest and longest serving heir apparent in British history, as well as the longest serving Prince of Wales, having held the title since 1958. Available: May 1st Charles and Camilla: Against all Odds : Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Their love story was not one without challenges. Marrying 35 years after they first met, they have become a widely accepted couple, having faced years of scandal, tormented by the media. Charles declared Camilla would be a non-negotiable part of his life. Available: May 1st

: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Their love story was not one without challenges. Marrying 35 years after they first met, they have become a widely accepted couple, having faced years of scandal, tormented by the media. Charles declared Camilla would be a non-negotiable part of his life. Available: May 1st King Charles and Queen Camilla: Into the Unknown : The marriage of Charles and Camilla has been shrouded in controversy since Camilla’s involvement in Charles’ tragic marriage to Princess Diana. For the monarchy, their marriage was a step into the unknown. Will Camilla genuinely win a place in the hearts of the British people? Available: May 1st

: The marriage of Charles and Camilla has been shrouded in controversy since Camilla’s involvement in Charles’ tragic marriage to Princess Diana. For the monarchy, their marriage was a step into the unknown. Will Camilla genuinely win a place in the hearts of the British people? Available: May 1st Charles: The Bachelor Prince: Prince Charles, the most eligible bachelor in the world. Determined to marry by the age of 30, and to continue the noble and ancient lineage through his own heirs. Millions await the marriage of the decade. Available: May 1st

What do you think of these Crackle and Redbox May titles? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!