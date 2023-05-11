New on Netflix May 12-18: Don’t mess with Jennifer Lopez in The Mother

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 12-18th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 12-18th list, which is headlined by Jennifer Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter in The Mother.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace: Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!

Raji: An Ancient Epic: You’re chosen by the gods. Fight demons, climb ruins and face destiny to save the human race in this lush action-adventure inspired by Indian culture.

Vineyard Valley: Restore a rundown vineyard to its former glory. Complete quests, solve puzzles, and unlock past mysteries to design the romantic resort of your dreams.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES): 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

And now for the Netflix May 12-18th list:

May 12

Black Knight (NETFLIX SERIES): In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average deliverymen.

Black Knight (NETFLIX SERIES): In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they're far from your average deliverymen.

Call Me Kate

The Mother (NETFLIX FILM): A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

The Mother (NETFLIX FILM): A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Mulligan (NETFLIX SERIES): In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what's left of America and form a more perfect union?

Queer Eye: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.

May 13

UglyDolls 🇺🇸

May 14

The 40-Year-Old Virgin 🇨🇦

May 15

Book Club 🇨🇦

The Boss Baby: Family Business 🇨🇦

Nitro Rush 🇨🇦

Side Effects 🇨🇦

Starbuck 🇨🇦

Wind River 🇨🇦

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Instant Family 🇨🇦

Ted 🇨🇦

Ted 2 🇨🇦

May 17

Faithfully Yours (NETFLIX FILM): Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

Faithfully Yours (NETFLIX FILM): Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

Fanfic (NETFLIX FILM): Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves. La Reina del Sur: Season 3 🇺🇸

McGREGOR FOREVER (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Conor McGregor embarks on the most important year of his career, fighting three times and trying to climb back to the top of the UFC ladder. This series will be an all-access look at this polarizing superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point.

Conor McGregor embarks on the most important year of his career, fighting three times and trying to climb back to the top of the UFC ladder. This series will be an all-access look at this polarizing superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH. Working: What We Do All Day (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job…good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level. Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce — from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite — across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality. As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book Working, which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day.

May 18

Kitti Katz (NETFLIX FAMILY): Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice.

XO, Kitty (NETFLIX SERIES): A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (NETFLIX SERIES): With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira's only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (NETFLIX SERIES): With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira's only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 12-18th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

