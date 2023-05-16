MOUNTAIN follows up modular Everest keyboards with modular mouse

We’re pretty big fans of MOUNTAIN here at Techaeris. In case you’re unfamiliar with the company, they make peripherals including keyboards that you can customize with add-ons. Following up on their Makula gaming mouse, the company has announced the Makula Max modular wireless mouse with swappable side panels and weight rings.

While there are a few other modular mice available on the market, the Makula Max from MOUNTAIN offers four swappable side panels (two for each side) and three weight discs — a feature missing from many mice lately. Not only do the three discs allow for different weights for the mouse, but their grooved design let you re-adjust the balance to better suit your preferences.

“Makalu Max’ incredible flexibility and modularity brings to mice what Everest brought to keyboards. It enables users to choose their perfect loadout for the task at hand, be it a competitive gaming session or office work.” Bram Rongen, Head of Product at MOUNTAIN

The MOUNTAIN Makula Max modular wireless gaming mouse comes with modular side grips.

Key features and specifications of the Makula Max modular mouse include:

Modular side grips: The two included sets of side grips provide as much or as little support for your fingers as you desire, and are held in place with strong magnets to maximize rigidity.

Hybrid wired/wireless connectivity: Using 2.4 GHz RF technology, zero-lag wireless gaming and productivity are literally in the grasp of your hand. The included wireless USB receiver features an enlarged antenna design for strong, reliable, and dependable wireless performance.

Battery life: Up to 80 hours of battery life will last you through the most enduring sessions

Gravity control system: Weighing 10.6g, 8.4g, and 6.6g, the included weight discs enable you to not only alter the weight of your mouse but also re-adjust the balance.

PixArt PAW3370 sensor: Delivering up to 19000 DPI and with an industry-leading low error rate of only 0.5%, this sensor is all about peak performance at low power consumption.

Kailh GM 8.0 switches: Rated for at least 80 million actuations, Kailh GM 8.0 microswitches offer succulent and satisfying clicks, incredibly low pre-travel and post-travel ranges as well as tight tolerances.

Eight customizable buttons: In addition to the common mouse buttons one through five, Makalu Max comes with a bold sniper button in the thumb area and two DPI buttons behind the mouse wheel.

RGB illumination: With the power of MOUNTAIN Base Camp™, 16.7 million colours and numerous RGB modes are waiting for you to illuminate the LED ring on top of your Makalu Max.

3D Printable: Makalu Max takes it to the next level and enables you to 3D-print your own side grips. Simply download the STL files and edit them to your heart's desire.

Makalu Max takes it to the next level and enables you to 3D-print your own side grips. Simply download the STL files and edit them to your heart’s desire. Sensor: PixArt PAW3370

PixArt PAW3370 Connectivity: 2.4 GHz RF & USB Type-C

2.4 GHz RF & USB Type-C Max DPI: 19000

19000 IPS: 400

400 Lift-Off Distance (LOD): 1-2mm

1-2mm Tracking Speed: 50g

50g Buttons: 8

8 Color(s): Black

Black Grip: Claw/Palm

Claw/Palm Backlight: RGB

RGB Polling Rate: 1000Hz/1ms

1000Hz/1ms MCU: Cortex M0

Cortex M0 Connector USB: Type-A

Type-A Cable length: 1.8m

1.8m Product Dimensions: 127×70.2×42.2mm (LxWxH)

127×70.2×42.2mm (LxWxH) Product Weight: Approx. 110g (w/standard side grips and w/o weight discs)

Approx. 110g (w/standard side grips and w/o weight discs) Onboard memory: Yes, 5 profiles

Yes, 5 profiles Material: ABS

ABS Micro switches (L+R): Kailh GM 8.0

Kailh GM 8.0 Software Support: Base Camp™ (Windows only)

Base Camp™ (Windows only) Warranty: 2 year

The MOUNTAIN Makula Max modular wireless gaming mouse is now available from the MOUNTAIN website for $89.99/€89.99. Be sure to check back within the next week or so for our full review!

