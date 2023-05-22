The OBSBOT Tiny 2 brings a few new tricks and upgrades

The Buggles were ahead of their time when they sang “Video Killed The Radio Star,” either that or they didn’t realize the magnitude of that statement. Video has seemingly taken over the world, and one only needs to look at platforms like Rumble and YouTube to note that. That’s why devices such as the OBSBOT Tiny 2 exist.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Vloggers and content creators have been utilizing mirrorless cameras and smartphones to create content, and the OBSBOT Tiny 2 is looking to offer a different way of capturing video. The first OBSBOT Tiny was an excellent small camera that came with a nice feature set, but now the company has added some new tricks and upgrades that many users might find useful.

Here is a quick rundown of some features you’ll find on the OBSBOT Tiny 2.

Ultra Large 1/1.5″ CMOS: The Tiny 2 surpasses competitors with its optimized 1/1.5″ CMOS, delivering superior dynamic motion capture and sharper, more vivid video quality.

Auto Tracking with Auto Zoom: Powered by a 2-axis gimbal and the Deep Learning Neural Network Algorithm, the Tiny 2 offers precise target-tracking and automatic zoom adjustments, greatly enhancing the filming experience. Even more impressively, it can now auto-adjust the zoom setting during tracking.

Intelligent Control System: Pioneering application on webcam allows easy control through voice commands, making it the industry’s first of its kind. Additionally, it enables you to effortlessly adjust camera angles and zoom levels by using intuitive gestures.

4x Faster Focusing: Equipped with All-Pixel Auto Focus technology, the Tiny 2 achieves rapid and accurate focusing, even in low-light conditions.

Tiny 2 also has desk mode, beauty mode, and native dual IOS to achieve exceptional imaging in both dim and glaring lighting conditions, etc., to take care of countless nuanced needs from the users.

