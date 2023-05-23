Get ready for Diablo IV with limited edition SteelSeries and KontrolFreek peripherals

The highly anticipated Diablo IV game launch is just around the corner. SteelSeries, KontrolFreek, and Blizzard have teamed up with some limited-edition peripherals to help you conquer Sanctuary.

In case you’ve missed the news, Blizzard’s latest game is the fourth installment in its popular Diablo series.

In Diablo IV, the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls®, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness. Players will enter the world with their choice of five classes—the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorcerers, brutal Barbarians, and cunning Necromancers. As players grow in power, they can build their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities. Diablo IV game synopsis

Working with Blizzard, SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have customized a few of their popular gaming peripherals with inspiration drawn from the Diablo universe. These include the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset, Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse, QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad, SteelSeries Artisan Keycap, and KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks. As a bonus, players who purchase select items from the limited-edition collection will receive an exclusive in-game cosmetic item for the game when it drops on June 6th.

Here’s what SteelSeries and KontrolFreek had to say about the limited-edition collection!

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless | Diablo IV Edition

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless | Diablo IV Edition wireless gaming headset.

Become the Hero of Sanctuary with the Diablo IV Edition Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset. Engineered with the Nova Acoustic System, featuring HiFi audio, supercharged by Sonar Audio Software Suite, and delivering 360° Spatial Audio, the Nova 7 lets gamers hear the finite details that others don’t. Gamers can amplify the sounds of the expansive overworld and listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, easily swapping between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch with USB-C. Stay in the action with a 38-hour battery and a fast charge function for six hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. Players will experience noise-free communications as AI algorithms guide the ClearCast Gen 2 mic to clean up both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat. The ComfortMax System delivers 4 points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for marathon sessions on any platform. The Arctis Nova 7 Diablo IV Edition includes an in-game item.

Aerox 5 Wireless | Diablo IV Edition

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless | Diablo IV Edition gaming mouse.

The Diablo IV Edition Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed to help the most steadfast of heroes hold steady in the face of darkness and drive back the minions of Hell. Players can instantly access their library of skills with 9 programmable buttons and the TrueMove Air Sensor delivers unrivaled precision and accuracy. As the lightest multi-genre wireless mouse on the planet, it weighs in at 74g while providing up to 180 hours of battery life for marathon sessions. Using Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth, gamers can play with untethered ultralight freedom on multiple devices while safeguarding against spills with AquaBarrier™ technology. The Aerox 5 Wireless Diablo IV Edition includes an in-game item.

QcK Heavy XXL | Diablo IV Edition

The SteelSeries QcK Heavy XXL | Diablo IV Edition mousepad.

The Diablo IV Edition QcK XXL Heavy Mousepad serves as a gateway to the world of Sanctuary. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the QcK heavy mousepad has been engineered with exclusive micro-woven cloth for maximum control and optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements, and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 4 mm playing surface provides players with maximum control. An extra thick, non-slip rubber base eliminates unwanted movement. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.

Artisan Keycap | Diablo IV Edition

The SteelSeries Artisan Keycap | Diablo IV Edition.

Customization is key, especially with a keyboard. The stunning Diablo IV Edition SteelSeries Artisan keycap is inspired by the Diablo IV hell gate. Each individual key cap has been crafted into a mold, then cast and hand-painted with an embossed emblem depicting Diablo’s demonic visage. There are only 2,160 of these legendary items in the world and you can find them on SteelSeries.com and Kontrolfreek.com.

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition

The KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition.

The Diablo IV Edition KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks feature an official laser-etched design and blood-red colorway that have been designed to help immerse players in the fight for the fate of the world. A versatile low-rise profile provides players with more grip, and increases control, as they hack, slash, and cast to conquer the nightmarish dungeons and besieged towns of Sanctuary. Adding 5.5mm of height to the original stock controller sticks for increased arc distance and precision, the low-rise Thumbstick reduces the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, improving accuracy, and enhancing overall control. A special collector’s edition set of Thumbsticks with a Heroes Cube case will be available on launch day and includes an in-game item.

Availability and Pricing

The limited-edition SteelSeries x KontrolFreek collection is now available at SteelSeries.com, KontrolFreek.com, and gear.Blizzard.com for the following MSRPs:

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset | Diablo IV Edition – NA: $199.99 | EMEA: €219.99 | APAC: $219.99

Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Diablo IV Edition – NA: $149.99 | EMEA: €159.99 | APAC: $159.99

QcK XXL Mousepad | Diablo IV Edition – NA: $49.99 | EMEA: €49.99 | APAC: $49.99

SteelSeries Artisan Kepcap | Diablo IV Edition – NA: $69.99 | EMEA: €79.99 | APAC: $79.99​

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition – NA: $19.99 | EMEA: €19.99 | APAC: $19.99

Collector’s Edition KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition – NA: $29.99 | EMEA: €29.99 | APAC: $29.99 (Available June 6)

