Latest Logitech G PRO gaming headset features graphene audio drivers

When it comes to audio headsets and gaming in particular, companies are always looking for the next technology to give them a leg up over the competition. While not the first audio headset to do so, the latest Logitech G PRO gaming headset is the first gaming headset to use audio drivers that include a diaphragm that is nearly fully composed of graphene.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

So just what is graphene and why is it a big deal when it comes to audio? As Logitech explains it:

“Graphene is a single-layer hexagonal crystal lattice of carbon atoms with exceptional mechanical and electrical characteristics. Its discovery won a Nobel Prize in 2010. Graphene’s advantage in audio comes down to two core properties: it is incredibly lightweight with high stiffness, two properties needed for superb audio. “When integrated into the audio driver of a gaming headset, Graphene delivers incredibly accurate and superior sound reproduction than most standard drivers of today, providing greater clarity gamers rely on to make critical decisions for the win.” Logitech

In simpler terms, many headphone drivers use a fixed-edge system to attach the diaphragm to the driver frame, which causes it to bend and distort in order to vibrate. With graphene being more rigid, Logitech was able to utilize a live edge diaphragm which is suspended from the frame, allowing the entire diaphragm to vibrate fully when the sound signal comes through, providing better sound. As a result, graphene audio drivers deliver more accurate sound with reduced distortion for more immersive soundscapes.

Not only does the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset feature this audio driver upgrade, but the company further developed it under its Design by Collaboration program. In other words, they collaborated with professional esports athletes and teams to redesign and reengineer its latest headset to “achieve unrivalled performance and comfort.”

Key features and specifications include:

Pro Gaming Headset: Based on the award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset, the new PRO X 2 was collaboratively designed with and for pro gamers to help them win

Based on the award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset, the new PRO X 2 was collaboratively designed with and for pro gamers to help them win Clear Audio: 50mm Graphene drivers provide clear and immersive audio with low distortion—capturing the entire soundscape of the game with audio cues like footsteps and actions

50mm Graphene drivers provide clear and immersive audio with low distortion—capturing the entire soundscape of the game with audio cues like footsteps and actions Long Battery Life and Range: Equipped with pro-grade Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, with up to 50 hours of battery life and up to 30m of 2.4 GHz wireless range

Equipped with pro-grade Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, with up to 50 hours of battery life and up to 30m of 2.4 GHz wireless range Comfortable: These noise-isolating headphones have a rotating durable hinge and rotating soft memory foam earpads — available in leatherette or breathable velour

These noise-isolating headphones have a rotating durable hinge and rotating soft memory foam earpads — available in leatherette or breathable velour Connectivity: LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and 3.5mm Aux Cord for connectivity options; USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-A Dongle with 3.5mm port, 3.5mm audio cable included

LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and 3.5mm Aux Cord for connectivity options; USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-A Dongle with 3.5mm port, 3.5mm audio cable included Clear Communication: 6mm detachable cardioid microphone boom with Blue VO!CE technology allows you to communicate with clarity and confidence for clear in-game comms

6mm detachable cardioid microphone boom with Blue VO!CE technology allows you to communicate with clarity and confidence for clear in-game comms Surround Sound: DTS Headphone X 2.0 7.1 surround sound for greater positional and distance awareness of in-game objects

DTS Headphone X 2.0 7.1 surround sound for greater positional and distance awareness of in-game objects Console Compatible: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch (wireless stereo sound when docked) and PlayStation 4 (USB wireless stereo sound only)

PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch (wireless stereo sound when docked) and PlayStation 4 (USB wireless stereo sound only) HEADPHONE Driver : Graphene 1.97 in (50 mm) Magnet : Neodymium Frequency Response : 20 Hz-20 KHz Impedance : 38 Ohms Sensitivity : 87.8 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm

MICROPHONE Microphone Pickup Pattern : Cardioid (Unidirectional) Type : Electret Condenser Size : 0.24 in (6 mm) Frequency Response : 100 Hz-10 KHz

MATERIALS Fork : Aluminum Headband : Steel Ear and head pads : Memory Foam Leatherette Extra Earpads : Memory Foam Cloth

WIRELESS Wireless range : up to 98.43 ft (30 m) Connection Type : 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED

Battery Life (rechargeable) : up to 50h

: up to 50h Dimensions : 3.74 in x 7.44 x 6.93″ (95 x 189 x 176mm)

: 3.74 in x 7.44 x 6.93″ (95 x 189 x 176mm) Weight : 12.17 oz (345 g)

: 12.17 oz (345 g) Charging cable length : 5.9 ft (1.8 m)

: 5.9 ft (1.8 m) WARRANTY INFORMATION

2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for $249.99. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for our full review after we’ve spent some more time with it!

The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with graphene audio drivers.

What do you think about the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with graphene audio drivers? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.