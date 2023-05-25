What’s new on Amazon Luna June 2023: Purgatory and a forgotten planet

Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, has announced two new game additions for Luna+ and four new additions for Amazon Prime subscribers for the month of June 2023. ICYMI, Luna+ is also now available in Canada, the U.K., and Germany. Let’s check it out!

The two games coming to Luna+ subscribers are Perish and Haven. Amazon Prime members can access Batman: Arkham Knight, Citizen Sleeper, Monster Harvest, and Steamworld Heist: Ultimate Edition through Prime Gaming. Let’s see what Amazon has to say about each of the new additions to Luna in June 2023.

Luna+

Perish

In Perish, players begin their journey with nothing but a broken sword and play as an amyetri, a corporeal spirit condemned to live a shadow life in the halfway realm of Purgatory. Players will slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to the craven priests. Play this stylish 1-4 player FPS and kill magnificent bosses with Luna Couch (ESRB M for Mature 17+, PEGI 18, IARC 18+, USK 18).

Haven

In Haven, Yu and Kay have escaped to a forgotten planet, leaving everything they knew behind. Players can explore the planet looking for parts and materials to fix their ship and make a home in an unknown world. In this unexpected RPG adventure, players can control two lovers at the same time and explore the beautifully eerie and unstable planet while enjoying the thrilling soundtrack of renowned musician, DANGER. Haven will be available in Luna+ in June (ESRB M for Mature 17+, PEGI 12, IARC 12+, USK 16).

Amazon Prime

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman™: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion. In this explosive finale, Batman must face the ultimate threat against the city that he is sworn to protect, as Scarecrow returns to unite the super criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman forever. Players will become The World’s Greatest Detective like never before with the introduction of the Batmobile and enhancements to signature features such as FreeFlow Combat, stealth, forensics and navigation. Batman™: Arkham Knight will be available in Luna+ in June (ESRB M for Mature 17+, PEGI 18, IARC 18+, USK 16).

Citizen Sleeper

In Citizen Sleeper, players live the life of an escaped worker, washed-up on a lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society. Inspired by the flexibility and freedom of TTRPGs, players can explore the station, choose their friends, escape their past and change their future. Citizen Sleeper will be available for Prime members in June (ESRB T for Teen, PEGI 12, IARC 12+, USK 6).

Monster Harvest

In Monster Harvest, players develop their own farm, build and customize their own house, craft their own furniture, and make some delicious jams. Create planimals, loyal, mutated crops and key companions that will take part in thrilling turn-based battles to bring down the evil SlimeCo. Monster Harvest will be available for Prime members in June (rated E for Everyone).

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

In SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition, players command robot pirates in epic tactical shootouts. It’s turn-based strategy with an action twist: by manually aiming your weapons, you’ll pull off insane bullet-bouncing trick shots! As the captain, players board, loot and shoot their way through enemy spaceships. They will overcome the challenges of the vast frontier by upgrading recruits with unique abilities, weapons – and even stylish hats! SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition will be available for Prime members in June (ESRB E for Everyone 10+, PEGI 3, IARC 3+, USK 6).

If you’re not a subscriber you can try out Luna+ for free for seven days to see what you think of the service.

What do you think about the games being added to Amazon Luna+ and Prime in June 2023? Are you going to be playing any of them? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.