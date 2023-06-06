Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is now available to reserve

Introduced at CES 2023, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED is now available to reserve for $50 off the retail price plus a $250 Samsung gift card during pre-order.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Number: G95SC) is the latest addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio. The quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters.

For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through Smart Hub, allowing users to enjoy various over-the-top content using an Internet connection without needing a PC.

It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now without needing a console or to download games.

