Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is now available to reserve

|
, ,

Introduced at CES 2023, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED is now available to reserve for $50 off the retail price plus a $250 Samsung gift card during pre-order.

PRE-ORDER ON SAMSUNG’S WEBSITE NOW

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Number: G95SC) is the latest addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio. The quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters.

For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through Smart Hub, allowing users to enjoy various over-the-top content using an Internet connection without needing a PC.

It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now without needing a console or to download games.

What do you think of this monitor? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Apple announces new Mac Studio and Apple silicon comes to Mac Pro

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap