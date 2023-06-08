The robot vacuum is not a new tech gadget, it’s been around for a fair amount of time. But the technology that goes into a robot vacuum has evolved and gotten better over the years. Innovations in LiDAR and other mapping technologies have made them more efficient and precise. Now, the MIGO Ascender is raising the bar and bringing something new to the robot vacuum world.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The MIGO Ascender is the world’s first stair-climbing robot vacuum capable of climbing and cleaning stairs without assistance. The MIGO Ascender has a two-in-one design, so you get both vacuuming and mopping capabilities.

LiDAR + Vision Transformer Based AI Solution brings environment sensing and reconstruction ability. MIGO says that the square design of this robot helps it to tackle tough messes with little effort. The suction power of the Ascender is 6,000PA, and the scrubbers move at 3,500 times a minute. Here are some of the features to expect on the Ascender:

Map Layout

Route Tracking

Carpet Mode

Spot Cleaning

Scheduled Cleaning

No-Go-Zones

Voice Control

Auto-Recharging

Low Noise 57dB

Covers up to 5,167 square feet

MSRP is $1,399, but MIGO is offering it for pre-orders at $999

The MIGO Ascender is in the pre-order stages, and for $5, the company will take your pre-order, and the Ascender will cost $999. It’s certainly a cool gadget, though I’m not convinced it’s $999 worth of cool; you can make that determination for yourself.

What do you think of this robot vacuum? Is this something worth $999 to you? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.