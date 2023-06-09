New premium gaming hardware brand CRKD announces Nitro Deck for Switch

In a crowded gaming hardware and peripheral market, you’d think there wouldn’t be room for more. CRKD is a new premium gaming hardware brand from Embracer Freemode and today it announced the Nitro Deck — a professional handheld deck for Nintendo Switch and OLED Switch consoles.

First, the business part. CRKD is a new branded range of premium gaming gear from Embracer Freemode “offering distinct, collectible products, designed to enhance play for passionate gamers.” According to the company:

“Created in Freemode’s technology incubation lab, CRKD is a collaborative project, brought to life by creators in gaming hardware with decades of experience in software, industrial design, artwork, engineering, and consumer electronic launches. CRKD products are born from a passion to deliver premium, innovative, collectible hardware for enthusiasts around the globe. “Each product in the CRKD range will be designed in-house, following a strict policy of launching only when the product is ready, ensuring the highest levels of quality control. Each core product in the CRKD range connects via the ‘True Collection System’, a companion app for iOS™ and Android™ which utilizes proprietary technology to securely verify digital proof of physical ownership.” Embracer Freemode

As mentioned above, the first product from CRKD is going to be a professional handheld deck for the Nintendo Switch and OLED Switch consoles. The Nitro Deck allows gamers to slide their Switch or Switch OLED into the deck for a “highly elevated handheld experience. The Nitro Deck thumbsticks feature Hall Effect sensors to eliminate stick drift and swappable Thumbstick Toppers. On the back, there are a series of remappable back buttons for further customizability and gameplay control. In addition, the USB-C connection eliminates lag and ensures ultra-low latency.

“Bringing CRKD to the gaming community has been a labor of love and a true team effort. The Freemode group has so much talent on board who have lent their creativity and expertise in realizing this vision. We believe the Nitro Deck will enhance how gamers interact with their Switch console, and it serves as the perfect taste of what’s to come from the CRKD brand. We can’t wait to share more product news shortly and look forward to bringing the Nitro Deck to gamers everywhere.” Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer Freemode

Key features include:

Compatible with Switch and OLED Switch models

Designed for comfort: ergonomic focus

Built for speed: ultra-low latency connects via USB-C

ultra-low latency connects via USB-C No stick drift: Delivered by using Hall Effect Thumbsticks

Customizable: Swappable Thumbstick Toppers

Swappable Thumbstick Toppers Create your own play experience: Remappable Back Buttons

Play for longer: Built-in charging port

Built-in charging port Wired mode: Can be used as an extra controller

At launch, seven variations of the Nitro Deck will be available. The range includes White, Black and Grey colours, as well as limited edition Classic Grey and Retro Purple, the first two products in the CRKD Nostalgia Collection. The Nitro Deck Professional Handheld Deck for Nintendo Switch is expected to start shipping in September 2023 and will retail for an SRP of $59.99, with limited edition Nitro Decks retailing for an SRP of $89.99. You can preorder now on the CRKD website.

What do you think about CRKD, the new premium gaming hardware brand, and its Nitro Deck for Switch? Is it something you’ll be picking up in September when it’s released? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.