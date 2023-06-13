Father’s Day gift ideas for gamers and techies

Father’s Day is fast approaching but there’s still time to get your pops an awesome gift! Listed below are some last-minute gift ideas for your techie/gaming dad, with many discounted for Father’s Day. And hey, many of these will be suitable for grads as well!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Without further ado, let’s check out some Father’s Day and grad gift ideas!

Game Controllers

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Razer also features a premium controller for PlayStation 5 and PC players with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro – the ultimate game controller for bespoke control, precision and long-lasting comfort. The controller has been designed with mid-to-hardcore console gamers in mind – for esports, competitive co-op or online gaming, and advanced solo gaming – as well as PC gamers that prefer playing with a premium controller.

MSRP: $249.99

Gaming Headphones

Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed headset for Xbox and PlayStation feature a USB-C dongle that delivers an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection to ensure seamless low-latency audio. This headset easily swaps between PC, Mac mobile and other devices using the USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed headset also features active noise cancelling technology, premium comfort features and up to 30 hours of battery light – making it an essential piece to anyone’s gaming setup.

MSRP: $149.99+

Razer Kaira X

The Razer Kaira X utilizes the Razer TriForce 50mm drivers to deliver high-quality gaming audio using a wired 3.5mm analog connection. The Kaira X also features a flexible, boom-mounted HyperClear Cardioid Microphone, designed to filter out unwanted background noise and is perfect for cross-platform use.

MSRP: $59.99

Gaming Monitors

Dark Matter 24″ Gaming Monitor (42770)

Proving that sheer speed doesn’t have to come at the expense of color performance, the new Dark Matter™ 24″ Gaming Monitor features a next-generation, “ultrafast” IPS‑like panel, with a ferociously fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

MSRP: $229.99, SALE: $139.99

Headphones/Earbuds

1MORE

1MORE has some great deals and headphones for Father’s Day and grads alike. With savings of up to 72% off, some of the deals include:

Aero: 1MORE’s First Spatial Audio Earbuds — MSRP: $109.00, SALE: $87.99

1MORE’s First Spatial Audio Earbuds — ColorBuds: 4 Mics and IPX5 — MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $27.99

4 Mics and IPX5 — ColorBuds 2: Support SoundID and Wireless Charge — MSRP: $79.99, SALE: $40.99

Support SoundID and Wireless Charge — Comfobuds: Semi-In-Ear Design — MSRP: $59.99, SALE: $32.99

Semi-In-Ear Design — Comfobuds Mini: World’s Smallest ANC Earbuds — MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $88.99

World’s Smallest ANC Earbuds — Comfobuds 2: 12 Studio-Grade EQ Presets — MSRP: $59.99, SALE: $30.99

12 Studio-Grade EQ Presets — ComfoBuds Pro: ANC Up to 40dB — MSRP: $94.99+, SALE: $59.99

ANC Up to 40dB — EVO: Hi-Res Earbuds with SoundID — MSRP: $169.99, SALE $129.99

Hi-Res Earbuds with SoundID — SonoFlow: Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones with LDAC — MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $88.99

Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones with LDAC — PistonBuds: 4 Mics And IPX4 — MSRP: $49.99, SALE: $32.99

4 Mics And IPX4 — PistonBuds Pro: Low latency Mode Support — MSRP: $69.99, SALE: $54.99

Low latency Mode Support — MSRP: $69.99, SALE: $54.99 Quad Driver: Hi-Fi Headphones With Four Drivers — MSRP: $169.99, SALE: $110.99

Hi-Fi Headphones With Four Drivers — Spearhead VRX: Head Tracking Technology and Fingerprint Proof — MSRP: $199.99, SALE: $109.99

Head Tracking Technology and Fingerprint Proof — Triple Driver: Hi-Res Headphones Under $100 — MSRP: $79.99, SALE: $69.99

Hi-Res Headphones Under $100 — Triple Driver Over-Ear: Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones with Three Drivers — MSRP: $199.99, SALE: $109.99

Monoprice ANC True Wireless Earphones with ANC (43452)

The Monoprice™ Horizon TrueWireless™ Earphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling are the ideal way to listen to music, watch movies, play games and take phone calls.

MSRP: $59.99, SALE: $49.99

Health/Fitness

BlendJet

BlendJet, the original portable blender brand, is constantly expanding its product line with exciting new colors/patterns, must-have accessories and delicious JetPack smoothies and latte packs, making it the perfect gift for Father’s Day.

GET UP TO 20% OFF

Nanoleaf

In a category on its own, Nanoleaf products bring RGB lighting to gaming and living spaces.

Elements

Bring the indoors inside this spring and summer. The Elements are perfect for transcending any space with elegance and an organic touch. The wood-like panels provide a warmer light perfect for wellness, work and living spaces. Perfect for either parent with a more eclectic style.

MSRP: $249.99+, SALE: $199.99+

Lines

The Nanoleaf Lines now come in 90 or 60-degree connectors so users can get even more expressive. These smart glow sticks are perfect for abstract designs as well as wrapping doorways and TVs. Millions of playlists and RGB combinations allow for easy transformation to their favorite team, sport or brand.

MSRP: $199.99+, SALE: $179.99+

Shapes

Nanoleaf Shapes now come in black or white form for an aesthetic that will leave guests and zoom colleagues in awe. Nanoleaf recently re-released their Black Triangles. The all Black led triangle panels provide the same connectivity and functionality of the original shapes. Mix and match them with Nanoleaf’s existing lineup of mini-triangles, triangles and hexagons. They respond to touch and sound or mirror your screen for a memorable home or gaming experience.

MSRP: $99.99+, SALE: $89.99+

Power

Monster Power Center Vertex XL

The Power Center Vertex XL is an innovative new take on the classic surge protector, providing 10 protected AC outlets on the main unit, and adding a magnetic satellite box that packs two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for keeping smartphones charged up.

MSRP: $119.99, SALE: $88.07 (Amazon)

Monster Power Grid

With the 296Wh Monster Power Grid portable power station, you can have hours of power at your disposal and provide all the power and charging options for all the essential devices outdoors.

MSRP: $399.99

Speakers

Monoprice DT-3BT 50-Watt Multimedia Desktop Powered Speakers (43240)

These Monoprice™ DT‑3BT Powered Multimedia Desktop Speakers with Bluetooth® deliver superior sound and advanced connectivity in a compact form factor.

MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $71.99

Monoprice MTM100 Desktop Speaker (43241)

The Monolith™ MTM Desktop Speakers deliver stunning audiophile performance for your desktop! These speakers feature an accurate frequency response, exceptional sonic clarity, punchy, powerful bass, and present a spacious, and musical soundstage.

MSRP: $499.99, SALE: $449.98

Monoprice SoundStage 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (43666)

Driven by a total of 50 watts of Class D power and featuring a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer flanked by dual 1″ silk dome tweeters, the Soundstage 3 Portable Speaker packs a sonic punch and delivers stunning, clean, crisp sound that can fill any size room or backyard.

MSRP: $249.99

Monster Blaster 3.0

The Monster Blaster 3.0 is a revolutionary portable boombox that delivers breathtaking sound, phenomenal bass, water resistance, and extraordinary battery life all in one lightweight, stunning design.

MSRP: $299

Monster DNA Max Wireless Speaker

The DNA Max is the perfect wireless speaker for any all-day parties, events, or even for solo dance sessions with 360-degree sound and 20 hours of playback time. Weighing just under 2.5 lbs., this speaker even pumps out 30 watts of powerful sound for the wildest of times!

MSRP: $179.99, SALE: $134.99 (Amazon only)

Streaming Gear

Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone (43906)

It’s the perfect addition to your gaming desktop or studio setup and features four different pickup/polar patterns, which are well‑suited to different recording conditions.

MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $69.99

What do you think about the last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas above? Do you have any of your own to add? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.