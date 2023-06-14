Father’s Day gift ideas for gamers and techies

Father’s Day is fast approaching but there’s still time to get your pops an awesome gift! Listed below are some last-minute gift ideas for your techie/gaming dad, with many discounted for Father’s Day. And hey, many of these will be suitable for grads as well!

Without further ado, let’s check out some Father’s Day and grad gift ideas! And be sure to check back over the next day or two as we’ll be adding even more…

Automotive

Echo Auto

Echo Auto is designed to enable Alexa hands-free features for cars that don’t have AI support built in. Echo Auto is designed to enable Alexa hands-free features for cars that don’t have AI support built in.

The device is built with five microphones, designed to hear your requests over music, the air conditioner, and road noise. With Echo Auto, add Alexa to your car to listen to music, make calls, Drop In on compatible Echo devices, binge new podcasts, catch up on the news, and add items to calendars or to-do lists – all while keeping your eyes fixed on the road.

MSRP: CAD$74.99

AR/VR/XR

Still a niche product, AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual realtity), and XR (eXtended Reality) are fun escapes from… reality!

VITURE One XR Glasses

The award-winning XR Glasses project a beautiful 120-inch virtual screen inside a stylish pair of sunglasses and provide an immersive gaming or streaming experience to its users. Alongside the VITURE One Mobile Dock, users can pair the glasses with the Nintendo Switch and more devices to up the fun with multiplayer gaming. It truly levels up the gaming experience on Steam Deck, Switch, Mobile phones and more.

VITURE One hit retail with awesome promotional launch pricing that will last through Father’s Day – The VITURE One XR Glasses are available for $439 ($110 discount from MSRP) and the Mobile Dock Pack is available for $568 ($140 discount from MSRP).

Gaming Accessories

GameSir T4 Kaleid Game Controller

Boasting Hall-Effect magnetic sensing joysticks providing anti-drift technology, the T4 Kaleid is a durable controller that retains its precision over the course of its use. Joy-con drift can greatly impact gaming, so users of the T4k can rest assured their controller will not be affected by the wear down caused by continued heavy usage. The tactile face buttons on the T4 Kaleid are crisp, yet cushioned, and expertly tuned for fast and comfortable presses. The buttons are designed with micro-switches to reduce travel distance to only 0.6mm, so gamers can use the controller with confidence and satisfaction. In-game racing, accelerating, or braking are all intuitive while using the T4 Kaleid controller thanks to the consistent precision it provides through the Hall Effect analog triggers.

MSRP: $41.99 (10% off coupon currently available on Amazon)

GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Game Controller

GameSir has updated the X2 Mobile Gaming controller, designed to give users an outstanding cloud gaming experience, to make this unique mobile gaming experience available to everyone. Now equipped with Bluetooth, the X2 Bluetooth version supports both iOS and Android devices and is compatible with Apple Arcade and MFi games. Like its predecessor, the X2 Bluetooth version is designed to provide a full array of controls and minimize lag.

The X2 Bluetooth version features a split design that includes a joystick on both the left and the right sides and ABXY buttons. The L1/L2 and R1/R2 trigger buttons are micro switches with a small contact gap and high sensitivity for a realistic gaming experience. The buttons come with a lifespan of up to 3 million presses so gamers do not need to worry about wearing them out!

MSRP: $59.99 (Type-C and Lightning connector versions also available).

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Razer also features a premium controller for PlayStation 5 and PC players with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro – the ultimate game controller for bespoke control, precision, and long-lasting comfort. The controller has been designed with mid-to-hardcore console gamers in mind – for esports, competitive co-op or online gaming, and advanced solo gaming – as well as PC gamers that prefer playing with a premium controller.

MSRP: $249.99

Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck

Perfectly compatible with Valve Steam Deck, the Syntech docking station for Steam Deck is equipped with an HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz output, a Gigabit Ethernet input, 3 X USB-A 3.0 output, and a USB-C 3.0 for full-speed charging. This allows it to expand connectivity for a Steam Deck, but also tidy up cabling, and provide a stable base for the device.

With an impressive 4K@60Hz output, gamers can enjoy a HD visual gaming experience and the Gigabit Ethernet allows the download and playing of games without any hindrance. Easily making any gaming setup neater by minimizing messy cables, it can be used as a base for other devices that use a USB-C port such as a smartphone, tablet or a Nintendo Switch.

MSRP: $49.99, SALE: $39.99

Gaming Headphones

Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed headset for Xbox and PlayStation feature a USB-C dongle that delivers an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection to ensure seamless low-latency audio. This headset easily swaps between PC, Mac mobile, and other devices using the USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed headset also features active noise cancelling technology, premium comfort features, and up to 30 hours of battery light – making it an essential piece to anyone’s gaming setup.

MSRP: $149.99+

Razer Kaira X

The Razer Kaira X utilizes the Razer TriForce 50mm drivers to deliver high-quality gaming audio using a wired 3.5mm analog connection. The Kaira X also features a flexible, boom-mounted HyperClear Cardioid Microphone, designed to filter out unwanted background noise and is perfect for cross-platform use.

MSRP: $59.99

Gaming Monitors

Arzopa G1 Game (15.6″ Portable FHD)

The Arzopa G1 Game 15.6″ Portable Gaming Monitor is it ultra-light IPS 15.6-inch portable gaming monitor, but it boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. In addition to the G1, the company has quite a few other sizes and resolutions from 13.3″ all the way up to 17.3″ for FHD gaming and 4K productivity, depending on your needs. Arzopa portable monitors also come with a 30-Day Risk-Free Guarantee & 12-Month Hassle-Free Warranty so you can try it out if you’re unsure about it, and be sure you’re covered for a year if something should go wrong with it.

Retailing for $249.99, the Arzopa G1 Game is currently on sale for a low $129.99 ($149.99 sale price PLUS a $20 checkout coupon).

BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ (48″ 4K OLED)

The OLED panel on the BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ offers great colours and rich blacks.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ is a 48″ 4K gaming monitor through and through. With features like an OLED panel for vibrant colours and deep blacks, low response time, 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, 98% P3 colour gamut coverage, and built-in speakers, it’s solid for gaming. Not only does sitting a couple of feet from such a huge panel make for immersive gaming, but I honestly felt like I played better in games like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Sure, that’s subjective, but I typically did better playing on the PC with this screen as opposed to smaller screens, or even on my Xbox Series X with its 106″ screen.

The Benq MOBIUZ EX480UZ retails for $1,799.99.

Dark Matter 24″ Gaming Monitor (42770)

Proving that sheer speed doesn’t have to come at the expense of color performance, the new Dark Matter™ 24″ Gaming Monitor features a next-generation, “ultrafast” IPS‑like panel, with a ferociously fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

MSRP: $229.99, SALE: $139.99

HP OMEN 27u 4K (27″ 4K)

The HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor doesn’t feature a Mini-LED panel and is, as a result, much more affordable. That doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive, however, and you’ll still be pleased if this monitor fits your budget. It easily connects with your favourite current and next-gen gaming consoles and offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for low latency and adaptive refresh rates. Its VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 certification offers fairly decent HDR gaming, and its 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as mid to high-specced desktop PCs.

Retailing for $699.99, the HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor is currently on sale for $614.99.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (49″ QLED DQHD)

While not the latest 49″ Odyssey from Samsung, the Samsung Odyssey G95NA Quantum Mini-LED gaming monitor is still a solid buy. The minor design changes and Quantum Mini LED panel only improved on the original 2020 model. With an industry-defining 49” 1000R curved screen, equipped with a cutting edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240hz refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, 1ms response rates, and fully customizable Odyssey Infinity Core lighting, this monitor offers a very immersive gaming experience. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colours with 125% more colour space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of colour reproduction. The 49-inch DQHD resolution brings you a display as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side, with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images.

When it launched, the Odyssey Neo G9 retailed for $2,499.99 but can now be had for as low as $1,699.99.

Headphones/Earbuds

1MORE

1MORE has some great deals and headphones for Father’s Day and grads alike. With savings of up to 72% off, some of the deals include:

Aero: 1MORE’s First Spatial Audio Earbuds — MSRP: $109.00, SALE: $87.99

1MORE’s First Spatial Audio Earbuds — ColorBuds: 4 Mics and IPX5 — MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $27.99

4 Mics and IPX5 — ColorBuds 2: Support SoundID and Wireless Charge — MSRP: $79.99, SALE: $40.99

Support SoundID and Wireless Charge — Comfobuds: Semi-In-Ear Design — MSRP: $59.99, SALE: $32.99

Semi-In-Ear Design — Comfobuds Mini: World’s Smallest ANC Earbuds — MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $88.99

World’s Smallest ANC Earbuds — Comfobuds 2: 12 Studio-Grade EQ Presets — MSRP: $59.99, SALE: $30.99

12 Studio-Grade EQ Presets — ComfoBuds Pro: ANC Up to 40dB — MSRP: $94.99+, SALE: $59.99

ANC Up to 40dB — EVO: Hi-Res Earbuds with SoundID — MSRP: $169.99, SALE $129.99

Hi-Res Earbuds with SoundID — SonoFlow: Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones with LDAC — MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $88.99

Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones with LDAC — PistonBuds: 4 Mics And IPX4 — MSRP: $49.99, SALE: $32.99

4 Mics And IPX4 — PistonBuds Pro: Low latency Mode Support — MSRP: $69.99, SALE: $54.99

Low latency Mode Support — MSRP: $69.99, SALE: $54.99 Quad Driver: Hi-Fi Headphones With Four Drivers — MSRP: $169.99, SALE: $110.99

Hi-Fi Headphones With Four Drivers — Spearhead VRX: Head Tracking Technology and Fingerprint Proof — MSRP: $199.99, SALE: $109.99

Head Tracking Technology and Fingerprint Proof — Triple Driver: Hi-Res Headphones Under $100 — MSRP: $79.99, SALE: $69.99

Hi-Res Headphones Under $100 — Triple Driver Over-Ear: Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones with Three Drivers — MSRP: $199.99, SALE: $109.99

Monoprice ANC True Wireless Earphones with ANC (43452)

The Monoprice™ Horizon TrueWireless™ Earphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling are the ideal way to listen to music, watch movies, play games and take phone calls.

MSRP: $59.99, SALE: $49.99

Health/Fitness

BlendJet Portable Blender

BlendJet, the original portable blender brand, is constantly expanding its product line with exciting new colors/patterns, must-have accessories and delicious JetPack smoothies and latte packs, making it the perfect gift for Father’s Day.

GET UP TO 20% OFF

GUNNAR Blue-Light Blocking Glasses

Engineered specifically for screen use, GUNNAR glasses don’t just look good, they’re incredibly beneficial to eye health. Gunnar frames are engineered to prevent dry eyes by maintaining moisture around the eye, while Gunnar lenses are engineered to prevent eye muscle fatigue and filter harmful energy-bands of blue light from entering your eye. Regardless of whether it’s for work or play, all of these benefits equate to happy eyes after long hours in front of a computer screen.

Some of the GUNNAR blue-light blocking glasses include:

Call of Duty Covert Edition: With an aluminum-magnesium forged frame, discreet spring hinges and adjustable nose pads, wearing the Call of Duty Covert Edition is the perfect way to stay frosty.

With an aluminum-magnesium forged frame, discreet spring hinges and adjustable nose pads, wearing the Call of Duty Covert Edition is the perfect way to stay frosty. Enigma: The Enigma blue blocker sunglasses are designed to be the upper echelon of eyewear. It’s balanced, has a wide field of view, and with its modern styling, deep cover will never be compromised.

The Enigma blue blocker sunglasses are designed to be the upper echelon of eyewear. It’s balanced, has a wide field of view, and with its modern styling, deep cover will never be compromised. Mateo, Black Panther Vibranium Edition: Equipped with lightweight frame material, a classic round shape and keyhole bridge (with adjustable nose pads), ascend to performance and protection with glasses fit for Royalty. Wakanda Forever!

Equipped with lightweight frame material, a classic round shape and keyhole bridge (with adjustable nose pads), ascend to performance and protection with glasses fit for Royalty. Wakanda Forever! Maverick: The Maverick computer eye strain glasses bring the most classic frame style into the digital age. The design features a stainless-steel material and spring hinges to provide a comfortable fit and enhanced viewing experience.

The Maverick computer eye strain glasses bring the most classic frame style into the digital age. The design features a stainless-steel material and spring hinges to provide a comfortable fit and enhanced viewing experience. Menlo: Designed for the digital intellectual, Menlo’s circular frame style complements a wide variety of faces and long-lasting comfort.

Designed for the digital intellectual, Menlo’s circular frame style complements a wide variety of faces and long-lasting comfort. Oakland: Featuring a quality nylon frame material, Oakland’s rounded square shape, fixed nose ridge and medium fit make it a good choice for a range of different face shapes.

Featuring a quality nylon frame material, Oakland’s rounded square shape, fixed nose ridge and medium fit make it a good choice for a range of different face shapes. Pendleton: Enhance your performance and protect your eyes with the Pendleton, a high-grade stainless-steel frame designed with the military in mind.

Enhance your performance and protect your eyes with the Pendleton, a high-grade stainless-steel frame designed with the military in mind. Stark Industries Glasses Edition: With a lightweight stainless-steel frame and sleek temples, the Stark Industries Edition glasses unlock a new realm of performance. Powered by Stark. Protected by GUNNAR.

With a lightweight stainless-steel frame and sleek temples, the Stark Industries Edition glasses unlock a new realm of performance. Powered by Stark. Protected by GUNNAR. Torpedo-X, Razer Edition: Enhance your visual endurance, heighten your focus and perform better with the limited-edition Torpedo-X, Razer Edition. These sleek wrap-around gaming glasses are lightweight and come with an interchangeable strap temple for optimal comfort while wearing a headset.

Enhance your visual endurance, heighten your focus and perform better with the limited-edition Torpedo-X, Razer Edition. These sleek wrap-around gaming glasses are lightweight and come with an interchangeable strap temple for optimal comfort while wearing a headset. Vertex: Featuring a quality nylon frame material, Vertex’s rectangle shape, fixed nose ridge and narrow fit make it a good choice for small, slim faces.

Give the dad or grad in your life the gift of fewer computer-induced headaches with stylish GUNNAR glasses using code “dadgrad23” to save 15% off at checkout! MSRP starts at $49.99. The discount code is valid through June 18.

Home Office

BOULIES Chairs

The new Master Series chairs from BOULIES are perfect for home office or/and entertainment, combining multiple adjustable features, upgraded luxurious materials and an aesthetic design for a new level of comfort whilst working, studying and gaming.

Featuring minimalist colours and luxurious upholstery, the Master Series can fit into the aesthetic at home in an office or in a gaming room. Manufactured with high-quality and high-grade materials, the chairs are both exquisite and extravagant but in an understated low profile.

MSRP: $399.99

Vertagear Chairs

Boasting multiple colour and size options, the 800 range includes the SL3800 and SL5800 chairs for users up to 6ft in height and a weight of 250 lbs, whilst the PL4800 and PL6800 can cater for people of up to 6ft 8 and 400lbs. Additionally, the SL5800 and PL4800 (the two chairs central in the image), also include Vertagear’s patented RGB LED Kits to elevate the gaming and streaming experience.

MSRP: $379.99+

Home Theatre

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is our best premium remote yet – built to help you spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote. It features an Alexa-powered Remote Finder to help you find misplaced remotes easily.

Just say, “Alexa, find my remote” and it makes a sound to guide to you to it. You can also customize buttons on the remote to create shortcuts to your favorite apps, shows, as well as anything that Alexa can do.

MSRP: CAD$44.99

Fire TV Omni QLED

The newest addition to the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series is the first ever TV line-up to feature new Fire TV Ambient Experience, reimagining what you can expect from a smart television and turns your TV into an always-smart device when not streaming entertainment.

The Omni QLED Series premium picture quality creates a truly cinematic experience for the home. The vibrant wide color gamut 4K QLED display delivers vivid, lifelike picture quality with billions of colors, and precision local dimming for deeper blacks and brighter whites.

MSRP: CAD$599.99+, SALE: CAD$489.99+

Nanoleaf

In a category on its own, Nanoleaf products bring RGB lighting to gaming and living spaces.

Elements

Bring the indoors inside this spring and summer. The Elements are perfect for transcending any space with elegance and an organic touch. The wood-like panels provide a warmer light perfect for wellness, work and living spaces. Perfect for either parent with a more eclectic style.

MSRP: $249.99+, SALE: $199.99+

Lines

The Nanoleaf Lines now come in 90 or 60-degree connectors so users can get even more expressive. These smart glow sticks are perfect for abstract designs as well as wrapping doorways and TVs. Millions of playlists and RGB combinations allow for easy transformation to their favorite team, sport or brand.

MSRP: $199.99+, SALE: $179.99+

Shapes

Nanoleaf Shapes now come in black or white form for an aesthetic that will leave guests and zoom colleagues in awe. Nanoleaf recently re-released their Black Triangles. The all Black led triangle panels provide the same connectivity and functionality of the original shapes. Mix and match them with Nanoleaf’s existing lineup of mini-triangles, triangles and hexagons. They respond to touch and sound or mirror your screen for a memorable home or gaming experience.

MSRP: $99.99+, SALE: $89.99+

Power

EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company that produces an array of portable power solutions. Just in time for Father’s Day, the company has a number of deals on a number of products on now through June 19th — perfect for dads who love adventure, travel, and staying prepared at home.

Deals include:

DELTA 2 + 220W: Portable Power Station + 220W Solar Panel — 21% off

Portable Power Station + 220W Solar Panel — 21% off DELTA 2 Max + 2 110W SP: Portable Power Station + 2 110W Solar Panel — 10% off

Portable Power Station + 2 110W Solar Panel — 10% off DELTA Pro: Portable Power Station — 11% off

Portable Power Station — 11% off DELTA Pro + Transfer Switch: Portable Power Station + Transfer Switch — 10% off

Portable Power Station + Transfer Switch — 10% off DELTA Pro + double voltage hub: Whole home backup with 2x Portable Power Station + Double Voltage Hub — 17% off

Whole home backup with 2x Portable Power Station + Double Voltage Hub — 17% off GLACIER + RIVER 2 Pro: Powered Cooler + Portable Power Station — 12% off

Powered Cooler + Portable Power Station — 12% off RIVER 2 Max + 160W SP: Portable Power Station + Solar Panel — 24% off

Portable Power Station + Solar Panel — 24% off RIVER 2 Pro: Portable Power Station — 8% off

Portable Power Station — 8% off WAVE 2 + DELTA 2 Max: Portable Air Conditioner + Portable Power Station — 6% off

Monster Power Center Vertex XL

The Power Center Vertex XL is an innovative new take on the classic surge protector, providing 10 protected AC outlets on the main unit, and adding a magnetic satellite box that packs two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for keeping smartphones charged up.

MSRP: $119.99, SALE: $88.07 (Amazon)

Monster Power Grid

With the 296Wh Monster Power Grid portable power station, you can have hours of power at your disposal and provide all the power and charging options for all the essential devices outdoors.

MSRP: $399.99

Smart Home

Echo Show 15

Reimagine how your family stays organized, connected, and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync.

Customize the home screen with Alexa Widgets, including your shared family calendar, shopping lists, sticky notes, recipes, compatible smart home devices, and more. It can also double as your kitchen TV—just ask Alexa to watch movies, news, and TV shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more.

The 15.6” full HD screen (1080p) is designed to be mounted on the wall but can also be displayed on your countertop with a stand accessory.

MSRP: CAD$329.99, SALE: $249.99

Speakers

Majority Bowfell Plus 15-inch Soundbar with Subwoofer

The Majority Bowfell Plus is a powerful 100-watt TV sound bar and subwoofer packed with the latest audio technology and compatible with a wide range of household items such as your TV, PC, laptop, projector or monitor. Feel true cinematic surround sound in your own home from our small but mighty soundbar.

MSRP: $89.95

Monoprice DT-3BT 50-Watt Multimedia Desktop Powered Speakers (43240)

These Monoprice™ DT‑3BT Powered Multimedia Desktop Speakers with Bluetooth® deliver superior sound and advanced connectivity in a compact form factor.

MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $71.99

Monoprice MTM100 Desktop Speaker (43241)

The Monolith™ MTM Desktop Speakers deliver stunning audiophile performance for your desktop! These speakers feature an accurate frequency response, exceptional sonic clarity, punchy, powerful bass, and present a spacious, and musical soundstage.

MSRP: $499.99, SALE: $449.98

Monoprice SoundStage 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (43666)

Driven by a total of 50 watts of Class D power and featuring a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer flanked by dual 1″ silk dome tweeters, the Soundstage 3 Portable Speaker packs a sonic punch and delivers stunning, clean, crisp sound that can fill any size room or backyard.

MSRP: $249.99

Monster Blaster 3.0

The Monster Blaster 3.0 is a revolutionary portable boombox that delivers breathtaking sound, phenomenal bass, water resistance, and extraordinary battery life all in one lightweight, stunning design.

MSRP: $299

Monster DNA Max Wireless Speaker

The DNA Max is the perfect wireless speaker for any all-day parties, events, or even for solo dance sessions with 360-degree sound and 20 hours of playback time. Weighing just under 2.5 lbs., this speaker even pumps out 30 watts of powerful sound for the wildest of times!

MSRP: $179.99, SALE: $134.99 (Amazon only)

Stargazing

Vaonis Vespera Smart Telescope

Vespera, the world’s lightest observation station, redefines the traditional telescope experience by combining the functionalities of a telescope and a camera in one device. Weighing less than 11 lbs (5 kg), Vespera is designed to accompany stargazers on their cosmic adventures, whether in the remote wilderness or from the comfort of their own homes.

Equipped with advanced technology and a highly sensitive Sony CMOS built-in sensor, Vespera effortlessly captures stunning photos of deep sky objects such as galaxies, nebulae, clusters, and comets. The Mosaic Mode allows users to create breathtaking panoramas of the universe, while the Vespera Solar Filter enables safe monitoring of the Sun’s activity.

MSRP: $2499.99, SALE: $1999.99

Streaming Gear

Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone (43906)

It’s the perfect addition to your gaming desktop or studio setup and features four different pickup/polar patterns, which are well‑suited to different recording conditions.

MSRP: $99.99, SALE: $69.99

Smartphones

TCL 40 XL

The TCL 40 XL features a 50MP AI Triple Camera, and a lag-free Helio G37 octa-core processor, alleviating the stress of buffering when on video calls or streaming content on its 6.75-inch HD+ TCL NXTVISION display. Affordable priced, this device is ideal for anyone looking to stay connected with a reliable and affordable Android smartphone.

MSRP: $149.99

What do you think about the last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas above? Do you have any of your own to add? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.