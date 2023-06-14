The new Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus boasts voltage of up to 3000W

We’re no strangers to Jackery here at Techaeris, having reviewed their offerings since 2017. The company is back with the Solar Generator 2000 Plus which has an output of 3000W and can be recharged relatively quickly with solar panels.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is (according to the company) the first 2kWh product to have a voltage up to 3kW, can achieve double voltage, and is expandable up to 24kWh, currently higher than competitors in the space.

This latest product from Jackery is designed for “those seeking to enjoy more freedom and energy independence.” The company states that it will be a “reliable companion” for users seeking a sustainable lifestyle with its lasting battery life (up to 10 years). With solar panels that integrate Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology, the system has a solar conversion efficiency rate of up to 25% — an industry-leading number.

With its capacity, one can expect the generator to power a portable air conditioner for up to 1.9 hours, a microwave for up to 1.5 hours, a coffee maker for up to 2.8 hours, recharge a drone up to 45 times, charge an iPhone 14 Max up to 60 times, and much more.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is perfect for camping, heavy-duty work, and home emergency use.

Key features and specifications of this solar generator include:

Expandable for Versatile Scenarios: 2-24 kWh of expandable capacity

2-24 kWh of expandable capacity Leaping Performance: Powers Heavy-duty Devices up to 6000W

Powers Heavy-duty Devices up to 6000W Ultra Fast Solar Charging: Advanced IBC Technology, Fast Solar Charge in 2 Hours (with 6 200W panels)

Advanced IBC Technology, Fast Solar Charge in 2 Hours (with 6 200W panels) Long-lasting Reliability: Outstanding LiFePO4 Battery with a 10-Year Lifespan

Outstanding LiFePO4 Battery with a 10-Year Lifespan ChargeShield Technology: Using a unique variable-speed charging algorithm, fast charge technology boosts battery life by 50%

Using a unique variable-speed charging algorithm, fast charge technology boosts battery life by 50% High Power Output: Maximum 6,000 W power in parallel connection and 120/240V expandable voltage

Maximum 6,000 W power in parallel connection and 120/240V expandable voltage Ports: 5x AC, 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x Car Port

5x AC, 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x Car Port Input: AC, DC

AC, DC Charging Time: 2 hours (AC Adapter), 25 hours (Car Adapter)

2 hours (AC Adapter), 25 hours (Car Adapter) Safety: 62 protective mechanisms, 12 protective algorithms, 5 physical safety protections balancing speed and safety as well as increasing battery pack lifespan by 50%

62 protective mechanisms, 12 protective algorithms, 5 physical safety protections balancing speed and safety as well as increasing battery pack lifespan by 50% Dimensions (H x W x D): 14.7 x 18.6 x 14.1″

14.7 x 18.6 x 14.1″ Weight: 61.5lbs

61.5lbs Guaranteed Satisfaction: Excellent 5-Year Long Warranty

Given the expandability of the system, this portable solar generator is perfect for road trips, outdoor camping, heavy-duty work, and home emergency. The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is now available on the company’s website with two 200W solar panels for $3,299. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for our full review.

