TweetDeck will no longer be free after July

TweetDeck is a handy tool that allows users to manage multiple Twitter accounts at once. The tool is especially helpful for social media managers, or like me, someone who has a personal Twitter account and a business account.

TweetDeck has been a free tool for many years and there has been talk in the past, before Elon Musk, to make it (or a form of it) a paid tool. Now, under Musk’s direction, Twitter is making that move at the end of July. The tool will be falling under Twitter Blue after July, which means users or organizations not subscribed to Twitter Blue will no longer have TweetDeck access.

In its announcement Tweet, the company said: “We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting Try the new TweetDeck in the bottom left menu.”

The new TweetDeck will have some upgrades and some users can start using it now. It adds video docking and a full Tweet composer, although TweetDeck Teams functionality has been disabled. The outrage over the move was swift and fierce, with Elon Musk being the primary target for the slings and arrows. Nothing new for social media in general, to be honest.

It will be interesting to see how this works out for Twitter. This move may draw in more brands to purchase Twitter Blue, which is pricey for companies, to provide access to marketing and PR teams. As with everything, only time will tell.

