The 2023 Amazon Prime Day guide

The 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale is almost upon us. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands, some of which are offering some fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals this year on July 11th and 12th. That said, some of the deals are live already and you can check the Prime Day landing page for current and updated deals.
We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below (which we’ll be adding to as the sale nears and goes live), and start saving! (NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).
Table of contents
Audio
- 1More (various items) — Up to 33% off
- Majority Bluetooth MP3 Player with Headphones — Reg. $34.95, 20% off
- OneOdio affordable headphones — Up to 27% off
- Skullcandy Headphones — Up to $40 off
- Victrola vinyl record players and Bluetooth speakers are 20-42% off
- Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch TWS earbuds – Reg. $99.99, on sale for $59.99 (starts 7/11)
Computing
- Gryphon Mesh Wi-Fi routers with parental controls — Up to $120 off
- PNY flash drives, SD cards, and more — Up to $50 off
- Ugreen power banks and docking stations (our reviews) — Up to 40% off
Gaming
- GameSir console, PC, mobile phone game controllers (our reviews) — Up to $20 off
- SteelSeries keyboards, mice, headsets, and more (our reviews) — Up to 54% off
- Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck/ASUS ROG Ally — Reg. $49.99, Prime Day $31.99
Health & Fitness
- Hysapientia Air Fryer — Reg. $189.99, Prime Day 20% off
Home Entertainment
- Dangbei officially licensed Netflix projectors — Up to $648 off
- XGMI MoGo 2 projector – originally $399, on sale for $299 (Valid July 11/12)
- XGMI Halo+ projector – originally $849, on sale for $679 (Valid July 11/12)
- XGMI Horizon Pro projector – originally $1899, on sale for $1199 (Valid July 11/12)
Home Security
- Arlo Cameras and Video Doorbells — Up to 68% off
- Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi (our review) — Reg: $299.99, 7/11: 20% off (use code: 20C7FFMW)
- Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi (our review) — Reg: $299.99, 7/12: 10% off (use code: 10PB5YY5)
Portable Power
- EcoFlow portable power stations (our reviews) — Up to 38% off
- Jackery solar generators & portable power stations — Up to $450 off
Smart Home
- Enabot Social Companion Robots (our review) — Up to $71 off
- Govee smart lighting (our reviews) — Up to 35% off
- Sensibo Smart indoor climate & air quality control — Up to 50% off
- SwitchBot smart home retrofit gadgets — 30% off
- Lockly biometric smart locks are 22-25% off
Toys & Gadgets
- Hot Wheels: Rift Rally — Reg. $129.99+, Prime Day $99.99+
- What Do You Meme? plushies and an outdoor sprinkler are all 42% off
Wearables
- Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches are 35-40% off
Mobile
- NEW motorola razr+ 2023 ($100 off; $899.99)
- motorola edge+ 2023 ($100 off; $699.99)
- motorola edge+ 2022 ($520 off; $479.99)
- motorola edge 2022 ($250 off; $349.99)
- moto g stylus 5G 2023 ($100 off; $299.99)
- moto g 5G 2023 ($20 off; $229.99)
- moto g power 5G 2023 ($50 off; $249.99)
- moto g stylus 2023 ($30 off; $169.99)
- moto g play 2023 ($20 off; $149.99)
- Assorted OtterBox Mobile Phone Cases – Up to 45% off (valid July 11/12)
