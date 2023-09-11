Guitar songs: 20 great guitar only songs to get you started

There was a time when the guitar was the mightiest instrument in rock and roll. It was so widely respected that artists were able to create music using only the guitar and supporting instruments, no vocals. Guitar songs are a showcase of not only the ability of the player but they highlight the versatility of the guitar as an instrument for rhythm, melody, and complex music creation.

Guitar songs had a very nice run, and I am just speculating here, from the late ’60s until the early ’00s. Before we get in deeper, when I say guitar songs, I am talking about songs written solely as an instrumental guitar piece. In this article, we are going to delve into 20 great guitar songs from both instrumental-based guitar players and guitar players from established rock bands.

As usual, this list is in no particular order and it is FAR from exhaustive. This list could probably go into the thousands because there are countless songs out there that qualify. Here, we are simply trying to introduce readers who may not be familiar with the genre to some options to get them started listening to guitar songs. As always, please be sure to comment on our social media pages with your favorite picks and who you think should be on this list. Let’s get on with it!

20 Great Guitar Songs To Get You Started

Steve Vai – Tender Surrender

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Little Wing

Eddie Van Halen – Eruption

Joe Satriani – Always With Me, Always With You

Shut Up N’ Play Yer Guitar – Frank Zappa

Santana – Europa

Nick Johnston – Atomic Mind

Lari Basilio – Violet

Greg Howe – Kick it all Over

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Lenny

David Gilmour – Raise My Rent

Santana – Samba Pa Ti

Joe Satriani – Flying In a Blue Dream

Steve Vai – For The Love of God

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Scuttle Buttin’

Yngwie Malmsteen – Guardian Angel

Gary Moore-The Prophet

Neal Schon – Blues For Miles

Tony MacAlpine – Tears of Sahara

George Lynch – I Will Remember

Conclusion

There are so many more guitar players and genres we could have included on this list, but we’re leaving it up to you to complete this list. Comment on X, Facebook, MeWe and beyond with your favorite songs that feature only guitar and no vocals. What makes guitar songs so great is the passion and virtuosity these players pour into their instruments. Here’s hoping this genre makes a strong comeback!

