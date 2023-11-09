New on Netflix November 10-16: Michael Fassbender is an assassin in David Fincher’s The Killer

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 10-16th. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.
Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 10-16th list, which Michael Fassbender headlines as an assassin in David Fincher’s The Killer.
Netflix Games
While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in November. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.
Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (coming soon): You’re a pile of undead sludge. Find a body, uncover secrets and defeat bosses to escape a deserted castle. If you die, restart and reignite the fight.
Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill: Leave no survivors. In this sequel, you’re Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims and get stabby.
Coming Soon
These titles are coming at some point in November but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
Elena Knows(NETFLIX FILM): As her Parkinson’s disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter.
The Railway Men(NETFLIX SERIES): After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster.
Replacing Chef Chico(NETFLIX SERIES): When a head chef falls into a coma, it’s up to his devoted sous-chef to keep their Filipino fine dining restaurant from closing down.
And now for the Netflix November 10-16th list:
November 10
At the Moment(NETFLIX SERIES): This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.
The Killer(NETFLIX FILM): After a fateful near miss, an assassin (Michael Fassbender) battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal. Directed by David Fincher.
Team Ninja Warrier: Season 2 🇺🇸
November 11
Laguna Beach: Season 3 🇺🇸
November 14
Criminal Code(NETFLIX SERIES): To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.
How to Become a Mob Boss(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history’s most notorious mob bosses – from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar – and their tactics for success.
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive(NETFLIX LIVE EVENT): This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix’s first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Formula 1® drivers and PGA TOUR professionals will pair up to compete in a match-play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th.
Suburræterna(NETFLIX SERIES): While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans. The world of “Suburra” takes a new turn.
November 15
Don’t Breathe 🇨🇦
Feedback(NETFLIX SERIES): A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son.