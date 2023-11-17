2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Guide

The 2023 Black Friday sale is almost upon us, with some deals live now. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands, some of which are offering some fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year now through November 27th.

We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below (which we’ll be adding to as the sale nears and goes live), and start saving! (NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. We will be adding deals as they go live so check back often. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).

Audio

1MORE Omthing Wireless Headphones — Reg: $29.99, Sale: $9.99 (Amazon)

1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 — Reg: $149.99, Sale: $114.99 (Amazon)

1MORE PistonBuds Pro Hybrid ANC Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $32.49 (Amazon)

1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $79.99 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — Reg: $799, Sale: $549 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Home Stereo Headphones — Reg: $489, Sale: $359 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $169, Sale: $149 (Amazon)

Automotive

Nexar One Ultra HD 4K Dash Cam — Reg $399.95, Sale: $279.95 w/ code BlackOne23 (Nexar)

Computing

Express VPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router — Reg: $189.90, Sale: 25% off (Amazon)

MSI Modern 14 Business Laptop — Reg: $699.99, Sale: $549.99 (Amazon), $599.99 (Newegg)

Gaming

MAINGEAR Gaming Desktops w/ free games & warranty — Save up to $600 (MAINGEAR)

Gaming Chairs

Anda Seat Gaming Chairs (our reviews) — Reg: $399+, Sale: $299+ (Amazon)

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair — Reg: $399.99, Sale: $339.99 (Boulies)

Health/Fitness

Coming Soon

Home Entertainment

Dangbei Mars 1080p smart projector — Reg: $999, Sale: $799 (Amazon)

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K smart projector — Reg: $1599, Sale: $1151 (Amazon)

Dangbei Neo slim smart projector — Reg: $599, Sale: $470 (Amazon)

Emotn N1 smart projector (our review) — Reg: $399, Sale: $280 (Amazon)

Home Office/Furniture

Boulies EP200 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $249.99 (Boulies)

Boulies EP400 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $359.99, Sale: $299.99 (Boulies)

HON Network High-Back Task Chair — Reg: $421, Sale: $299 (Amazon)

HON Network Mid-Back Task Chair — Reg: $353, Sale: $207.58 (Amazon)

Home Security

Arlo Indoor & Outdoor Security Cameras — Save up to 54% (Arlo, Amazon)

Mobile

Coming Soon

Photography

Pivo Pod Classic with Remote Control — Reg: $159.99, Sale: $99.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Classic Influencer — Reg: $119.99, Sale: $89.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Lite — Reg: $109.99, Sale: $79.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Max — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $269.99 (Amazon)

Portable Power

Coming Soon

Smart Home

Coming Soon

Toys/Gadgets

Coming Soon

Video Games

PlayStation Digital Games — Save up to 90% (PlayStation Store)

PlayStation Plus Membership — Save up to 30% (PlayStation Store)

Wanted — Reg $59.99, Sale $29.99 (Xbox)

Wearables

Coming Soon

What do you think about the 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals above? Are there any you are going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.