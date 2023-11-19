2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Guide

The 2023 Black Friday sale is almost upon us, with some deals live now. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands, some of which are offering some fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year now through November 27th.

We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below (which we’ll be adding to as the sale nears and goes live), and start saving! (NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. We will be adding deals as they go live so check back often. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).

Audio

1MORE headphones and earbuds — Save up to $45 (Amazon) Aero: Was $109.99 Now $64.99 ($45 off) HQ30: Was $59.99 Now $49.99 ($10 off) P50: Was $169.99 Now $144.99 ($25 off) PistonBuds Pro: Was $49.99 Now $39.99 ($10 off) S30: Was $69.99 Now $54.99 ($15 off) S50: Was $149.99 Now $114.99 ($35 off) SonoFlow: Was $99.99 Now $69.99 ($30 off)

beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — Reg: $799, Sale: $549 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Home Stereo Headphones — Reg: $489, Sale: $359 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $169, Sale: $149 (Amazon)

Monolith by Monoprice M1000ANC Bluetooth Headphones  Reg: $129.99, Sale: $29.99 (Monoprice)

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Buds — Reg: $289, Sale $239 w/coupon online (QuietOn)

Automotive

Nexar One Ultra HD 4K Dash Cam — Reg $399.95, Sale: $279.95 w/ code BlackOne23 (Nexar)

Computing

Express VPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router — Reg: $189.90, Sale: 25% off (Amazon)

Lofree BLOCK 98 Retro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard — Reg: $169, Sale: $143.65 (Lofree, applied at checkout)

Lofree FLOW Mechanical Keyboard — Reg: $159, Sale: $135.15 (Lofree, applied at checkout)

Monoprice Bidirectional USB Type-C to DisplayPort Cable — Reg: $29.99, Sale $9.99 (Monoprice)

Monoprice Blackbird 8K Dual Function Splitter/Switch — Reg: $69.99, Sale: $59.99 (Monoprice)

Monoprice Blackbird PRO 4K HDBaseT Extender Kit — Reg: $399.99, Sale: $189.99 (Monoprice)

MSI Modern 14 Business Laptop — Reg: $699.99, Sale: $549.99 (Amazon), $599.99 (Newegg)

Gaming

Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone — Reg: $99.99, Sale $29.99 (Monoprice)

GameSir T4 Pro Wireless BT Controller for Nintendo Switch — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $35.99 (Amazon)

HyperX gaming peripherals — Save up to $40 (Amazon) Alloy Core RGB Keyboard — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $39.99 Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard (Red) — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $79.99 Cloud III Wired Headset — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $89.99 Cloud III Wired Headset (Black/Red) — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $89.99 Cloud III Wireless Headset (Black) — Reg: $169.99, Sale: $129.99 Cloud III Wireless Headset (Black/Red) — Reg: $169.99, Sale: $129.99 Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset (PlayStation) — Reg: $79.99, Sale: $49.99 Cloud Stinger 2 Headset (PlayStation) — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $34.99 CloudX Headset Edition 2020 (Xbox) — Reg: $59.99, Sale: $34.99 CloudX Stinger 2 Headset (Xbox) — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $34.99 Pulsefire Core Mouse — Reg: $29.99, Sale: $14.99 Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse (Black) — Reg: $59.99, Sale: $39.99 Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Mouse (Black) — Reg: $89.99, Sale: $59.99

MAINGEAR Gaming Desktops w/ free games & warranty — Save up to $600 (MAINGEAR)

Gaming Chairs

Anda Seat Gaming Chairs (our reviews) — Reg: $399+, Sale: $299+ (Amazon)

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair — Reg: $399.99, Sale: $339.99 (Boulies)

Health/Fitness

Withings connected health devices — Save up to 30% (Amazon, Withings) Body+ — Reg: $99.95, Sale: $69.96 Body Cardio — Reg: $179.95), Sale: $131.36 BPM Connect — Rag: $129.95, Sale: $100.06 ScanWatch — Reg: $299.95, Sale: $218.96 Sleep Bundle of 2 — Reg: $$259.90, Sale: $220.91 (AMAZON ONLY) Steel HR — Reg: $179.95, Sale: $134.96 Thermo — Reg: $99.95, Sale: $79.96



Hobby

Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer — Reg: $159.99, Sale $69.99 (Monoprice)

Home Theatre

Dangbei Mars 1080p smart projector — Reg: $999, Sale: $799 (Amazon)

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K smart projector — Reg: $1599, Sale: $1151 (Amazon)

Dangbei Neo slim smart projector — Reg: $599, Sale: $470 (Amazon)

Emotn N1 smart projector (our review) — Reg: $399, Sale: $280 (Amazon)

Monolith by Monoprice Encore B5 Bookshelf Speakers (Each) — Reg: $149.99, Sale $49.99 (Monoprice)

Optoma GT2000HDR — Reg: $1,299, Sale: $999 (Amazon)

Optoma GT2100HDR — Reg: $1,799, Sale: $1,399 (Amazon)

Optoma HD146X — Reg: $599, Sale: $489 (Amazon)

Home Office/Furniture

Boulies EP200 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $249.99 (Boulies)

Boulies EP400 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $359.99, Sale: $299.99 (Boulies)

HON Network High-Back Task Chair — Reg: $421, Sale: $299 (Amazon)

HON Network Mid-Back Task Chair — Reg: $353, Sale: $207.58 (Amazon)

Home Security

Arlo Indoor & Outdoor Security Cameras — Save up to 54% (Amazon, Arlo) Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) – $69.99 (30% OFF) Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) – $99.99 (33% OFF) Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) – $59.99 (25% OFF) Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) – $99.99 (23% OFF) Arlo Home Security System with Base + 2 sensors – $149.99 (25% OFF) Arlo Home Security System with Base + 5 sensors – $229.99 (23% OFF) Arlo Safe Family Bundle + 2 Safe Button Accessories – $79.99 (33% OFF) Arlo Ultra 2 Single Cam – $249.99 (17% OFF) Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight – $169.99 (32% OFF) Arlo Pro 5 Camera – $159.99 (36% OFF) Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell – $59.99 (54% OFF) Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – $79.99 (47% OFF) Arlo Go 2 – $199.99 (20% OFF)



Lighting

Mobile

Coming Soon

Photography

Lexar Storage — Save up to 60% (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Classic with Remote Control — Reg: $159.99, Sale: $99.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Classic Influencer — Reg: $119.99, Sale: $89.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Lite — Reg: $109.99, Sale: $79.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Max — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $269.99 (Amazon)

Portable Power

Ecoflow Portable Power Stations — Save up to 58% (Amazon, Ecoflow) DELTA Pro: 32% off, sale price of $2,499 Bundle: DELTA Pro + extra battery: 38% off, sale price of $3,999 DELTA 2: 32% off, sale price of $679 DELTA 2 Max: 21% off, sale price of $1,498 Bundle: DELTA 2 Max + 220W solar panel: 33% off, sale price of $1,699 RIVER 2 Pro: 27% off, sale price of $439



Smart Home

Coming Soon

Toys/Gadgets

Coming Soon

Video Games

EA SPORTS NHL 24 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) — Reg: $69.99, Sale: $34.97 (Amazon, Best Buy)

PlayStation Digital Games — Save up to 90% (PlayStation Store)

PlayStation Plus Membership — Save up to 30% (PlayStation Store)

Wanted — Reg $59.99, Sale $29.99 (Xbox)

Wearables

Coming Soon

What do you think about the 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals above? Are there any you are going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.