2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals Guide

The 2023 Black Friday sale is almost upon us, with some deals live now. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands, some of which are offering some fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year now through November 27th.

UPDATED 2023/11/24: This will likely be our last update, most of these deals may still be live through the weekend and for Cyber Monday albeit with slightly different pricing.

We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below (which we’ll be adding to as the sale nears and goes live), and start saving! (NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. We will be adding deals as they go live so check back often. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).

Apple

Starting November 24th, buy an eligible product and get an Apple Gift Card of up to $200 to use on a later purchase. Only at Apple.

Apple iPad (10th Gen) — Reg: $518, Sale: $403 (Amazon)

MacBook Air with AppleCare — Reg: $1,178+, Sale: $888.99+ (Amazon)

Save up to $825 with trade-ins on MacBooks and sale prices at Best Buy, prices vary (Best Buy)

AT&T Deals

Deals below are from Nov. 23 – 30, online only at AT&T’s Holiday Deal Page

Black Friday, beginning Thursday, Nov. 24: Samsung S23 FE $0.99

Cyber Monday iPhone SE $0.99 (only Nov. 27-30) Samsung S23 FE $0.99

Cyber Tuesday FREE Galaxy Buds FE, with purchase of a qualifying Samsung smartphone: S23 Family (includes S23 FE) ZFlip5 & ZFold5

Cyber Wednesday Free Google Pixel Buds Pro with purchase of a qualifying Google smartphone: Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Plus 40% off featured accessory bundle

Cyber Thursday 40% OFF Carson & Quinn Power Bag Bundle



For more devices and our latest offers, check out AT&T’s FULL HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE HERE.

Audio

1MORE headphones and earbuds — Save up to $45 (Amazon) Aero: Was $109.99 Now $64.99 ($45 off) HQ30: Was $59.99 Now $49.99 ($10 off) P50: Was $169.99 Now $144.99 ($25 off) PistonBuds Pro: Was $49.99 Now $39.99 ($10 off) S30: Was $69.99 Now $54.99 ($15 off) S50: Was $149.99 Now $114.99 ($35 off) SonoFlow: Was $99.99 Now $69.99 ($30 off)

Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ — Reg: $378.99, Sale: $194.95 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — Reg: $799, Sale: $549 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Amiron Home Stereo Headphones — Reg: $489, Sale: $359 (Amazon)

beyerdynamic Free BYRD True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $169, Sale: $149 (Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — Reg: $99, Sale $59 (Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds Pro — Reg: $199.99, Sale: $119.99 (Amazon)

Monolith by Monoprice M1000ANC Bluetooth Headphones — Reg: $129.99, Sale: $29.99 (Monoprice)

myFirst CareBuds Earbuds for Kids — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $39.99 (Amazon)

myFirst Headphones AirWaves (Pink or Blue) — Reg: $39.90, Sale: $31.90 (Amazon)

OneOdio — Save up to $31 (Amazon) OneOdio A10 Hybrid ANC Headphones — Reg: $94.99, Sale: $63.99 OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones — Reg: $49.99, Sale $39.99 OneOdio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones — Reg: $49.99, Sale $39.99 OneOdio Hi-Res Over Ear Headphones — Reg: $49.99, Sale $39.99

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Buds — Reg: $289, Sale $239 w/coupon online (QuietOn)

TREBLAB Earbuds, Headphones, and Speakers —Up to 67% off (Amazon) TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Portable Speaker — Reg: $119.97, Sale: $59.96 TREBLAB HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker — Reg: $199.97, Sale: $118.34 TREBLAB FX100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Reg: $89.97, Sale: $39.84 TREBLAB HD-Force Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Reg: $179.97, Sale: $89.97 TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones — Reg: $119.97, Sale: $69.95 TREBLAB Z7 PRO Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones — Reg: $159.97, Sale: $119.97 TREBLAB X3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $99.97, Sale: $47.97 TREBLAB WX8 True Wireless Earbuds — Reg: $69.97, Sale: $19.95

Urbanista headphones and earbuds — Save up to 40% (Amazon, Urbanista)

Automotive

Nexar One Ultra HD 4K Dash Cam — Reg $399.95, Sale: $279.95 w/ code BlackOne23 (Nexar)

Computing

Amazon Fire Tablets — Save up to 38% (Amazon)

Apple iPad (10th Gen) — Reg: $518, Sale: $403 (Amazon)

ASUS Desktops, Laptops, and More — Save up to 32% (Amazon)

Epson Printers — Save up to $700 (Amazon, Best Buy, Epson) EcoTank ET-4850 printer for $399.99 ($100 off), MSRP $499.99 EcoTank Photo ET-8550 printer for $599.99 ($200 off), MSRP $799.99 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 projector for $699.99 ($300 off), MSRP $999.99 Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 for $2,799 ($700 off), MSRP $3,499 FastFoto FF-680W batch scanner $499.99 ($100 off), MSRP $599.99 Expression® Home XP-4200 printer for $64.99 ($50 off), MSRP $114.99 Perfection V39 II flatbed scanner for $99.99 ($20 off), MSRP $119.99

Express VPN Aircove Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router — Reg: $189.90, Sale: 25% off (Amazon)

Gryphon Mesh Routers — Save up to $119 (Amazon) Gryphon AX 1-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $279, Sale: $190 Gryphon Tower 1-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $147.50, Sale: $89 Gryphon Tower 2-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $299, Sale: $180 Gryphon Guardian 1-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $79, Sale: $48 Gryphon Guardian 3-pack Mesh WiFi — Reg: $189, Sale: $114

Lofree BLOCK 98 Retro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard — Reg: $169, Sale: $143.65 (Lofree, applied at checkout)

Lofree FLOW Mechanical Keyboard — Reg: $159, Sale: $135.15 (Lofree, applied at checkout)

MacBook Air with AppleCare — Reg: $1,178+, Sale: $888.99+ (Amazon)

Monoprice SITEWIDE SALE — Up to 77% off (Monoprice)

Monoprice Bidirectional USB Type-C to DisplayPort Cable — Reg: $29.99, Sale $9.99 (Monoprice)

Monoprice Blackbird 8K Dual Function Splitter/Switch — Reg: $69.99, Sale: $59.99 (Monoprice)

Monoprice Blackbird PRO 4K HDBaseT Extender Kit — Reg: $399.99, Sale: $189.99 (Monoprice)

MSI Modern 14 Business Laptop — Reg: $699.99, Sale: $549.99 (Amazon), $599.99 (Newegg)

PNY USB & SSD Storage — Up to 62% off (Amazon, Best Buy)

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD — Up to 65% off, save up to $349 (Amazon)

StarTech.com Dual-Laptop USB-C KVM Docking Station — Reg: $365.99, Sale: $249.99 (Amazon)

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI Adapter — Reg: $97.99, Sale: $49.99 (Amazon)

StarTech.com USB-C 4K Quad Monitor Dock — Reg: $307.99, Sale: $259.99 (Amazon)

STM Goods Tech Bags, Tablet Cases, & Laptop Sleeves — 40% off w/ code GOBBLE40 (STM Goods)

(STM Goods) Ugreen changing solutions — Up to 47% off (Amazon)

Gaming

Arbiter Studio Polar 65 Magnetic Gaming Keyboard — Save 30%, now only $105 (Arbiter Studio)

AverMedia Streaming Gear — Save up to 44% (Amazon) PCIe capture card, GC573 — Reg: $209.99, Sale: $149.99 USB capture card, GC553 — Reg: $179.99, Sale: $129.99 USB capture card, GC513 — Reg: $139.99, Sale: $109.99 USB capture card, GC551G2 — Reg: $169.99, Sale: $99.99 Live Streamer Mic, AM350 — Reg: $199.99, Sale: $119.99 Live Streamer Arm, BA311 — Reg: $179.99, Sale $99.99

Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone — Reg: $99.99, Sale $29.99 (Monoprice)

GameSire Game Controllers (our reviews) — 20% off (Amazon)

GameSir T4 Pro Wireless BT Controller for Nintendo Switch — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $35.99 (Amazon)

HyperX gaming peripherals — Save up to $40 (Amazon) Alloy Core RGB Keyboard — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $39.99 Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard (Red) — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $79.99 Cloud III Wired Headset — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $89.99 Cloud III Wired Headset (Black/Red) — Reg: $99.99, Sale: $89.99 Cloud III Wireless Headset (Black) — Reg: $169.99, Sale: $129.99 Cloud III Wireless Headset (Black/Red) — Reg: $169.99, Sale: $129.99 Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset (PlayStation) — Reg: $79.99, Sale: $49.99 Cloud Stinger 2 Headset (PlayStation) — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $34.99 CloudX Headset Edition 2020 (Xbox) — Reg: $59.99, Sale: $34.99 CloudX Stinger 2 Headset (Xbox) — Reg: $49.99, Sale: $34.99 Pulsefire Core Mouse — Reg: $29.99, Sale: $14.99 Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse (Black) — Reg: $59.99, Sale: $39.99 Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Mouse (Black) — Reg: $89.99, Sale: $59.99 …and many more!

MAINGEAR Gaming Desktops w/ free games & warranty — Save up to $600 (MAINGEAR)

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $249.99 (Amazon)

MIONIX Gaming Mice & Accessories — Save up to $40 (MIONIX)

RIG Gaming Headsets — Save up to $50 (Best Buy)

Starforge Prebuilt Gaming PCs — $100 off, Reg: $999.99+, Sale: $899.99+ (Starforge)

Gaming Chairs

Anda Seat Gaming Chairs (our reviews) — Reg: $399+, Sale: $299+ (Amazon)

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair — Reg: $399.99, Sale: $339.99 (Boulies)

Google

Google Pixel 7a (our review) — Reg: $499, Sale: $374 (Amazon)

Google Pixel 8 — Reg: $699, Sale: $549 (Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — Reg: $99, Sale $59 (Amazon)

Google Pixel Buds Pro — Reg: $199.99, Sale: $119.99 (Amazon)

Health/Fitness

Withings connected health devices — Save up to 30% (Amazon, Withings) Body+ — Reg: $99.95, Sale: $69.96 Body Cardio — Reg: $179.95), Sale: $131.36 BPM Connect — Rag: $129.95, Sale: $100.06 ScanWatch — Reg: $299.95, Sale: $218.96 Sleep Bundle of 2 — Reg: $259.90, Sale: $220.91 (AMAZON ONLY) Steel HR — Reg: $179.95, Sale: $134.96 Thermo — Reg: $99.95, Sale: $79.96



Hobby

Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High-Resolution Resin 3D Printer — Reg: $159.99, Sale $69.99 (Monoprice)

Home Theatre

AWOL Vision LTV-2500: Reg: $2,999, Deal price $1,999 (Amazon)

AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro: Reg: $3,999, Deal price $2,999 (Amazon)

AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro: Reg: $6,499, Deal price $4,999 (Amazon)

Dangbei Mars 1080p smart projector — Reg: $999, Sale: $799 (Amazon)

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K smart projector — Reg: $1599, Sale: $1151 (Amazon)

Dangbei Neo slim smart projector — Reg: $599, Sale: $470 (Amazon)

Emotn N1 smart projector (our review) — Reg: $399, Sale: $280 (Amazon)

Monolith by Monoprice Encore B5 Bookshelf Speakers (Each) — Reg: $149.99, Sale $49.99 (Monoprice)

Optoma GT2000HDR — Reg: $1,299, Sale: $999 (Amazon)

Optoma GT2100HDR — Reg: $1,799, Sale: $1,399 (Amazon)

Optoma HD146X — Reg: $599, Sale: $489 (Amazon)

Samsung TVs and Soundbars — Save up to 43% (Amazon, see more Samsung deals here)

Yaber Pro V9: $299.99 $174.99 ($110 off) + an additional $15 off with code YABERV9MED (Amazon)

Yaber K2s: $599.99 $399.00 ($200 off) + an additional 5% off with code YABERK2sA (Amazon)

Yaber E1: $139.99 $99.99 ($40 off) + an additional $10 off with code CA8HGIFI (Amazon)

Home Office/Furniture

Boulies EP200 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $249.99 (Boulies)

Boulies EP400 Ergonomic Office Chair — Reg: $359.99, Sale: $299.99 (Boulies)

Couchmaster Lap Desk — Save up to 25% (Couchmaster)

HON Network High-Back Task Chair — Reg: $421, Sale: $299 (Amazon)

HON Network Mid-Back Task Chair — Reg: $353, Sale: $207.58 (Amazon)

Versadesk Standing Desk/Converters — Save 15% off (Amazon w/ coupon, Versadesk w/ code BFSAVE15)

Home Security

ADT Home Alarm Systems — Save up to 40% (ADT) Nov. 22 – Dec. 4: Offer: Up to 40% off all packages and free Nest indoor camera (wired) Dec. 5 – Jan. 3 Offer: Get 20% off any purchase and a free Nest Doorbell (battery) for anyone on your list

Arlo Indoor & Outdoor Security Cameras — Save up to 54% (Amazon, Arlo) Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) – $69.99 (30% OFF) Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) – $99.99 (33% OFF) Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) – $59.99 (25% OFF) Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) – $99.99 (23% OFF) Arlo Home Security System with Base + 2 sensors – $149.99 (25% OFF) Arlo Home Security System with Base + 5 sensors – $229.99 (23% OFF) Arlo Safe Family Bundle + 2 Safe Button Accessories – $79.99 (33% OFF) Arlo Ultra 2 Single Cam – $249.99 (17% OFF) Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight – $169.99 (32% OFF) Arlo Pro 5 Camera – $159.99 (36% OFF) Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell – $59.99 (54% OFF) Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – $79.99 (47% OFF) Arlo Go 2 – $199.99 (20% OFF)

Ring Doorbells, Cameras, and Bundles — Save up to 65% (Amazon)

ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro WiFi — Reg: $299, Sale: $149 (extra 5% off with code 05UTECYMT on Amazon)

Lighting

Cync — Save up to 60% (Amazon US, Amazon CA) Cync Full Colour A19 1PK — Reg: $12.99, Sale: $9.74 Cync Full Colour Smart Strip 40 IN Extension 1PK — Reg: $24.99, Sale: $9.99 Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Strip 16′ 1PK — Reg: $179.99, Sale: $74.99 …and much more!

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite (our coverage) — Reg: $89.99, Sale: $74.99 (Amazon, Govee)

Nanoleaf Lighting Kits — Save up to 67% (Amazon, Nanoleaf US, Nanoleaf Canada)

Mobile

CLCKR Cell Phone Holders & Grips — Up to 50% off (Amazon, CLCKR)

Element Black Ops iPhone Cases — Reg: $249.99, Sale: $75 (Amazon, Element)

Google Pixel 7a (our review) — Reg: $499, Sale: $374 (Amazon)

Google Pixel 8 — Reg: $699, Sale: $549 (Amazon)

myFirst Fone R1s – 4G Kids Smart Watch Phone — Reg: $179.99, Sale: $139.99 (Amazon)

Photography

Lexar Storage — Save up to 60% (Amazon)

myFirst Camera 3 (three colours to choose from) — Reg: $79.90, Sale $63.93 (Amazon)

Nocs Provisions — Photo Rig bundle deal from Nov. 17 through the 27th, 11/19-11/27. No code is required, just go to the bundle landing page and you will be able to customize your bundle, then the free photo rig will be added to your cart once complete! (Nocs).

OBSBOT Camera — Save up to $120 (Amazon) (OBSBOT)

Pivo Pod Classic with Remote Control — Reg: $159.99, Sale: $99.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Classic Influencer — Reg: $119.99, Sale: $89.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Lite — Reg: $109.99, Sale: $79.99 (Amazon)

Pivo Pod Max — Reg: $299.99, Sale: $269.99 (Amazon)

Zhiyun Gimbals — Save up to 28% (Amazon)

Portable Power

Ecoflow Portable Power Stations — Save up to 58% (Amazon, Ecoflow) DELTA Pro: 32% off, sale price of $2,499 Bundle: DELTA Pro + extra battery: 38% off, sale price of $3,999 DELTA 2: 32% off, sale price of $679 DELTA 2 Max: 21% off, sale price of $1,498 Bundle: DELTA 2 Max + 220W solar panel: 33% off, sale price of $1,699 RIVER 2 Pro: 27% off, sale price of $439

Ugreen changing solutions — Up to 47% off (Amazon)

Smart Home

Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles — Save up to 64% (Amazon)

SwitchBot Smart Devices — Save up to 40% (Amazon) SwitchBot Blind Tilt — Reg: $69.99, Sale: $48.99 SwitchBot Curtain 3 — Reg: $89.99, Sale: $62.99 SwitchBot Hub 2 — Reg: $69.99, Sale: $48.99 SwitchBot Outdoor Meter — Reg: $14.99, Sale: $8.99



Toys/Gadgets

Enabot intelligent robot companions — Up to 40$ off (Amazon)

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Mixed Reality Driving Game — $70 off (Amazon, Rift Rally)

Video Games

EA SPORTS NHL 24 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) — Reg: $69.99, Sale: $34.97 (Amazon, Best Buy)

PlayStation Digital Games — Save up to 90% (PlayStation Store)

PlayStation Plus Membership — Save up to 30% (PlayStation Store)

Sonic Superstars — Reg: $59.99, Save up to $25 (Amazon)

Wanted: Dead — Reg: $59.99, Sale $29.99 (Steam, Xbox)

Wearables

myFirst Fone R1s – 4G Kids Smart Watch Phone — Reg: $179.99, Sale: $139.99 (Amazon)

