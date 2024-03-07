New on Netflix March 8-14: Millie Bobby-Brown fights a dragon in Damsel

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 8th and 14th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 8-14th list which is headlined by Millie Bobby Brown (a.k.a. Eleven from Stranger Things) in Damsel.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in March. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Pinball Masters: Channel your inner pinball wizard! Flip and tilt your way through themed tables featuring characters like Godzilla and Kong in this classic arcade game.

Rainbow Six Smol: Defuse bombs, free hostages and crush enemies in this unexpected spin on the “Rainbow Six” franchise. Assemble the best squad, save the (smol) world!

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Bad Dinosaurs (NETFLIX FAMILY): A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their amazing prehistoric world while having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there.

A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their amazing prehistoric world while having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there. Dexter (Seasons 1-8) 🇨🇦

And now for the Netflix March 8-14th list:

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America’s largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America’s largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000. Damsel (NETFLIX FILM): A young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

March 9

Queen of Tears (NETFLIX SERIES): The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

March 10

The Girl with All the Gifts 🇨🇦

October Sky 🇨🇦

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño. Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

March 13

Bandits (NETFLIX SERIES): Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar (NETFLIX FILM): With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend. Art of Love (NETFLIX FILM): After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed. Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue 🇺🇸

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Girls5eva: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time. The Nutty Professor 🇨🇦

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (NETFLIX COMEDY): In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 8-14th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Will you be checking out Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.