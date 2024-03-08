Biden will sign a bill that bans TikTok should it pass through Congress

The United States House of Representatives will be voting on a bill next week that could potentially ban TikTok in the United States. TikTok has been a source of controversy over the past few years due to numerous factors. First, is the argument that the app is addicting and that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is intentionally making it addicting. Second, is the fact that ByteDance is controlled by the CCP. President Biden has voiced his support of this bill and said that he will sign the bill, should it pass through Congress.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Speculation is high that this bill will indeed get through Congress and the Senate and that President Biden will ultimately sign it. The Biden administration has been heavily involved with lawmakers on this bill and TikTok is, unsurprisingly, against the bill in every way.

A TikTok spokesperson had this to say about the bill; “This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.”

9To5Mac wrote; “While ByteDance – TikTok’s China-linked parent company – says the outcome would be a “total ban of TikTok in the United States,” that’s not necessarily the case. The bill in question would require that ByteDance sell TikTok within 165 days of it being passed. If ByteDance failed to do that, it would be illegal for Apple to offer TikTok in the App Store. Other app store operators, such as Google, would also be barred from offering the app. Apple and Google could be fined up to $5,000 per user of TikTok if they fail to comply.”

From the looks of it, the bill has a good shot of passing through both branches, and President Biden is almost guaranteed to sign it.

What do you think? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.