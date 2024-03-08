EcoFlow offering Spring Deals of up to 45% off portable power stations and more

We’ve reviewed a few of EcoFlow’s portable power stations and other offerings here at Techaeris. The company is now offering some pretty big deals — up to 45% off — on many of its products during the Spring Deals event.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
Just in time for spring camping, tailgating, travelling, and more, check out the following EcoFlow deals valid now through March 18th. Most of these deals are also available on Amazon.
Smart Devices
- GLACIER + EB + free wagon on sale for $1,099 (21% off)
- WAVE 2 + EB + free wagon on sale for $1,699 (23% off)
Flash Sales
- RIVER 2 Pro + 160W portable solar panel on sale for $649 (March 11 only)
- RIVER Mini + 60W portable solar panel on sale for $379 (March 14 only)
- WAVE 2 on sale for $999 (March 14 only)
- DELTA Pro + 400W portable solar panel on sale for $2,999 (March 18 only)
- RIVER Mini + 110W portable solar panel on sale for $549 (March 18 only)
Portable Power Stations
- DELTA Pro + 2*220 portable solar panel on sale for $3,399 (32% off)
- DELTA Pro + EB + free wagon on sale for $4,099 (37% off)
- DELTA 2 Max + 220W portable solar panel + free wagon on sale for $1,799 (29% off)
- RIVER 2 Pro + free camp light on sale for $469 (22% off)
- DELTA 2 + free camp light on sale for $699 (30% off)
- DELTA 2 + 220W portable solar panel + free camp light on sale for $1,099 (33% off)
- RIVER Mini on sale for $379 (16% off)
Solar Panels
- 400W portable solar panel on sale for $749 (38% off)
- 220W portable solar panel on sale for $399 (39% off)
- 160W portable solar panel on sale for $259 (42% off)
- 110W portable solar panel on sale for $219 (45% off)
And there you have it.
What do you think about the current EcoFlow Spring Deals? Are you going to be picking any of the above deals up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.