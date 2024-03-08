Latest StarTech.com Thunderbolt 4 dock supports quad 4K monitors

If you want to add more monitors to your laptop or other system, the StarTech.com Quad-Monitor 4K Certified Thunderbolt 4 dock supports up to four monitors at 4K/60Hz resolution.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB4 compatibility, the latest dock from StarTech.com can power up to four external displays — two via HDMI and two via DisplayPort — at 4K/60Hz resolutions. As the dock’ The dock’’s video output utilizes direct GPU performance from the host laptop, meaning no drivers, no software, and no video compression for up to four external displays at 4K 60Hz, on supported systems.

With 40Gbps throughput via Thunderbolt 4/3, or USB4, the dock features the following ports:

2x HDMI ports to connect displays

2x DisplayPort ports to connect displays

6x USB 3.2 ports (3x 10Gbps Type-A, 1x 10Gbps Type-C, 2x 5Gbps Type-A) to connect USB peripheral devices

1x USB 2.0 (480Mbps) Type-A port that supports BC 1.2 with 7.5W (1.5A) for charging battery powered USB devices

1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port with PXE boot and WoL to connect to a wired Local Area Network (LAN)

1x Secure Digital (SD) 4.0/UHS-II card reader to externally access SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards

1x Micro Secure Digital (microSD) 4.0/UHS-II card reader to externally access mSD, mSDHC and mSDXC memory cards

1x 3.5mm 4-position TRRS Audio Jack to connect a 3.5mm headset

The ports on the StarTech.com Quad-Monitor 4K Certified Thunderbolt 4 dock.

Additional features of this premium dock include:

98W Power Delivery and fully spec’d power adapter

7 USB Ports, including USB-A and USB-C

Dual DP and HDMI Video Outputs

MicroSD/SD Card Reader

2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port

3.5mm Headset Jack

Lock Slots & Mounting Plate Option

StarTech.com Connectivity Tools

As far as compatibility is concerned, this Thunderbolt-certified dock will be fully compatible with Intel Evo/Tiger Lake (11th gen & up) Thunderbolt 4 laptops including Dell Precision 5560/5760, XPS 13 9310, HP EliteBook 850 G8, ProBook 450 G8, and Lenovo X1 Carbon 9th Gen. The dock is also compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 systems.

The StarTech.com Quad-Monitor 4K Certified Thunderbolt 4 dock is available for $330 from StarTech.com, Amazon, and other retailers including CDW, D&H, Ingram Micro, and more.

