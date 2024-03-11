2024 LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor pricing announced, shipping March/April

Earlier today, LG announced the 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup pricing with shipping expected this month and in April.

Led by the immersive 45-inch curved 45GS95QE-B LG OLED monitor, the lineup also includes the 32-inch 4K gaming monitor (32GS95UE) and 39- and 34-inch models with ultra-wide curved screens: the 39GS95QE and 34GS95QE. All four models can now be preordered on LG.com through March 17th, and come with a pre-order bonus.

The 32-inch monitor is the World’s First VESA Certified Dual Mode gaming monitor. The new Dual Mode gives users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing. For fast-paced action titles and shooting games, users can select FHD at 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games can be enjoyed in 4K at 240Hz.

On the other hand, the 45-inch 45GS95QE takes users deeper into their favourite games with its UltraWide QHD resolution curved (800R) OLED display delivering realistic visuals. Officially validated by NVIDIA as G-SYNC Compatible and having built-in AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the 45GS95QE ensures faster, smoother gaming that’s been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter.

Pricing for the new models is as follows:

45GS95QE-B 45-inch class (44.5 inches diagonal) MSRP: $1699.99 Shipping expected April 2024

39GS95QE-B 39-inch class (39 inches diagonal) MSRP: $1499.99 Shipping expected March 2024

34GS95QE-B 34-inch class (33.9 inches diagonal) MSRP: $1299.99 Shipping expected March 2024

32GS95UE-B 32-inch class (31.5 inches diagonal) MSRP: $1399.99 Shipping expected April 2024



Those who pre-order the 45GS95QE-B, 39GS95QE or 34GS95QE UltraGear OLED gaming monitors via LG.com are eligible to receive a $200 Virtual Mastercard prepaid card.

What do you think about the pricing announced for the 2024 LG UltraGear OPLED gaming monitor lineup? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.