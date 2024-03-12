Gazelle Bikes announces its Eclipse eBike in the U.S.

Gazelle Bikes, the Netherlands-based manufacturer of comfortable and high-quality electric bicycles, has announced the Eclipse eBike in the US. Leveraging its 130+ year history, the Eclipse is Gazelle Bikes first low-step, Class 3 eBike paired with the largest, seamlessly integrated 750 Wh battery to maximize range and comfort. With the Eclipse, Gazelle is the first and only eBike company in the US to introduce a Class 3 eBike featuring Bosch’s Smart System.

Designed for the ambitious adventurer who appreciates the finest things in life, the Eclipse boasts a twin downtube design that is both beautiful and functional. Offering stability at speed and a comfortable riding position, while incorporating the largest battery into a sleek Gazelle Bikes design. Combining design, power, and precision, the Eclipse is comfortable, capable, and ready for wherever its rider wants to take it.

Here are some of the key features of these Gazelle Bikes the company provided through its press release:

Bosch’s updated Performance Line Speed Motor with the Smart System, the most powerful Bosch mid-drive motor (85 Nm of torque) paired with a seamlessly integrated high-capacity battery (750 Wh), allowing riders to enjoy more range than ever before

Built to last using premium components, the Eclipse offers a unique step-through design, making it accessible for a wide range of users and enhancing usability and convenience

Winner of the prestigious IF Design Award, the Eclipse C380+ HMB was recognized by an international jury for its concept, design innovation, and distinctive character

Auto-mode function that is “set it and forget it,” taking the rider’s effort input and automatically setting the appropriate motor support mode depending on the conditions, optimizing efficiency of the battery

Extra wide tires (60mm) for traction and maneuverability that give the rider more confidence and compliance, paired with the Suntour Mobie 45 fork that absorbs all shocks, making paved roads smoother and increasing off-pavement capability

A fully adjustable sleek stem with an integrated, adjustable full color Bosch Kiox 300 display, an MIK compatible integrated rear rack with high load capacity, paired with integrated front and rear lights that are the brightest lights ever specced by Gazelle

Redesigned charge port that is centered and elevated for convenient charging, with a protective hard plastic cover to guard against damage. The battery features a unique integrated handle design to allow for more secure and easy off-bike transport and charging.

T11+ pictured here and C380+ pictured above.

Here is what the rest of the Gazelle Bikes press release had to say.

Gazelle utilizes Bosch’s UL 2840 compliant and certified eBike Smart System in their entire product lineup and is proud to be the first and only major brand in North America to utilize the latest Bosch Smart System on a Class 3 bike. The Smart System allows all components of the Eclipse to be fully networked for individualized riding. Features include seamless connectivity with smartphones through the eBike Flow app that allows your Eclipse to remain continually up-to-date, fitness tracking, GPS tracking, and compatibility with additional theft protection services to give riders more peace of mind.

Gazelle Bikes Models and Pricing

Available on March 12 via Gazelle’s network of authorized US retailers, the Eclipse is offered in two model variants: Eclipse T11+ HMB and Eclipse C380+ HMB. The difference between the models can be found in the drivetrain:

The Eclipse T11+ HMB is equipped with a Shimano Deore XT derailleur gear with as many as eleven gears, tackling the steepest hills with ease. The Eclipse T11+ HMB’s recommended retail price is $5,499 and is available in a low-step version in two stylish colors, anthracite grey matte and thyme green matte, and a high-step version in anthracite grey matte.

The Eclipse C380+ HMB features an Enviolo CVT gear hub, which allows you to change gears continuously without taking a break and boasts a quiet Gates belt drive, reducing maintenance. The Eclipse C380+ HMB’s recommended retail price is $5,999 and comes in a low-step version in orange matte and anthracite grey matte, and a high-step version in anthracite grey matte.

