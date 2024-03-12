iOS apps will soon be available from developer websites in the European Union

iOS apps have been some of the most protected apps in the mobile world. Essentially, Apple has created a walled garden around their app store and the apps housed within. Sure, there are some app stores and websites that offer up iOS apps for jailbroken devices, but nothing officially sanctioned by Apple itself.

Now, with big regulation changes in the European Union (EU), Apple is going to soon start allowing some iOS apps to be made available from websites outside the App Store. That is a big change, and one that Apple is most-likely not happy about. But with this change, Apple is still attempting to attach some strings.

The company is now allowing users to access and download apps from third-party app stores, and today they will make some changes for developers of iOS apps. Those who meet certain criteria will be able to let users download apps from their websites.

Engadget reports; “The Web Distribution option, which will be available this spring, will effectively let developers bypass the app ecosystem entirely for their own apps. To be eligible, devs will need to opt in to new App Store rules that see them pay a fee for each user install after certain thresholds and be an Apple Developer Program member that’s been in good standing for at least two years. They’ll need to “have an app that had more than one million first annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year” among other criteria, per a support document. By setting certain rules for supporting downloads from the web, Apple will be hoping to minimize the risk that users will be installing sketchy apps, such as ones containing malware or those that support piracy.”

The EU is forcing numerous considerable changes at Apple, though I don’t suspect we will see these types of changes come to the United States anytime soon. We did get USB-C, but that was more of a supply chain and parts choice on Apple’s part.

