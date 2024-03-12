TCL now sells a dual zone wine and beverage cooler

Wine and beverage coolers aren’t the first thing you think about when you think of a brand that makes TVs. But why not? I mean. Samsung makes all manner of devices beyond mobile phones, laptops, and TVs. If you’ve ever been to South Korea, you’ll know how big that brand is there and the numerous devices they make. So when we found out TCL was now making and selling a wine and beverage cooler, we thought, why not cover it?

From the looks of it, this wine and beverage cooler, model number B422D, was designed to fit under the counter. But I am sure you could fit this in anywhere you want. This would make a handy little fridge for a man cave, garage, or wherever you want cold frosty drinks. I know our kitchen is far too small to fit this.

Did you know that TCL has the largest major appliance manufacturing plant in Asia? They have a manufacturing capacity of over 30 million appliances annually. Plus, an Industrial Park that is over 400 acres in size. So I guess they know how to make a decent wine and beverage cooler, among other things. Here are the key features of the TCL B442D.

The TCL Dual Zone Wine/Beverage refrigerator provides the ultimate flexibility to suit your beverage needs with a storage capacity of 20 Wine bottles and 78 cans

Digital dual temperature zones — wine settings from 41 — 64°F, beverage settings from 37 — 50°F, makes it easy to control and manage to your preference

Tricolor LED lighting and built in or freestanding installation ensure you can display your TCL Dual Zone anywhere and personalize your lighting to suit your needs

The TCL Dual Zone Wine Beverage refrigerator utilizes double pane UV resistant glass, to preserve your stored wine and beverages

This new cooler is available only at Lowe’s, here in the United States, anyway. It is currently on sale for $599, which I’m not sure if this is a good deal because I’ve never purchased one of these in my life. The MSRP is $799, and we’re not sure how long this sale is running. You can order it online at Lowe’s and have it delivered or pick it up yourself.

