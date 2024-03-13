New Dell monitors have been announced. The new P- and S-series Dell Monitors suited for a wide variety of use cases and price points that best cater to your needs. The P-series monitors are targeted at business professionals who are looking to maximize their work productivity, while the S-series monitors are meant for families, students and general consumers who are after entertainment enjoyment and lasting comfort.

Perfect for working professionals who crave all day comfort and easy connectivity, the Dell 27 / 24 USB-C Hub Monitors (P2725HE / P2425HE / P2425E) offer enhanced eye comfort features as well as extensive connectivity ports. Whether you are working with spreadsheets, analytics or digital content seeking a single/dual monitor set-up, there is a P-series monitor suitable for you.

Here are the key features of these new Dell monitors, the P-Series for business and the S-Series for play.

P-Series

Enjoy an improved 100Hz refresh rate on an ultrathin bezel screen, FHD/WUXGA (1920×1200)​ resolution featuring IPS technology for color consistent and smooth viewing experience. Comfortable Viewing: With TUV Rheinland® 4-star eye comfort certification, users can benefit from the improved ComfortView Plus feature that reduces harmful blue light to 35% or less to help reduce eye fatigue, along with flicker-free vivid visuals with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 99% sRGB color coverage.

With TUV Rheinland® 4-star eye comfort certification, users can benefit from the improved ComfortView Plus feature that reduces harmful blue light to 35% or less to help reduce eye fatigue, along with flicker-free vivid visuals with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 99% sRGB color coverage. Extensive Connectivity: Transform your monitor into a productivity hub with RJ45 for wired Ethernet connectivity and single cable solution USB-C (power delivery up to 90W) — all in a clutter-free setup. Extensive connectivity ports allow for easy connection to various devices. We upgraded one USB-A port to USB-C to address the increasing demand for USB-C ports for easier connectivity to peripherals and fast charging.

Transform your monitor into a productivity hub with RJ45 for wired Ethernet connectivity and single cable solution USB-C (power delivery up to 90W) — all in a clutter-free setup. Extensive connectivity ports allow for easy connection to various devices. We upgraded one USB-A port to USB-C to address the increasing demand for USB-C ports for easier connectivity to peripherals and fast charging. Convenient Design: Connect to your external devices easily with intuitively designed quick access ports on the bottom bezel, or attach an optional snap-on soundbar (sold separately) for audio. The height adjustable stand with bidirectional tilt, pivot and swivel function provides a personalized setup.

Other Dell monitors also launching are the Dell 27 / 24 / 22 Monitors (P2725H / P2425H / P2425 / P2225H), geared towards the no-frills, task-oriented professionals looking to benefit from an uninterrupted and productive workday. These monitors do not come with USB-C upstream ports.

S-Series

For your lifestyle-inspired needs, Dell monitors is announcing the new S-series monitors, the Dell 24 / 27 Monitors (S2425H/HS, S2725H/HS/DS), which showcase modern designs and features for everyday versatility and comfort. These S-series monitors bring together impressive screen performance as well as audio enhancements for everyday entertainment and usability features in a stunning design, showcasing Dell’s ambition to continue elevating and enhancing users’ home office and entertainment setups.

Visual Excellence with Entertainment in mind: 27-inch QHD & FHD resolutions and 23.8-inch FHD IPS monitors are certified by TUV Rheinland® for 4-star eye comfort with improved ComfortView Plus to help reduce blue light emissions to 35% or less. The 100Hz refresh rate (VRR for S2725DS only) delivers smoother motion visuals perfect for casual gamers. You can seamlessly switch between streaming and casual gaming with the built-in dual HDMI connectivity ports. Plus, enjoy vibrant colors with 99% sRGB color coverage and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

27-inch QHD & FHD resolutions and 23.8-inch FHD IPS monitors are certified by TUV Rheinland® for 4-star eye comfort with improved ComfortView Plus to help reduce blue light emissions to 35% or less. The 100Hz refresh rate (VRR for S2725DS only) delivers smoother motion visuals perfect for casual gamers. You can seamlessly switch between streaming and casual gaming with the built-in dual HDMI connectivity ports. Plus, enjoy vibrant colors with 99% sRGB color coverage and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Impressive Audio : Elevate your audio experience with integrated dual 5W speakers that offer deeper, punchier bass and wider soundscape, showcasing impressive audio capability. Listen to the new S2725DS Monitor pre-recorded audio here, and you can instantly appreciate the audio upgrade. Plus, you can easily choose between 5 preset (Standard, Movie, Game, Music, Voice) & 1 customizable audio profile to tailor for every moment.

: Elevate your audio experience with integrated dual 5W speakers that offer deeper, punchier bass and wider soundscape, showcasing impressive audio capability. Listen to the new S2725DS Monitor pre-recorded audio here, and you can instantly appreciate the audio upgrade. Plus, you can easily choose between 5 preset (Standard, Movie, Game, Music, Voice) & 1 customizable audio profile to tailor for every moment. New Modern Design : Beautifully crafted ultrathin bezels and a subtle textured pattern at the back inspired by Japanese sand-raking provides a modern-styled design perfect for any space. These monitors come in Ash White color, which is soothing to the eyes and complements any environment, matching your lifestyle needs. You will also enjoy all-day comfort with a height-adjustable stand with tilt, pivot, and swivel functions (available on S2425HS/S2725HS/S2725DS only).

: Beautifully crafted ultrathin bezels and a subtle textured pattern at the back inspired by Japanese sand-raking provides a modern-styled design perfect for any space. These monitors come in Ash White color, which is soothing to the eyes and complements any environment, matching your lifestyle needs. You will also enjoy all-day comfort with a height-adjustable stand with tilt, pivot, and swivel functions (available on S2425HS/S2725HS/S2725DS only). Tailored Convenience: Improved cable management design offers a clutter-free set-up. Convenient primary connections and easy side-access secondary connections offer multiple input ports for a multi-device set-up. Navigate and manage the OSD menus with new joystick and shortcut buttons on the back of the monitor.

Pricing and Availability

P-Series Dell Monitors — Available starting 3/21/26

Dell 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (P2425E) — $537.49 (USD), $538.69 (CAD)

Dell 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (P2425HE) — $349.99 (USD), $351.19 (CAD)

Dell 27 USB-C Hub Monitor (P2725HE) — $418.74 (USD), $419.94 (CAD)

Dell 22 Monitor (P2225H) — $218.74 (USD), $219.94 (CAD)

Dell 24 Monitor (P2425) — $399.99 (USD), $401.19 (CAD)

Dell 24 Monitor (P2425H) — $249.99 (USD), $251.19 (CAD)

Dell 27 Monitor (P2725H) — $318.74 (USD), $319.94 (CAD)

S-Series Dell Monitors — Available starting 3/21/24

Dell 24 Monitor (S2425H) — $149.99 (USD), $169.99 CAD

Dell 24 Monitor (S2425HS) — $169.99 (USD), $199.99 CAD

Dell 27 Monitor (S2725H) — $179.99 (USD), $209.99 CAD

Dell 27 Monitor (S2725HS) — $199.99 (USD), $249.99 CAD

Dell 27 Monitor (S2725DS) — $229.99 (USD), $329.99 CAD

