New on Netflix March 15-21: Benedict Wong in 3 Body Problem

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 15th and 21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 15-21st list which is headlined by Benedict Wong, Marlo Kelly, and Jess Hong in 3 Body Problem.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in March. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Pinball Masters: Channel your inner pinball wizard! Flip and tilt your way through themed tables featuring characters like Godzilla and Kong in this classic arcade game.

Rainbow Six Smol: Defuse bombs, free hostages and crush enemies in this unexpected spin on the “Rainbow Six” franchise. Assemble the best squad, save the (smol) world!

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Bad Dinosaurs (NETFLIX FAMILY): A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their amazing prehistoric world while having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there.

Dexter (Seasons 1-8) 🇨🇦

And now for the Netflix March 15-21st list:

March 15

Chicken Nugget (NETFLIX SERIES): A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Downsizing 🇨🇦

Ford v. Ferrari 🇨🇦

Irish Wish (NETFLIX FILM): Maddie’s dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland — and wakes up as his bride-to-be.

Iron Reign (NETFLIX SERIES): Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

Marshall 🇨🇦

Monk: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦

Murder Mubarak (NETFLIX FILM): When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.

The Nut Job 🇨🇦

The Nut Job 2 🇨🇦

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The true crime docuseries, The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare, delves into one of France’s biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.

March 16

Black Adam 🇨🇦

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner 🇺🇸

30 for 30: Survive and Advance 🇺🇸

30 for 30: The Fab Five 🇺🇸

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2 🇺🇸

Young Royals: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Young Royals Forever (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of Young Royals bring Wilhelm and Simon's heartwarming journey to life.

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (NETFLIX COMEDY): Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership is the debut one hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan’s club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, TX. Brian Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage. With a background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran, Simpson’s life experiences have shaped his rugged comedic style, resulting in a rare combination of authenticity, wit and relatability. Simpson’s ability to channel his unique journey into a refreshingly original point of view sets him apart as one of the most exciting and original voices in comedy today.

Forever Queens: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn't changed one bit.

Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn’t changed one bit. Physical: 100: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

March 20

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies 🇺🇸

March 21

3 Body Problem (NETFLIX SERIES): Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Will you be checking out Benedict Wong and company in 3 Body Problem or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.