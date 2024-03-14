STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection available on PC & Consoles

First released back in 2004 and 2005, gamers can relive the STAR WARS™: Battlefront experience with the STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection, available today on PC and consoles.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the original games, the Battlefront Classic Collection lets gamers relive intense battles from the STAR WARS galaxy, fighting on the ground, in vehicles, and in the air. Players can even play as legendary heroes and choose to align with the Empire, Rebellion, Republic, and Separatist Alliance.

This Classic Collection includes:

STAR WARS Battlefront (2004) Includes Bonus Map: Jabba’s Palace

STAR WARS Battlefront II (2005) Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto



Battle AT-ATs and more on Hoth in STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection.

Key features of the STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection include:

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy STAR WARS Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from STAR WARS: The Phantom Menace through STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi STAR WARS Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers

Massive Locations with Up to 64-player Online Support Fight on the Ground: Wookiee Warriors, Jet Troopers, Droidekas and more in massive multiplayer action Drive Iconic Vehicles: Speeder Bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles Pilot Legendary Starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights

Expanded Hero Assault For the first time ever, Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino and Naboo Fight with Heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others! Battle with Villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!



STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection is available today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $34.99, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for $35.01.

