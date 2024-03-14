THX Interconnect HDMI home theater cables now shipping

THX is a long-standing name in premium audio, and the company has been expanding into more markets than ever. Now, the new THX Interconnect HDMI 2.1b home theater cable that THX designed with Pixelgen, is shipping out to customers.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Designed in partnership with Pixelgen, the Interconnect HDMI 2.1b cables are built to the highest industry audio video standards to deliver uncompressed signals at maximum speeds. These cables are ideal for the next generation of displays, game consoles, and speaker setups in the living room, in home theater and for any set up to enjoy entertainment through your digital devices. The company says that these extraordinary cables will instantly upgrade any home theater and are shipping now.

“Cables are essential for fidelity. When it comes to home theaters, a last thought might be the cable connections. But the reality is that until you have a robust, reliable, highly compatible and flexible cable connection you won’t get the best fidelity out of your equipment, no matter how high end it is. That is why we have solved that for you and are proud to offer this family of products to meet almost every home theater size and configuration. This will be one investment in your home theater that you can count on for years to come.”

THX Interconnect cables come in various lengths ranging from 0.5m (1.64 ft) up to 15m (49.21 ft) while keeping an ultra-thin and flexible size. For sizes starting at 7.6m and longer, PXLGLASS™ Hybrid Fiber/Copper technology adds unprecedented robustness and flexibility to accommodate any home theater layout and design. Prices range from USD$39.00 to $399.00. All sizes are available for orders today at https://www.thx.com/thx-interconnect/. Most lengths will ship in recyclable packaging. And the longer length cables ship in a film tin for home theater and cinema aficionados to add to their collections.

THX Interconnect HDMI 2.1b Quick Features

100% uncompressed high-speed signal delivery up to 8K-10K up to 48Gbps

HDMI 2.1b Protocol Functionality including Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), Dynamic HDR (High Dynamic Range), HDCP (High bandwidth Digital Content Protection) 2.X as well as all new gaming-centric features, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), QMS (Quick Media Switching), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cable Certification (HDMI 2.1b Category 3 for Optical lengths) with scannable official UHD label affixed to packaging

Validated to meet the highest THX standards which include maximized 8K-10K HDMI equipment interoperability, in-system reliability, stringent fitness-to-application testing, hot-plugging, power sequencing and time-lapsed pixel error testing

Smallest cable diameter possible, ensuring minimal bend radius and encouraging maximum flexibility without compromising reliable signal delivery

Brands continue to push the tech for home theater, and the THX Interconnect HDMI 2.1b cable is one of those devices helping to do that. Find out more at the link below.

What do you think of this HDMI 2.1b cable? Is this something you’re going to grab? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.

In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.