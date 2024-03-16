Bang & Olufsen has been in the audio business for a very long time, which means they have many audio devices out in the wild. A lot of those devices are wired speakers, and users of these speakers probably would love to keep them alive for a bit longer. Now, they can. The new Beoconnect Core transforms legacy Bang & Olufsen wired speakers into wireless units.

With Beoconnect Core, people can seamlessly stream music from their favorite app to Bang & Olufsen speakers dating back more than 30 years. Connect their Bang & Olufsen turntable or music system to Bang & Olufsen speakers, as well as connect Bang & Olufsen speakers to any TV for immersive cinematic moments. Here’s what the press release had to say about this new device from B&O.

Beoconnect Core by Bang & Olufsen

“Our aim is to build product icons that can last a lifetime, and Beoconnect Core is an important addition to our product offering, that enables us to deliver on this longevity promise. Beoconnect Core connects our past with our future and comes with our replaceable Mozart streaming module that can easily be upgraded to the newest technology”, says Michael Henriksson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Bang & Olufsen. He continues: “This means that the products that our customers love can be used for years to come and continue to provide memorable moments”.

Devised with Cradle-to-Cradle principles in mind, Beoconnect Core’s design embodies Bang & Olufsen’s commitment to extending the lifetime of its products. It does so through easy upgradeability, long-term serviceability, as well as the replaceable Mozart streaming module to ensure that it can continue to carry Bang & Olufsen’s products into the future with the latest technology.

Beoconnect Core provides several connectivity options, such as Powerlink and USB optimized for the Beolab 50 and Beolab 90 speakers, and line-in for turntables and other sources. More than this, Beoconnect Core allows Bang & Olufsen speakers to be connected to third-party screens with HDMI eARC for immersive cinematic moments, which are amplified with Bang & Olufsen sound fidelity.

With a gently curved, pearl blasted aluminum chassis made to absorb heat and a non-conductive cover to ensure full antenna transparency, Beoconnect Core’s sleek and compact design is made to fit any room. Furthermore, Beoconnect Core can be installed into Beosound Shape using a bracket that can be flawlessly docked into a Beosound Shape tile.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $1,150 it is now available on the company’s website.

