moonbird wants to help you de-stress through breathing

Stress is no joke. Each one of us experiences some form of stress in our lives. Some of that stress is heavier than others, but ultimately, it is stress and stress can negatively impact your body. I know that stress is taking its toll on me right now, and having a tool to de-stress would be pretty spectacular. That’s what moonbird claims it can do for you and for me.

While the number of people dealing with burnout, anxiety disorders, and insomnia continues to peak, breathing as a way to relax and find inner peace is growing in popularity. And because breathing exercises are more effective if you do them correctly and regularly, the company has developed a tool that guides you intuitively, like a breathing coach in your hand. That’s what the company says it can do for you. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Moonbird De-stress Through Breathing

Although not everyone may realize it, breathing is our most powerful tool to help reduce stress and anxiety. Simple, short breathing exercises act as a reset button for your nervous system. Breathing exercises have been known for centuries as an effective self-help tool, and the science behind breath work is vast. Breathing can increase our tolerance to carbon dioxide, helping us to short circuit the experience of stress and panic. Increased levels of carbon dioxide have been proven to calm the amygdala — responsible for our fight or flight instinct — and synchronize your heart rate with your breathing rhythm. All of this aids in quickly and effectively reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety.

That is where moonbird wants to make a difference. This innovative, sleek, and compact tool guides your breathing slowly, whilst providing feedback on your heart rate and how your body relaxes via a connected app.

Taking Care of Your Own (Mental) Wellbeing

The founders of moonbird, brother and sister duo, Stefanie Broes (PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences) and Michael Broes (Economist), saw a gap in the market to make the benefits of breathing more widely accessible and understood. Moonbird is an easy-to-use, accessible handheld breathing device that allows people to track their progress and manage their stress more efficiently.

“We founded moonbird after seeing more and more friends and family members struggling with insomnia, stress, and anxiety attacks. Sadly, the truth is that these emotions are increasingly part of our daily lives, even more so amid the pressure, we’re facing as a result of the pandemic and its impacts felt widely all over the world. Whilst medication can sometimes be the answer, it is not always necessary and there are other proven techniques people can turn to, which is where the importance of breath work comes in. Moonbird is designed to be an effective, manageable and discreet tool that goes with you anywhere and everywhere to nip anxiety and stress in the bud as and when it happens. Our technology is making a big difference already, as can be seen through the many customers already benefiting from it in their daily lives.” Stefanie Broes, co-founder of moonbird

Pricing and Availability

It is available to purchase online at www.moonbird.life. It retails at €179 / $199 / £159. Hit the link below to find out more and to order yours.

