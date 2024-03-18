With the recent Oscar win of the hit film Godzilla Minus One and ahead of the Easter weekend release of the much-awaited Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, your friends from Crackle wanted to fill you in on the monster library of Godzilla classics you can tear into for FREE! Sure, most of these are B-Movies, but sometimes those are the best in the world.

Godzilla on Crackle

Godzilla (1954): The one that started it all! American nuclear weapons testing resulted in the creation of a seemingly unstoppable, dinosaur-like beast. Cast: Takashi Shimura (Rashomon), Akihiko Hirata (Sanjuro), Akira Takarada (Ironfinger) — Available: 3/15/24

The one that started it all! American nuclear weapons testing resulted in the creation of a seemingly unstoppable, dinosaur-like beast. Cast: Takashi Shimura (Rashomon), Akihiko Hirata (Sanjuro), Akira Takarada (Ironfinger) — Available: 3/15/24 Godzilla Raids Again : Scout pilots for a fishing fleet are startled to discover a new monster named Anguirus alongside a second Godzilla. The monsters make their way toward Osaka, as Japan can only brace for tragedy and relive the horror of Godzilla once more. Cast: Hiroshi Koizumi (Mothra), Setsuko Wakayama (Gigantis, the Fire Monster), Minoru Chiaki (Rashomon) — Available: 3/15/24

: Scout pilots for a fishing fleet are startled to discover a new monster named Anguirus alongside a second Godzilla. The monsters make their way toward Osaka, as Japan can only brace for tragedy and relive the horror of Godzilla once more. Cast: Hiroshi Koizumi (Mothra), Setsuko Wakayama (Gigantis, the Fire Monster), Minoru Chiaki (Rashomon) — Available: 3/15/24 Godzilla Vs. Gigan : A manga artist becomes suspicious of his employers when a garbled message is discovered on tape. As he forms a team to investigate, Godzilla and Anguirus begin their plan of action. Cast: Yuriko Hishimi (Ultraseven), Minoru Takashima (Kamen Raider), Toshiaki Nishizawa (Space Sheriff Gavan) — Available: 3/15/24

: A manga artist becomes suspicious of his employers when a garbled message is discovered on tape. As he forms a team to investigate, Godzilla and Anguirus begin their plan of action. Cast: Yuriko Hishimi (Ultraseven), Minoru Takashima (Kamen Raider), Toshiaki Nishizawa (Space Sheriff Gavan) — Available: 3/15/24 Godzilla Vs. Hedorah : An ever-evolving alien life-form from the Dark Gaseous Nebula arrives to consume rampant pollution. Spewing mists of sulfuric acid and corrosive sludge, neither humanity or Godzilla may be able to defeat this toxic menace. Cast: Akira Yamanouchi (Bullet Train), Toshie Kimura (Sword of the Beast), Hiroyuki Kawase (Godzilla Vs. Megalon) — Available: 3/15/24

: An ever-evolving alien life-form from the Dark Gaseous Nebula arrives to consume rampant pollution. Spewing mists of sulfuric acid and corrosive sludge, neither humanity or Godzilla may be able to defeat this toxic menace. Cast: Akira Yamanouchi (Bullet Train), Toshie Kimura (Sword of the Beast), Hiroyuki Kawase (Godzilla Vs. Megalon) — Available: 3/15/24 Godzilla Vs. Megalon : An inventor creates a humanoid robot named Jet Jaguar that is seized by the undersea nation of Seatopia. Using Jet Jaguar as a guide, the Seatopians send Megalon as vengeance for the nuclear tests that have devastated their society. Cast: Katsuhiko Sasaki (Terror of Mechagodzilla), Hiroyuki Kawase (Return of Ultraman), Yutaka Hayashi (Bullet Train) — Available: 3/15/24

: An inventor creates a humanoid robot named Jet Jaguar that is seized by the undersea nation of Seatopia. Using Jet Jaguar as a guide, the Seatopians send Megalon as vengeance for the nuclear tests that have devastated their society. Cast: Katsuhiko Sasaki (Terror of Mechagodzilla), Hiroyuki Kawase (Return of Ultraman), Yutaka Hayashi (Bullet Train) — Available: 3/15/24 Godzilla: King of the Monsters : A 400-foot dinosaur-like beast, awoken from undersea hibernation off the Japanese coast by atomic-bomb testing, attacks Tokyo. Cast: Raymond Burr (Ironside), Takashi Shimura (Seven Samurai), Momoko Kôchi (Godzilla Vs. Destroyah) — Available: 3/15/24

: A 400-foot dinosaur-like beast, awoken from undersea hibernation off the Japanese coast by atomic-bomb testing, attacks Tokyo. Cast: Raymond Burr (Ironside), Takashi Shimura (Seven Samurai), Momoko Kôchi (Godzilla Vs. Destroyah) — Available: 3/15/24 Mothra Vs. Godzilla : Mothra’s egg washes ashore and is claimed by greedy entrepreneurs, who refuse to return it to her fairies. As Godzilla arises near Nagoya, the people of Infant Island must decide if they are willing to answer Japan’s own pleas for help. Cast: Akira Takarada (Ebirah: Horror of the Deep), Yuriko Hoshi (Ghidorah: The Three-Headed Monster), Hiroshi Koizumi (Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.) — Available: 3/15/24

: Mothra’s egg washes ashore and is claimed by greedy entrepreneurs, who refuse to return it to her fairies. As Godzilla arises near Nagoya, the people of Infant Island must decide if they are willing to answer Japan’s own pleas for help. Cast: Akira Takarada (Ebirah: Horror of the Deep), Yuriko Hoshi (Ghidorah: The Three-Headed Monster), Hiroshi Koizumi (Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.) — Available: 3/15/24 Son of Godzilla : A reporter stumbles upon weather experiments on a tropical island, discovering giant mantids, a castaway woman, and an infant monster that Godzilla must adopt and learn to raise as one of his own. Cast: Tadao Takashima (King Kong Vs. Godzilla), Akira Kubo (Invasion of Astro-Monster), Bibari Maeda (Golden Eyes) — Available: 3/15/24

: A reporter stumbles upon weather experiments on a tropical island, discovering giant mantids, a castaway woman, and an infant monster that Godzilla must adopt and learn to raise as one of his own. Cast: Tadao Takashima (King Kong Vs. Godzilla), Akira Kubo (Invasion of Astro-Monster), Bibari Maeda (Golden Eyes) — Available: 3/15/24 Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster : After a meteorite unleashes a three-headed beast upon Tokyo, Mothra tries to unite with Godzilla and Rodan to battle the extraterrestrial threat. Cast: Yôsuke Natsuki (Yojimbo), Yuriko Hoshi (Mothra Vs. Godzilla), Hiroshi Koizumi (Mothra) — Available: 3/15/24

: After a meteorite unleashes a three-headed beast upon Tokyo, Mothra tries to unite with Godzilla and Rodan to battle the extraterrestrial threat. Cast: Yôsuke Natsuki (Yojimbo), Yuriko Hoshi (Mothra Vs. Godzilla), Hiroshi Koizumi (Mothra) — Available: 3/15/24 Destroy All Monsters: At the turn of the century, Earth’s monsters have been safely rounded up and studied on Monsterland. Chaos erupts when a race of she-aliens known as the Kilaaks unleashes the monsters across the world. Cast: Akira Kubo (Throne of Blood), Jun Tazaki (Ran), Yukiko Kobayashi (Space Amoeba) — Available 3.15.24

