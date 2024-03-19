Today, Lenovo launched its latest business laptop offerings in the form of the ThinkPad L series and ThinkPad X13 series. The new laptops are a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and sustainability with features such as enhanced repairability, more recycled materials, efficient power management, and powerful processing capabilities with built-in security and manageability.

With these offerings, Lenovo is not only showcasing its technological expertise, but also its dedication to supporting a diverse customer base in achieving success across many business segments. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new series of laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad L and X Series

L13 Gen 5

Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad L series and X13 series, with multiple advancements geared towards enhancing user experience. The new models offer several form factors – including 13-inch or 13-inch 2-in-1, 14-inch and introducing new 16-inch displays in ThinkPad L16 – catering to those in need of portability without compromising performance. Equipped with an optional higher resolution 5MP camera, users can expect enhanced video conferencing and content creation capabilities.

The 16:10 ratio displays are designed to offer an immersive viewing experience for optimal productivity and with support up to 64GB RAM, these laptops promise seamless multitasking and enhanced performance. Improvements in rear vent thermals ensure efficient cooling for prolonged usage, while select models offer support for up to Wi-Fi 7 and 4G LTE or 5G sub6 on select models, enhancing connectivity options. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro® or AMD Ryzen PRO 7030 Series processors on ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 and L16 Gen 1. These new laptops are designed to run Windows 11 optimally and are poised to elevate productivity and streamline professional tasks.

Sustainability and Accessibility Beyond Materials

L14 Gen5

Next-generation business laptops are required to provide enhanced user experiences while also making strides towards improving their impact on a circular economy. To help Lenovo towards reducing emissions and help customers with their own sustainability goals, Lenovo has made significant progress in this area through the development of innovative supply chains, services, product designs, and materials, allowing them to transition towards a circular model of “design, use, return, re-use.” The latest ThinkPad laptops from Lenovo further embody this commitment by enhancing repairability to help reduce electronic waste, offering new technology from 3M that improves display brightness while reducing power consumption. They also incorporate new tactile markings for a more inclusive customer experience.

Created in 2020, the Lenovo Product Diversity Office (PDO) seeks to implement a Diversity by Design review board and introduce checkpoints to Lenovo’s product planning, development, and execution phases, which certifies that our solutions are both inclusive and accessible. Lenovo’s PDO works closely with multiple user groups, including the Governor Morehead School for the Blind, to enhance understanding of PC interactions with blind and low vision users. Lenovo, in collaboration with Microsoft’s Accessibility team, incorporated new tactile cues for increased accessibility in keyboard design, setting new industry standards. These new markings are now integrated into new design ThinkPad models in 2024.

Lenovo’s recently announced ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, and ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 announcing today are equipped with the cutting-edge 3M Optical Film solution built using DBEF5 technology in select displays of the 14-inch laptops. This technology represents a significant advancement in screen quality. By utilizing this Optical Film, Lenovo ensures that their laptop displays not only deliver exceptional brightness, now up to 400nits from 300nits, but also contribute to reducing power consumption by up to 16%, promoting energy efficiency without compromising on visual clarity. This innovative feature highlights Lenovo’s commitment to providing users with top-notch performance while being mindful of energy consumption.

One of the key features of the new ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 and L16 Gen 1 is enhanced repairability, with support from iFixit who have delivered a preliminary score of 9 out of 10. Highlighted in the recent ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 announcement, this partnership identified ways to improve design and engineering so that users can easily repair and upgrade their devices, through easily sourced customer replaceable units (CRU) such as DIMM, keyboard, SSD and WWAN. Thus prolonging the lifespan of users’ machines and helping reduce electronic waste. This commitment to improving repairability sets Lenovo apart from other manufacturers and highlights their dedication to producing more reliable and durable products.

Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for Enhanced AI Capabilities

X13 2-in-1 Gen5

The inclusion of Intel Core Ultra processors in the ThinkPad L Series and X13 Series is a game-changer for users looking to leverage AI in their workflows. NPUs are specialized processors that are specifically designed for AI tasks, such as image recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning. By offloading these tasks to dedicated hardware, users can enjoy improved performance, reduced power consumption, and faster computation speeds. This results in a more efficient and responsive computing experience, making the new ThinkPad devices ideal for AI-driven workflows.

Windows Copilot

Copilot on Windows is at the user’s fingertips as their everyday AI companion, working across many apps on Windows 11 to simplify tasks, control settings, and kick-start creativity. Quickly access the AI companion with one press of the Copilot key.

Intel Core Ultra will support well over one hundred applications 8 enhanced for AI, including applications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Adobe Lightroom, and Studio Effects are optimized to deliver a superior user experience, characterized by intuitive functionality and dynamic capabilities. Features such as text predictions, meeting transcripts, and summary emails enhance productivity, while digital content tools empower creativity without compromising system performance. Lenovo’s collaboration with strategic partners to deliver personalized AI solutions is driving a transformative shift in personal computing, leading the way towards a more intuitive and efficient user experience.

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 i Gen 5 is available Q2 2024, expected starting price of $1179.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 AMD is available Q2, 2024, expected starting price of $999.

Lenovo ThinkPad L16 i Gen 1 is available Q2 2024, expected starting price of $1179.

Lenovo ThinkPad L16 Gen 1 AMD is available Q2, 2024, expected starting price of $999.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 5 and L13 2-in-1 Gen 5 are available Q2 2024, with expected starting prices of $1199 and $1319 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 5 and X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 will be available in Q2 2024, with expected starting prices of $1239.00 and $1399 respectively.

